This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Everything is about having your personal brand these days and it seems you need one even if you’re a superhero. Graphic designer Sergey Kirmanov came up with logo designs for some of the most popular superheroes, villains, and other characters that incorporate typography in a surprisingly cool way.
“It was interesting for me to combine the images of the characters with their text writing. The resulting symbiosis of faces and letters was named Facetters,” the artist says. Scroll down and see the logos for yourself!
More info: behance.net | Instagram
#1 Rocket
Image source: m4t.art
#2 Batman
Image source: m4t.art
#3 Venom
Image source: m4t.art
#4 Spider Man
Image source: m4t.art
#5 Black Panther
Image source: m4t.art
#6 Pennywise
Image source: m4t.art
#7 Yoda
Image source: m4t.art
#8 Dead Pool
Image source: m4t.art
#9 Vader
Image source: m4t.art
#10 Sauron
Image source: m4t.art
#11 Moon Knight
Image source: m4t.art
#12 Davy Jones
Image source: m4t.art
#13 Iron Man
Image source: m4t.art
#14 Hulk
Image source: m4t.art
#15 The Flash
Image source: m4t.art
#16 Joker
Image source: m4t.art
#17 Alien
Image source: m4t.art
#18 Vision
Image source: m4t.art
#19 Boba Fett
Image source: m4t.art
#20 Naruto
Image source: m4t.art
#21 Punisher
Image source: m4t.art
#22 Groot
Image source: m4t.art
#23 Shredder
Image source: m4t.art
#24 Hell Boy
Image source: m4t.art
#25 Terminator
Image source: m4t.art
#26 Freddy
Image source: m4t.art
#27 Ronin
Image source: m4t.art
#28 Mf Doom
Image source: m4t.art
#29 The Thing
Image source: m4t.art
#30 Peacemaker
Image source: m4t.art
