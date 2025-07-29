Fascinating Infographic Shows The Ways That A Cat’s Purr Are Good For You

Do you find the sound of a cat purring oddly soothing? Many people assume the feeling is associated with the perceived contentment and wellbeing of the cat – but there’s actually more to it than that. Scientific evidence suggests that purring can be beneficial to the owner, as well as the kitty.
Image credits: Bill Morrow
How so? Well, it’s all to do with the frequency, which is, coincidentally, in the same range used in vibrational therapies to promote tissue regeneration.
Vibrational therapy helps bones and muscles to strengthen by reinforcing themselves and adding muscle. Theoretically then, the low-frequency vibrations emitted from a cat’s purr can help a person sitting close by to heal. Amazing, isn’t it?
Gemma Busquets, a freelance designer/art director from Barcelona, was so intrigued upon discovering this fact that she decided to use her skills to create a fascinating infographic about it.
Image credits: Gemma Busquets
“I choose this particular project because yes, you guessed it, I love cats,” Gemma told Bored Panda.
“I’ve shared my life with a cat for 9 years. During research about cat facts I found out they create vibrations within a range known to be medically therapeutic and I thought I had to spread the word about such a cool thing. So I visualized the information in a format (an infographic) that I thought more people would get drawn to.”
Image credits: kerry morrison
Gemma, who specializes in digital experiences and infographics, enjoys adding plenty of art and illustrations in her projects is also passionate about typography, so these are two things that feature prominently in her work. “I’m also a teacher and the director of a Master’s Degree in Infographics and Data Visualization at Bau, the coolest design university here in Barcelona,” she told us.
It has long been thought that owning a pet is beneficial to a person’s health, with a more active lifestyle and the relief of stress the most commonly cited positive aspects. But it is only now that more specific areas in the pet/human relationship are beginning to be better understood.
Previously believed to be purely a means of feline communication, recent work by Elizabeth von Muggenthaler, Karen Overall, and others has led to a better understanding of the purpose of the purr.
“It’s likely that purring has communication, appeasement, and healing properties,” Gary Weitzman, veterinarian and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, said in an article with the BBC.
What do you think? Did you know about the healing properties of the purr? Do you feel soothed and happy around a purring kitty? Let us know in the comments below!
