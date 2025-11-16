Here Are 10 Sunset Photos From My Vacation At Clearwater Beach, Florida

Last weekend, I traveled from Daytona to the West Coast of Florida to see the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. At first, I didn’t think it would be a good evening for photography; there was a thunderstorm and it was quite cloudy.
However, I spent two hours on the beach (and huddled under a shelter!) and managed to take some fabulous pictures. The sunset was amazing if a little unconventional.
#1 Cotton Candy
#2 Pink Palace
#3 Golden & Blue
#4 Aquamarine Clouds
#5 All Shades Of Blue
#6 Still Water Under A Pink-Streaked Sky
#7 Explosion
#8 The Deep Green Gulf
#9 My Lovely Seagull Friend
#10 Violet Sky, Violet Waves
