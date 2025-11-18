Actress Hayden Panettiere Sparks Substance Abuse Concerns After Interview About Brother’s Passing

A new interview with Hayden Panettiere sparked mental health and substance abuse concerns. The 35-year-old actress recently opened up about the traumatic loss of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere. Nevertheless, Hayden’s visible vulnerability ignited comparisons with the exploitation of the late Anna Nicole Smith.
People released a segment on social media and YouTube of an unguarded and emotional interview with Hayden on Wednesday (September 18).
In the interview’s snippet, the Nashville star appeared to be seated with a somewhat dazed expression, as her eyes looked unfocused.
Wearing an all-black attire, Hayden’s posture was relaxed but slightly slouched. In a shaky, low voice, she revealed: “Losing my little brother, there’s nothing like [it], I mean he was my only sibling and he was my younger sibling and it was my job to protect him.”
A new interview with Hayden Panettiere sparked mental health and substance abuse concerns
Image credits: haydenpanettiere
The New York native continued: “When I lost him I felt like I lost half of my soul. I remember saying to somebody, and it hadn’t even been a year, and I was like, ‘Don’t ever expect me to get over the loss of him.’
“Because no matter how many years go by, it will always be beside me and it will always be… I will always be heartbroken about it.
“I will never be able to get over it. Time does heal things but time can also make you think differently and ask different questions and wonder different things and realize different things that you wish you’d never realized.”
Image credits: People
Jansen, who was also an actor, notable for his roles in The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Perfect Game, The Martial Arts Kid, and How High 2, passed at the age of 28 on February 19, 2023.
“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the Panettiere family said in a statement to ABC News at the time.
The 35-year-old actress recently opened up about the traumatic loss of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere
Image credits: People
Jansen had become hooked on opioids and underwent treatment for drug addiction a year before his shock death, The Daily Mail reported at the time of his passing.
“When my little brother passed away, my body did something I’ve never really seen it do before,” Hayden further recalled. “Which was within days, I basically just like ballooned out.”
She went on to reveal that she was struggling with stress-related cortisol imbalance and that she was becoming unhealthy.
“Didn’t matter what I ate, it didn’t matter what I did, my body just was like protecting itself, like shielding itself from the world,” the Scream VI talent said.
Hayden then slammed the paparazzi for taking photographs of her coming out of Jansen’s funeral. Upon reviewing the images, she said she felt like she couldn’t recognize herself.
Jansen, who was also an actor, passed at the age of 28 on February 19, 2023
Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
“It was bringing out the agoraphobia in me,” the grieving sister said. Nevertheless, Hayden subsequently started working out and taking care of herself again.
“Now I’m in the midst of writing my autobiography,” she concluded.
Despite being candid and honest, the interview prompted many people to question Hayden’s sobriety and safety, as a YouTube user commented: “People magazine got no business posting this. She is clearly highly medicated and unwell.”
A person wrote: “You can really see and hear the medications she’s on. I hope her heart heals a little more. It’s so so hard to lose soo much of yourself.”
Image credits: haydenpanettiere
Hayden reportedly struggled with drugs and alcohol addiction for years, and became clean and sober after spending time at an in-patient rehab facility in early 2020, People reported on Thursday.
She also recently came out of an abusive on-and-off relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson.
Moreover, in 2018, amid Hayden’s battle with substance abuse, the actress and singer lost custody of her daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, to her former partner Wladimir Klitschko.
Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications
Image credits: jrpanettiere
The interview’s snippet, which was shared on social media, continued to stir outrage, as an Instagram user penned: “This interview should be removed asap!!”
Someone else added: “Whoever is responsible for posting this should be questioned immediately.”
“This is complete exploitation,” a netizen shared. “This is an addict who is clearly very unsober.”
Image credits: jrpanettiere
A separate individual chimed in: “There should be a law against doing interviews and also posting videos of a public figure OBVIOUSLY under the influence of something OR just not doing well. Shame. Reminds me of Anna Nicole….”
Anna Nicole Smith‘s interviews during times when she was clearly under the influence were widely seen as exploitative, as media outlets capitalized on her vulnerable state for entertainment value.
A notable example was her 2007 interview with Entertainment Tonight, where the late Playboy model slurred her words and appeared disoriented.
Hayden’s visible vulnerability ignited comparisons with the exploitation of the late Anna Nicole Smith
Image credits: Stina Dabrowski
In 2004, during a Larry King Live appearance, she also exhibited signs of intoxication, with her erratic behavior becoming a spectacle. These moments highlighted the media’s disregard for her well-being in favor of ratings.
Anna died on February 8, 2007, after being found unresponsive due to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.
She was 39 years old and left behind an infant daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead. Anna’s oldest son, Danny, died of a drug overdose in 2006.
Bored Panda has contacted People and Hayden’s representatives for comment.
“This is so uncomfortable to watch,” a reader commented
Follow Us