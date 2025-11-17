This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

by

Everything is about having your personal brand these days and it seems you need one even if you’re a superhero. Graphic designer Sergey Kirmanov came up with logo designs for some of the most popular superheroes, villains, and other characters that incorporate typography in a surprisingly cool way.

“It was interesting for me to combine the images of the characters with their text writing. The resulting symbiosis of faces and letters was named Facetters,” the artist says. Scroll down and see the logos for yourself!

More info: behance.net | Instagram

#1 Rocket

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#2 Batman

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#3 Venom

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#4 Spider Man

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#5 Black Panther

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#6 Pennywise

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#7 Yoda

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#8 Dead Pool

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#9 Vader

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#10 Sauron

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#11 Moon Knight

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#12 Davy Jones

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#13 Iron Man

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#14 Hulk

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#15 The Flash

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#16 Joker

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#17 Alien

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#18 Vision

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#19 Boba Fett

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#20 Naruto

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#21 Punisher

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#22 Groot

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#23 Shredder

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#24 Hell Boy

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#25 Terminator

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#26 Freddy

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#27 Ronin

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#28 Mf Doom

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#29 The Thing

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

#30 Peacemaker

This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones

Image source: m4t.art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here’s 11 Legendary Swords From Mythology Illustrated, And What Would Happen If You Tried Using Them Today
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Snow In Joshua Tree National Park
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Tiny Home Community Gives Homeless Veterans A Chance
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Sean Hannity and Fox News Release their Annual “Spring Break Exposed” Footage
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2017
I Painted Famous Cartoon Characters Before Their Morning Coffee
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Funny Comics With Unexpected, Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.