Heidi Klum Sparks Fresh Backlash After Promoting Potato Chips In A Thong Bikini: “Put Some Clothes On”

Heidi Klum is in her era of being unbothered and unapologetic about being her true self.
But critics began age-shaming her for lounging in a bikini with three bags of Chipsfrisch potato chips at her disposal. “Put some clothes on, grandma,” one snarkily said.
The sizzling hot pictures came shortly after the 53-year-old spoke about her body and her opinion on weight loss medication.
Heidi Klum is in her era of being unbothered and unapologetic about being her true self
Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Heidi Klum recently shared pictures of herself, soaking up some sun in a black Calzedonia thong bikini and a Barth is Saint hat.
In front of her were three bags of the potato chip brand Chipsfrisch, and she was seen feeding herself while sprawling on the edge of the boat.
“Which one is your favorite?” she wrote in the caption.
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Fans praised her, saying, “I think we all know who the best snack on that boat is.”
“You have never been so stunning and beautiful as you are now,” another said. “You are glowing.”
“If you look like this at your age, you’ve been doing everything right,” wrote another.
The supermodel posed in a black thong bikini in a post promoting the Chipsfrisch brand of chips
Critics, however, left harsh remarks in the comments section, saying she needed to “cover up.”
Another netizen said, “Put some clothes on, grandma.”
“Cover yourself up please…always showing off…be a little more of an elegant woman!!!”
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“You really still need this much attention from the world at your age,” one wrote.
“How many kids do you have?” asked one. “And you already a grandma? Desperation is not very becoming Heidi.”
“Cover yourself up please…always showing off,” one commented online
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The Chipsfrisch line of potato chips has Klum’s face on every bag and was born out of her partnership with the German snack brand Funny-Frisch.
She recently shared another Instagram post, sitting topless on a boat and covering her bare chest with a Chipsfrisch bag.
The former Victoria’s Secret model recently shared her changing perspective on her body and how it goes against the rigid beauty standards from her modeling days.
She spoke candidly about gaining weight while sharing her thoughts about weight loss medication.
“I’m not interested at all” in weight loss medication,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month.
Klum shared how she loves her body in a different way now, going against the rigid beauty standards from her modeling days
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“I’ve gained weight over the years. I’m no longer a size 24 jean. But I think with age, we look better when we’re not as skinny,” she continued.
The wife and mother of four, who is gearing up for season 22 of Project Runway, said her husband Tom Kaulitz was the first one who “pointed that out.”
“He said, ‘You should eat more; you would look better if you had more meat on your bones.’ I was like, ‘What?’” she said.
“This is not something you’re told in the industry, ever, because you’re always supposed to be skinnier than you are,” she added. “When I look back at photos, I’m like, ‘He’s right!’ Proportion-wise, I look better bigger.”
The 53-year-old recalled how her husband Tom Kaulitz said she needed “more meat on [her] bones”
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When asked how she feels about being in the “Botox and facelift era,” she said people should “do what they want.”
“It’s the same with Oz**pic,” she said. “A lot of people have a hard time getting that jumpstart, and if you’ve always struggled with your weight and for 40 years you’ve been trapped, and it’s been such a big focus of your life, then maybe this is a great thing to try.”
This hasn’t been her experience in life, so it would be hard for her to judge, she said. But she asserted that when people look in the mirror, if they’re not happy with something and want to fix it, then they should do just that: “fix it.”
Image credits: heidiklum
For the iconic model, what makes a person “s**y” is “knowing their self-worth and knowing who they are.”
“That oozes s*xin**s,” she said. “When people are looking at every measurement of their booties, [or] at cellulite, it’s like, ‘Is this really what makes me who I am? There’s so much more to me.’ It’s about feeling great in your skin and knowing what you can do.”
Critics left harsh remarks in the comments section, saying the model needed to “cover up”
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