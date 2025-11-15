Hey Female Pandas, When Did You First Get Your Period And How Did You Cope? (Closed)

It’s a crazy moment, of course, so share the details if you wanna.
#1
The first time I had my period was when I was 12. I freaked out because for some reason my mom had the bright idea to not tell me anything about it.
One night I woke up and started crying, thinking I was dying because of the blood and the pain. My mom just laughed and told me all about it.
#2
I was 11 or 12, and I didn’t start till I got in the shower. I didn’t grow up with my mom to teach me this stuff. I walked out of the bathroom and told my dad “Hey I think I’m dying” and that’s how it went XD
#3
I got my period when I was 12. I knew all about it so I wasn’t scared or anything but when I got it I was at a restaurant 2 hours from my house with no supplies. So I had to use toilet paper until we finished eating and then went to a store.
#4
I’m writing this as I’m on my period so there’s that….
Umm it was right before church and it was hella underwhelming. I sat on the toilet and thought I was dying for like 2 minutes. Called my mom and was like hey I think I just started my period and she was like oh rly and then I said yeah then she was like lemme see then I showed her and she was like yup u did welcome to womanhood and then she gave me a pad to put on then we went to church
#5
I got it when I was 12, in the middle of the summer. At the time, I was at my Aunt’s house, but then I realized there was blood in my underwear. I was too nervous to tell her, so I used toilet paper until we left to go to my Mom’s house after an hour. I told my Mom, and she helped me.
#6
i got my period when i was 11 i didn’t really do anything i just got the stuff i needed and got cleaned up
#7
I was 11 and super scared, and I screamed for my mom. She explained, and I was like “oh.” I really didn’t want to go to school, but she made me. I refused to get up from my seat unless I had to. I changed my pad every, what, like 20-30 minutes?
#8
I got mine when I was about nine… I don’t know how and I don’t know why but it just happened.
I took my anger out on everyone including my parents because they didn’t take me to the store as they promised.
I got time out for about 10 minutes because I was screaming at them, then my mom came in and asked why I yelled at her and I said ”I’m on my Period”.
My mom was speechless and let me eat the whole tub of ice cream for the rest of the day…
#9
it was on my 10th birthday. I was already developed so my mom kinda told me a little about mostly about the blood. So when i got it i was like NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Im not joking i actually screamed that at my party. But i didnt know about period cramps yet and i didnt get them until about 4 months into it and my mom didnt tell me about it and i got them in school. I fell and was like im dying, in school, WHY.
#10
It started one afternoon when I was 13. I was somewhat embarrassed, knowing that my mom would make a bigger fuss about it than I cared for. The next morning she gave me a rose…. That sounds lovely enough. But I found out shortly after that she made her live-in boyfriend go to the store in the middle of the night just to buy it. I was mortified!
#11
I got it at school flast moth freaked out got a tick pad that didnt even stick and keep moving so i took it off and had to be uncountable
#12
I got mine when I was 11 at my grandparent’s house in the middle of the night. I knew about what it was and always kept an extra pad in my backpack. now I keep tons of extra supplies in my bag lol.
#13
I am 11 and dont have it. I will prob get it at 14 or 15
#14
I got it when I was thirteen but I was really scared to tell my mum so I didn’t….
I kept it a secret for two years and used toilet paper….
don’t do that
then one day she was going through my texts and saw something about it and I got into heaps of trouble and it was awful. my parents still don’t trust me for anything.
tell your parents
#15
I was 11 and at camp. I knew about it, it was just unexpected. I told my mom, we missed archery and axe throwing to go shopping. Went the next day.
#16
I got my first period in the middle of the night, but I slept right through it. It was right after freshman year started. It was a Monday, but also a holiday, so I lucked out. Didn’t have the typical cramps or anything until the day after, when I already felt like I was wearing a diaper because of my pad (I dubbed them diapers with wings that day). If you haven’t gotten yours yet, it’s something you get used to. Don’t be scared, be prepared.
