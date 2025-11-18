24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

by

We’re thrilled to reintroduce you to the comic artist creating his strips in all shades of blue. The series, known as “Ok Blue Comics,” is back on Bored Panda. If you haven’t seen our previous post featuring earlier works by this artist, we encourage you to check it out now.

The single-color comic showcases various life situations, often focusing on relatable moments from relationships. In his debut on our website, the cartoonist told us, “Life doesn’t have to be serious. You can joke and have fun—even if things seem tough. Creating is a passion, and I love making comics! I appreciate anyone who reads my work and joins me for this fantastic ride.”

Why don’t you dive in and explore the strips we selected for you today? You can also let us know in the comment section which situations depicted in the comics you relate to the most. Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | x.com | tumblr.com | Facebook

#1

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#2

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#3

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#4

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#5

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#6

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#7

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#8

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#9

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#10

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#11

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#12

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#13

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#14

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#15

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#16

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#17

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#18

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#19

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#20

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#21

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#22

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#23

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

#24

24 Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life And This Artist’s Relatable Relationship Quirks (New Pics)

Image source: okbluecomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Sleep With The Lights On”: 30 Things No Relationship Can Recover From
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
10 Must-Have Black Friday Deals at Amazon
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Why You Should All Be Watching Season 2 Of Warrior Right Now
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2020
Why Gal Gadot is Going to Ace Her SNL Hosting Gig
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2017
Headmaster Sends Out A Savage Letter To Parents Always Telling His Staff How To Teach
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Photo You’ve Ever Taken? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.