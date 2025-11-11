17-Year-Old Guy Transforms Himself Into Famous People

A guy from New Zealand became social-media famous after creating these humorous imitations of famous people.

Liam Martin is 17 years old and has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. For his creative transformations, Lian wears colorful wigs, garbage bags and even various food items.

Source: Twitter | Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

Cara Delevingne

Effie from “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence

Kim Kardashian

Miley Cyrus

Katy Perry

Iggy Azalea

Ariana Grande

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Angelina Jolie from “Maleficent”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
