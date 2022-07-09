Here’s What Happened To Chi’lantro After Shark Tank

For more than a decade, Shark Tank has been instrumental in helping entrepreneurs all over the United States make their dreams come true. Each season, people walk into the Tank prepared to pitch their business idea with the hopes of getting an investment from one of the Sharks. However, anyone who is a fan of the show knows that food businesses are among the least likely to get a deal. So, when Jae Kim stepped into the Tank looking for $60,000 in exchange for 15 percent of his food truck business, Chi’lantro, he knew he had to come correct. By the end of his pitch, Barbara Corcoran was the only Shark who was interested in the possibility of investing. She and Jae eventually agreed that she would invest $60,000 for a 30 percent share of the company. Since the episode’s air date, lots of people have wondered what became of Jae Kim and his business. The good news is that you’re about to find out. Let’s talk about what Chi’lantro has been up to since Shark Tank.
What is Chi’lantro?
Just in case you missed the episode, here is a quick run down on what Chi’lantro is. Jae Kim founded Chi’lantro in 2010 as a food truck specializing in Korean BBQ as well as Mexican cuisine. Not long after the business’ launch, it became very popular in the Austin area and Jae knew that he was on to something. What started as one food truck quickly grew into others and Jae reached the point where he knew he needed additional help to continue growing the business. Prior to his appearance on the show, he auditioned for Shark Tank several other times. In a blog post on his website, Jae Kim said,
“To be happy, I have to create more “once in a lifetime” opportunities. Shark Tank was absolutely a “once in a lifetime” opportunity that I created through persistence. I had applied three times previously to get on the show before I was given a chance to be on the show. I know from that experience that “once in a lifetime” opportunities do not come easily. The experience should make you feel uncomfortable, nervous, and excited, all at the same time. I enjoyed the process of being on Shark Tank more than watching myself on the show. I enjoyed every moment of it and felt that I made my family and my team proud. Since the show, I am inspired to do things that I will look back on and think to myself, “That was a once in a life time moment!””
How is Chi’lantro Doing Now?
You don’t have to be a diehard Shark Tank fan to know that getting a deal on the show can be a life-changing experience. However, as with everything else in the TV world, what you see on Shark Tank is not always what it seems. Even though Jae Kim and Barbara came to an agreement during the episode, some sources have reported that the deal never actually went through. This is actually fairly common for deals that take place on Shark Tank. After an agreement is made on the show, the Shark(s) and entrepreneur have their legal teams look over the specifics, and sometimes they end up deciding not to move forward. While this can be a kiss of death in some cases, that wasn’t the case for Chi’lantro.
The business is still going strong and it has grown tremendously over the last few years. In addition to food trucks, Chi’lantro now has brick-and-mortar locations across Texas. Chris Sacca, who occasionally appears as a guest investor on Shark Tank, has expressed regret about not investing in Chi’lantro. However, despite not being an investor in the company, Chris is definitely a customer and has shared that he really enjoys the food.
Due to the brand’s popularity, it has also built a substantial online following on Instagram and there’s no doubt those numbers are going to increase as Chi’lantro continues to expand.
What’s Next for the Company?
Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any specific details on what Jae Kim’s future plans are for Chi’lantro. However, since the business is still booming, it seems likely that he will want to focus on expanding even more. In fact, there’s a chance that he may eventually try to open locations outside of Texas. Going on Shark Tank was a life-changing experience for Jae in more ways than one, and it’s great to see him join the ranks of the show’s many success stories.