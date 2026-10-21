Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

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There’s never really a good time to deliver bad news. However, some moments are certainly worse than others. And one Redditor found herself in a situation where the timing couldn’t have been more unfortunate.

While her boyfriend was undergoing open-heart surgery, she went through his phone and discovered something that turned everything she thought she knew about their relationship upside down. 

With him still in the hospital and in a lot of pain, she had to decide whether to confront him right away or wait until he was feeling better. Read the full story below.

The woman went through her boyfriend’s phone while he was undergoing open-heart surgery

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

stefamerpik / magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

In the process, she found out he’d been keeping a huge secret from her for two years

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

SkelDry / magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

maddie123456As

Quite a few people admit to going through their partner’s phone without their knowledge

Catching a cheating partner has always involved a bit of detective work. In the past, that might have meant finding a suspicious receipt in their pocket, catching a whiff of perfume that definitely wasn’t yours, hearing a story that didn’t quite add up, or wondering why the office suddenly needed them every single Thursday night.

These days, though, many of the clues have moved online. From secret dating profiles to suspicious messages, our phones can reveal quite a lot about what we’ve been up to. And sometimes, all it takes is a quick look through someone’s phone to uncover something they probably wanted to keep hidden.

In fact, it seems quite a few people have done just that. According to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey, 34% of Americans in relationships admitted to looking through their partner’s phone without their knowledge.

Of course, not everyone who checks their partner’s phone will find evidence of something suspicious. Still, infidelity is more common than many of us might hope. A 2025 YouGov survey found that 53% of American adults said they’d been cheated on at some point in their lives.

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

designerant / magnific (not the actual photo)

But confronting a cheating partner can be a delicate situation, and experts say it’s important to think carefully about how to approach it

Now, let’s say you’ve discovered that your partner really has been unfaithful. What happens next? Well, experts suggest that the best thing you can do at first is resist the urge to confront them immediately.

Relationship therapist Rhonda Milrad told Bustle that while it might be tempting to accuse your partner the moment they walk through the door, it’s better to wait for the right time to have that conversation. 

This is especially important if you only have suspicions and no solid proof. Your partner might deny everything or become defensive, leaving you with even more questions. Having some evidence to back up your concerns can make it harder for them to simply dismiss what you’re saying.

Before bringing up the subject, psychologist Elisabeth Graham also recommends thinking about what you actually want to get out of the conversation. Are you looking for an explanation? Do you want to work things out, or have you already decided to end the relationship? Knowing what you hope to achieve can help you stay focused when emotions start running high.

And if you’re considering giving the relationship another chance, there’s something else worth keeping in mind. The unfaithful partner needs to take responsibility for what happened. The Gottmen Institute emphasizes that honesty and genuine remorse are essential for rebuilding trust. Of course, that process can take quite some time.

In this woman’s case, she’d already decided that the relationship was over. Her biggest concern was figuring out when to break the news to her boyfriend, considering he’d just undergone major surgery.

Do you think she made the right call by waiting until he was feeling better? Or would you have handled things differently? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Many readers suggested that the woman tell her boyfriend’s family what happened and leave him

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

She later returned with an update, revealing that she had finally confronted him about his affair

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

Afterward, she visited him one last time at the hospital to say goodbye

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

katemangostar / magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

maddie123456As

Readers praised her for how well she handled such a difficult situation

Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring
Woman Waits In Fear While Boyfriend Gets Heart Surgery, What She Sees In His Phone Makes Her Stop Caring

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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