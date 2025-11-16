Hey Female Pandas, What’s Some Advice Or Answers To Questions You Have For A Girl Who Just Started Her Period? (Closed)

im so stressed lol
#1
So i got my first period last month and i have some questions im too scared to ask my mom. What is liner for and should i wear it when im not on my period? How do i wear a tampon? I’m worried because its getting later into october and i havent gotten my period yet. is that normal??
#2
For starters, if you are using tampons, make sure you insert it correctly and don’t leave the applicator in. The first time I used a tampon, I didn’t do it correctly and I left the applicator in I was so uncomfortable! Also, don’t forget and leave it in. You have to change your tampon regularly. And track your cycles. It’s around the same time every month for most women. That way you know ‘not to wear light colored pants. Always keep a pad or tampon with you. Not just for yourself, but in case someone else needs one. Women have to watch out for each other. Lastly, I say this because it’s going to happen, don’t be embarrassed or self conscious if you get blood on your pants. It has happened to every woman! Welcome to Womanhood darling! It sucks! 😁
#3
Please please please please please talk to your mom!! I know it’s uncomfortable, but most moms are cool about this kind of stuff. Do you have an aunt that you are close to, or an older cousin?
Liners are just for spotting at the very end or if you think you are getting ready to start and you want to have some protection. They are not going to do you much good for full on regular days.
It is normal to be irregular in the beginning.
#4
PAIN
#5
But Im the one who gets in trouble for ‘Trolling’…
Follow Us