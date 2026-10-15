This Artist Creates Emotional Animal Comics That Might Bring Tears To Your Eyes (7 New Stories)

Some comics make you laugh, while others stay with you long after you’ve finished reading them. Artist Jenny-Jinya is known for the latter, using deeply emotional animal stories to explore loss, compassion, and the consequences of human actions. Her beloved Loving Reaper series portrays Death not as a frightening figure, but as a gentle presence offering comfort to animals (and, in some comics, humans) during their final moments.
We’ve featured Jenny-Jinya’s work on Bored Panda many times, and her comics continue to remind us how powerful visual storytelling can be. Whether she’s addressing animal cruelty, abandonment, or the heartbreaking experience of saying goodbye to a beloved companion, the artist finds moments of tenderness even in the saddest situations. Today, we’re sharing seven more of her touching stories, each offering a different perspective on animals’ lives and the compassion they deserve.
Scroll down to discover Jenny-Jinya’s latest stories, and be prepared for an emotional journey. Don’t forget to let us know in the comments which comic touched your heart the most!
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The life of feral cats
You made sure I came along
Black cat syndrome
You seem a bit lost
Adopted
Extinct
The spirit meld
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