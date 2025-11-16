Here Are 10 Sunset Photos From My Vacation At Clearwater Beach, Florida

Last weekend, I traveled from Daytona to the West Coast of Florida to see the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. At first, I didn’t think it would be a good evening for photography; there was a thunderstorm and it was quite cloudy.

However, I spent two hours on the beach (and huddled under a shelter!) and managed to take some fabulous pictures. The sunset was amazing if a little unconventional.

#1 Cotton Candy

#2 Pink Palace

#3 Golden & Blue

#4 Aquamarine Clouds

#5 All Shades Of Blue

#6 Still Water Under A Pink-Streaked Sky

#7 Explosion

#8 The Deep Green Gulf

#9 My Lovely Seagull Friend

#10 Violet Sky, Violet Waves

Patrick Penrose
