Helix Light In Maple Wood

by

The “Helix” modular lamp by Mike Vanbelleghem is built with different elements that allow it to change the speed of curve during the setup. In this example, the elements follow the curve of the staircase, giving you an endless experience when you climb up the steps.

This impressive staircase lamp is 12 meters high and was built with maple wood veneer. “Warm” LEDs are used on the inside.

This model is also available as floorlamp.

More info: passion4wood

Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood
Helix Light In Maple Wood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
