Hay Pandas, What’s An Art Piece That You’re Most Proud Of? (Closed)

We’ve all probably drawn or made something that we’re proud of, so here’s a chance for you guys to show those art pieces off! It doesn’t’ have to be amazing, it can just be something you’re proud of. If you have several, you can post them or choose one. It doesn’t have to be a drawing, it can be a sculpture or anything that’s considered art by you.
#1 This Is The First Watercolor Painting I Was Ever Proud Of! And Now I Paint For A Living! (Hitchhikers Guide Inspired!)
#2 Hooded Oriole On A Blooming Sage Bush In Oils On Canvas
#3 An Example, I Drew This For Prode Month Last Year For My Friend
#4 This Watercolour Owl
#5 Chariot Fairytchi I Drew For My Sister
#6 I Just Drew This For Fun A While Ago
#7 The All-Seeing Eye Of Notability
