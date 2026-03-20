“Looks Like A Star”: Netizens Surprised By Heidi Klum’s Son’s Look After They Appeared Together At A Premiere

While Heidi Klum is no stranger to the spotlight, it was her son, Henry Samuel, who unexpectedly stole the show, with netizens flooding the internet over his striking appearance at a recent movie premiere.
“Looks like a star already” is what fans couldn’t stop saying after Heidi stepped out with Henry to attend the New York premiere of Project Hail Mary on Wednesday, March 18.
Netizens were surprised by how much he has grown, specifically noting his towering height, “unique” fashion sense, and model-like appearance.
One social media user reacted, “The perfect mix of genes from both parents, gave him a unique look.”
Heidi Klum’s son, Henry Samuel, unexpectedly upstaged his mother, as netizens couldn’t stop gushing over his striking appearance
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Earlier this week, the iconic mother-son duo hit the dark navy carpet at Manhattan’s Lincoln Center in New York City while attending the premiere of Ryan Gosling’s latest sci-fi film.
Project Hail Mary is an adaptation of the 2021 bestselling novel by Andy Weir, who also wrote The Martian.
The film follows Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, a junior high school teacher who becomes an astronaut in the near future as humanity faces an extinction-level threat from a mysterious substance.
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Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel attended the premiere as high-profile celebrity guests, alongside several other big names.
The 52-year-old wore an elegant, loose-fitting white co-ord set, which she paired with silver stiletto heels.
Meanwhile, her 20-year-old model son opted for a two-piece linen suit in beige that featured dramatic wide-leg pants.
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Underneath the suit, he wore a plunging, deep V-neck blouse in a bold leopard print, featuring unique details like stringy sleeves.
He completed the outfit with a coordinating leopard-print choker, made from the same fabric as the blouse, draped around his neck.
The mother-son duo attended the New York premiere of Ryan Gosling’s latest sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary
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While the duo mostly posed for several mother-son pictures, they were later joined on the carpet by Elias Becker, the 25-year-old son of tennis legend Boris Becker.
Social media couldn’t help but gush over Henry’s “star-like” look and height as clips from the event widely circulated online.
One viewer wrote on X, “Genetics are incredible, because he looks exactly like his mom and exactly like his dad, but still somehow looks uniquely like himself. definitely got the Hollywood genes, he nasty looks like a star.”
Image credits: heidiklum
The same user further added in the comments section, “And ‘nasty’ is in a positive way!”
Another netizen, in agreement, said, “I remember when he was a toddler lol. He’s an extremely handsome guy.”
“Good looking kid,” commented a third user, while another added, “True, He’s perfect almost.”
While some netizens gushed over the 20-year-old model’s physical features, others harshly labeled him a “nepo baby”
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“Henry’s a good looking kid. Wish him well… Good looking lads… Both have model looks,” read another comment.
“Wow. He certainly has her facial bone structure. Handsome fellow.”
However, amid the positive sentiments, a few critics harshly targeted Henry’s appearance and his profession as a model, calling him a “nepo baby.”
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One critic wrote, “He has such a smug looking face, like he just knows he’s all that. And honestly, he’s not.”
Another added, “He looks like a nice young man but definitely not model material.”
“Remember the era of the supermodels back in the day and then at what passes for beauty now… Huh? Scratching moi head…” bluntly commented a third user.
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“It’s actually sad about all that model nepos, that they’re making a career in their mothers industry and are not encouraged to pursue their own, independent path. They’re essentially condemned to nepotism…”
Henry, whom Heidi shares with her ex-husband, Seal, has recently stepped into the limelight himself, having made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week and appearing on the cover of Elle Germany alongside Heidi in late 2025.
“He looks like a nice young man but definitely not model material,” bluntly said one netizen
Image credits: heidiklum
Since stepping into his mother’s shoes, Samuel has faced similar criticism, especially following his debut on the Elle Germany cover.
At the time, one person harshly expressed, “Sad, really. There are models who work so hard even to get a photo shoot, and yet you got nepos children just handed to them on a plate. They wouldn’t know what hard work is.”
A second added, “Another Nepo that doesn’t have what it takes to be a model and is already on the cover of magazines thanks to his famous parents.”
“This latest Nepo Baby doesn’t look 20 but a man in his 30’s. All photos are awkward. And he sure hasn’t inherited his parents’ looks.”
However, Heidi has time and again expressed her staunch support for her son as a proud mother.
Shortly after the movie’s premiere, the Project Runway star shared a video taken by E! News on her Instagram, with the caption, “Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Seal, attended the NY premiere of ‘Project Hail Mary.’”
She has kept the comments on the post turned off, but it has since gained significant likes from her followers on the platform.
“How is that kid 20?! He looks middle aged! Good looking guy but looks way older,” reacted one social media user
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