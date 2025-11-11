Origami Lights by Umut Yamac

This is amazing! Created by a London-based architect and designer with Turkish heritage, Umut Yamac, this is the Perch Light family.
The unique lamp was originally designed in 2014 as a limited edition of 20, but just recently Yamac created this graceful configuration called the Perch Light Family for Moooi, which launched at Salone del Mobile in Milan. The family of creative lamps features six sculptural lamps of origami birds perched on branches – all made out of synthetic paper, brass, and steel. The best part? The birds on the branch swing when touched.
“For me, the bird is a symbol of freedom and a creature that many people have an emotional connection with”, Yamac told Bored Panda. “They are both familiar and mysterious and I thought it was interesting to combine balance with something recognizable that also functions as a light source and room decor.”
Now scroll down below and check the amazingly creative design for yourself!
More info: umutyamac.com | Twitter (h/t: colossal)
Follow Us