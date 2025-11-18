Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

by

Just an incredible miracle.

I wanted to knit a goose for a long time, but everything was wrong. And then it was love at first sight!

Just look at this important baby.

Nothing superfluous, very gentle and laconic.

Christmas Goose Knitting Pattern

Perfect for gifting or as a delightful addition to holiday decor, this pattern lets you knit a whimsical Christmas Goose that everyone will love.

All parts of the Goose’s body are knitted flat with two needles. This user-friendly approach is great for knitters who prefer working with straight needles rather than in the round.

More info: ravelry.com

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern
Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern
Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern
Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern
Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern
Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern
Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Shares A Collection Of Her Husband’s Doodles On Her Bathroom Mirror (17 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How I Met Your Mother Spinoff is Back in Development
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2017
Employee Decides To Stop Working Overtime After Getting In Trouble For Being 3 Minutes Late
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Everything You Need to Know
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2024
Super Slow Motion Footage of Bullets Being Fired Through See-Through Suppressors
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.