Hello Pandas! What’s The Weirdest Thing Someone’s Ever Called You Cringy For?

Maybe it’s something you did, or perhaps just a random occurrence that you had no control over, but for some reason someone thought it was cringy.
#1
One time a girl sitting behind me in class said that February birthdays were cringy. When I asked why, she said that they just were. I told her that my birthday is in February, and she just sort of shrugged as if to say “well, guess that makes you cringy.” It was a strange interaction, and I still don’t know why people born in February are cringy.
#2
Liking dinosaurs at 14. I was very confused, because this person just butted in to a conversation between me and my friend.
Unrelated, but what are your favorite dinos? Mine’s a Spinosaurus!
#3
For saying something was ‘cringy’ and not just saying ‘cringe’. Apparently I wasted a syllable.
#4
Not me specifically, but it bothers me when people call someone, whether it’s a content creator or a person i know created cringy for just being themselves. Silly, goofy, not caring about looking good or being cool. I always think “wow. i should be that genuine.” and then someone calls them cringe and i feel like i need to stick up for them
#5
Honestly because I’m transgender and gay, everyone thinks I’m cringy.
#6
Husband was told by his brothers girlfriend that were in a cringy toxic relationship because “no two people should want to spend that much time together” we had been together over a decade they had been together 6 months
#7
Honestly most things. I’m a cringe person naturally 💅
#8
Bring cringy! Like come on man! Why would I be cringy if I was cringy!
#9
I once got called cringy for complimenting someone, “I like your outfit!” Upon asking why it was cringy they said “well, because you don’t know them, and your simping to them and it’s cringy” I liked. Their outfit.
#10
because i don’t care enough for having public social media accounts where i show off my perfectly curled hair and my perfect body and my nike shoes and my dior makeup and my chanel perfume and my gucci bag and basically everything designer. all of which i do not have. and i don’t need to feel inferior for that. i’m not perfect and i can’t pretend to be like everyone else does. i’m not here to do what everyone else does. i don’t follow trends. i make my own trends. i do what i do. i don’t follow, i lead. well, i don’t lead anyone in particular because everyone else is busy following…well, TRENDS. but then again, i’m LEADING myself to the right path. in thirty years none of this will matter…so why bother?
