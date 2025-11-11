17-Year-Old Guy Transforms Himself Into Famous People

A guy from New Zealand became social-media famous after creating these humorous imitations of famous people.
Liam Martin is 17 years old and has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. For his creative transformations, Lian wears colorful wigs, garbage bags and even various food items.
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga
Cara Delevingne
Effie from “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence
Kim Kardashian
Miley Cyrus
Katy Perry
Iggy Azalea
Ellen DeGeneres
Angelina Jolie from “Maleficent”
