100 Unsettling Images From The “Morbid Knowledge” Online Group

There’s something strange about the way we’re drawn to fear. Creepy photos, eerie stories, unsettling little moments, they send shivers down your spine, yet you can’t help but look closer. Maybe it’s curiosity, maybe it’s the thrill.
That’s exactly the vibe behind Morbid Knowledge, a Facebook page dedicated to the bizarre, the chilling, and the downright spine-tingling. From eerie real-life snapshots to posts that feel like they belong in a horror movie, this collection is definitely not for the faint of heart. So, if you’re ready for goosebumps, let’s step into the unsettling world of Morbid Knowledge.
#1
Despite being a dog afraid of thunder, Roselle, the guide dog, calmly carried out her duties amidst the deafening noise and debris on the 78th floor of the North Tower on September 11th 2001.
Guiding her blind owner, Michael Hingson, who sensed jet fuel, Roselle earned trust for not leading into danger. In the midst of smoke, Hingson, unsure if Roselle could hear or see signals, gave the command “Forward.”
Pausing only for dog kisses to reassure a panicked woman, this remarkable canine-human team led a group down over 1,463 steps to safety.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#2
In 2012, a 24-year-old Kenyan man who worked at an orphanage called Anthony Omari woke up to find 3 machete-wielding thugs breaking in.
He took on all three men at once and chased them outside, where the fight continued. But unfortunately, Anthony would take a machete to the face.
Despite this, he successfully fought the attackers off, ensuring the children’s safety, and then collapsed.
Luckily, he survived but needed stitches for the 11-inch gash across his face.
Upon hearing about his struggle, Ben Hardwick, a 21-year-old Penn State student interning at a nearby facility, went to talk to him.
Inspired by the story and deeply worried about Omari and the children’s safety, Hardwick shared the man’s story on Reddit, seeking $2,000 in donations to help build a larger fence for protection.
Within the first twenty-four hours, he received $65,000 in donations.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#3
In 1997, in Russia, a poacher shot and wounded a tiger and stole part of its recent kill. The tiger later found the cabin that the poacher was living in and then waited at least 12 entire hours for the poacher to come home. The tiger then killed and ate the man upon his return.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#4
Andreas Mihavecz is an Austrian man who holds the record of surviving the longest without any food or liquids. He survived 18 days.
On April 1, 1979, the 18-year-old was accidentally placed in a holding cell due to his involvement in a car crash as a passenger.
Unfortunately, he was completely overlooked by the three policemen responsible for him and remained forgotten in custody.
In his basement cell, his cries went unheard. He survived by drinking condensed water from the walls, losing a staggering 24 kg (53 pounds) in weight during his ordeal.
Eighteen days later on 19 April, an officer who had unrelated business in the basement opened his cell after noticing the stench that was emanating from it.
Mihavecz survived, but it took him months to regain his health.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#5
In 2014, Chelsi Camp, a 23-year-old mother from Alvin, Texas launched herself at a pitbull that was viciously mauling her 2-year-old daughter, Mackenzie. Chelsi jumped on the dog and bit off its’ ear and proceeded to shove her fist down the dog’s throat to try to stop the dog from attacking her daughter. Thankfully, Mackenzie survived due to her mother’s heroic actions.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#6
On August 14, 1991, a tragic incident occurred when two Rikers Island corrections officers were sh*t in their car during a robbery at the Kingsborough Housing Project.
Sadly, one of the officers lost their life. The surviving officer, Robert Crosson, reported that the assailants were two young light-skinned black men in their twenties.
NYPD detective Louis N. Scarcella, who was later accused of falsifying evidence, arrested 14-year-old Bunn and 17-year-old Rosean Hargrave based on an anonymous tip, even though neither teen matched the physical descriptions given by Crosson. Surprisingly, Crosson later identified the two as the sh**ters.
In November 1992, a jury convicted both teens of second-degree murder. John Bunn was paroled in 2006 for good behavior, but still fought to clear his conviction.
In 2013, evidence of extensive misconduct by Detective Scarcella came to light, triggering a number of motions for retrial from defendants previously accused by him of crimes.
In May 2018, the charges against Hargrave and Bunn were dropped. Subsequently, Bunn filed a lawsuit alleging “malicious prosecution, denial of due process, and civil rights conspiracy,” leading to a city settlement of $5.9 million in 2020.
The image below shows John showing gratitude to the judge that found him innocent.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#7
In 2015, a Florida woman named Cheryl Treadway was held hostage by her boyfriend, but she convinced him to let her order a pizza using the Pizza Hut app. In the space for special request, she wrote’ “Please help. Get 911 to me. 911 hostage help!” Police arrived at the location and she was released.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#8
Photo taken In 2017 at the wedding of Heather and David Mosher. Heather was battling advanced breast cancer but found the strength to marry the love of her life just 18 hours before passing away. The couple wed at a hospital chapel in Connecticut.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#9
In 2016, Brazilian bride-to-be Rosemere do Nascimento Silva arranged for a helicopter to transport her to her wedding venue as a surprise for her fiancé.
Sadly, the helicopter crashed en route, and this footage captured by her photographer reveals her final moments alive.
The crash claimed the lives of not only the bride-to-be but also her brother, the pilot, and the six-month-pregnant photographer.
Heartbreakingly, her fiancé stood waiting at the altar in front of 300 family and friends when he received the devastating news of her passing.
Climate conditions were good at the start of the flight, but during the trip a heavy fog arose which caused the pilot to lose his bearings.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#10
This is Iqbal Masih. As a child, he was was sold into bonded labor for less than $15 and was forced to work 12 hour days, 7 days a week for pennies.
At age 10 he escaped the carpet factory where he worked and then he helped free 3000 children from slavery.
He went on to tour various cities in Pakistan so he could raise awareness about child bonded labor.
He was m*rdered at age 12 for speaking out.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#11
In 1981, the dec*mposed bodies of Dean and Tina Clouse were found in a wooded area near Houston, with the whereabouts of their infant daughter, Holly, unknown. In 2022, Holly was located alive in Oklahoma, with no memory of the traumatic events of her infancy.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#12
Photo of the World Trade Center Towers taken from Church/Walker Street at 5:50PM on September 10th 2001. Less than 24 hours later the towers would no longer be standing.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#13
In 2020, Olesia Suspitsina tragically fell to her death from a cliff while posing for a photo to commemorate the end of lockdown. Ignoring safety barriers, she climbed to the cliff’s edge for a more dramatic shot. Unfortunately, she slipped and fell 115 feet to her death in front of her horrified friend.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#14
This photo shows Bonnie Haim with her young son, shortly before she vanished in 1993. At the time, her 3-year-old son claimed that his dad had ended her, but there was no evidence to support his story. 20 years later, while renovating their home, the son dug up his mother’s remains in the backyard.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#15
In 2005, LaVena Lynn Johnson, an E3 Private First Class in the United States Army, was found dead in a tent. Her death was ruled as a su**ide.
However, the autopsy report and photographs unveiled that Johnson had a fractured nose, a black eye, loose teeth, burns from a corrosive chemical on her gen*tals, and a gunshot wound to the mouth that appeared inconsistent with sui**de.
Several reporters have suspected that the chemical burns were the result of attempts to destroy DNA evidence of an assault. Additionally, bloody footprints were discovered outside of her living quarters.
Despite her death being officially ruled as a su**ide, her family to believe the United States Department of Defense has covered up foul play.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#16
Azaria Chamberlain was a nine-week-old baby girl from Australia who tragically lost her life on August 17, 1980, during a family camping trip when a dingo attacked her.
Unfortunately, her body was never recovered. Azaria’s parents, Lindy and Michael Chamberlain, informed authorities that a dingo had taken her from their tent. However, their account was met with disbelief.
Lindy was accused of murder and endured a trial where she was wrongfully convicted, leading to more than three years of imprisonment.
Remarkably, no evidence existed to suggest her involvement in her daughter’s disappearance. Michael also faced a period of incarceration.
In 1986, Lindy was finally released from prison after Azaria’s jacket was discovered in an area inhabited by numerous dingoes.
Following her release, Lindy received compensation amounting to $1.3 million for her wrongful imprisonment.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#17
In 2005, Dave Shaw tried to retrieve the body of Deon Dryers from the Bushman’s hole. Unfortunately he died trying.
Boesmansgat, commonly referred to as “Bushman’s Hole,” is a freshwater cave in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.
It is 282 meters deep. In 2005, Dave tried to retrieve the body of Deon, who had drowned 10 years prior.
While trying to secure Deon, Dave became tangled in the lines from the body bag, and passed out from exhaustion after trying to free himself.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#18
A Taiwanese university student, influenced by a friend’s persuasion, agreed to a drastic scheme involving the amputation of his legs to claim a $1.3 million insurance payout. However, the student received a mere $7,200 from the scam, which he is now obligated to return.
To simulate frostbite, a condition necessary to justify the amputation, he subjected his feet to dry ice for an extended period of over 10 hours. This extreme act led to a double amputation.
Medical professionals were skeptical of the injuries, noting the absence of typical frostbite symptoms. The scam unraveled from here.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#19
Mehran Karimi Nasseri was stranded in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years due to a stolen passport and essential documents. He lived, studied, slept, and talked with the airport staff from August 26, 1988, to July 2006.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#20
Crazy picture captured during the 2002 flood in eastern Germany.
In August 2002, an extended period of heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding in numerous European countries, including the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Austria, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, and more. lol
In total, 232 people lost their lives, and over $27B in damages were caused.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#21
Mary Ann Bevan was an English nurse who was born in 1874, in East London. She lived a very normal life up until the age of 32.
At 32 years old, Bevan developed Acromegaly, a medical condition marked by excessive production of growth hormones. This leads to the abnormal enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet, and facial features.
Just years after developing the condition, her husband Thomas passed away suddenly.
This situation left Bevan with few financial means to support herself and her children.
Consequently, she chose to join a traveling circus, where she performed under the moniker “The Ugliest Woman in the World.”
Despite the obstacles she encountered, Bevan showed remarkable commitment to her children and succeeded in accumulating approximately $50,000 by working at ‘freak shows’ during the early 1900s.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#22
In 1942, Chinese sailor Poon Lim was aboard the SS Benlomond when it was torpedoed by a German U-172, causing the vessel to sink.
Lim found himself alone on a life raft without any means of propulsion, drifting aimlessly at sea.
He sustained himself by fishing, drinking bird blood, and even managed to kill a shark using only a jug of water.
Miraculously, he survived for 133 days at sea before being rescued.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#23
The sinking of the Titanic resulted in the loss of over 1,500 people. One lucky survivor, Richard Williams, who spent over 6 hours waist deep in freezing water during rescue was told that he would need both his legs amputated. He refused and went on to win the Wimbledon Men’s Doubles in 1920.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#24
The wreck of the Costa Concordia photographed in 2012. 32 people sadly died after the ship collided with a submerged rock.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#25
On May 26, 1990, Marlene Warren opened her Florida door to a clown holding balloons and flowers, only to be shot in the face. It took 27 years for authorities to arrest Sheila Keen, who had since married Warren’s husband.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#26
On February 2, 2013, “American Sniper” Chris Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield were tragically sh*t dead at a Texas shooting range by Eddie Ray Routh.
Routh, like Kyle, was an Iraq war veteran suffering from severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. His condition was so debilitating that his mother sought help from Kyle before the devastating incident occurred.
Kyle agreed to become the young veteran’s mentor, and for their first meeting, decided to take him to a local gun range.
But on the way there, Kyle and Littlefield realized just how troubled Routh was. “This dude is straight up nuts,” Kyle texted Littlefield as they drove in silence. “He’s right behind me,” Littlefield responded. “Watch my six.”
Moments after pulling into the range, Routh grabbed two pistols and fired a barrage of bullets into both men, killing them instantly.
Routh was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
In prison, Routh recounted the incident to a cellmate and said: “I was just riding in the back seat of the truck, and nobody would talk to me. They were just taking me to the range, so I sh*t them. I feel bad about it, but they wouldn’t talk to me. I’m sure they’ve forgiven me.”
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#27
In 2014, a 57-year-old Japanese man called Yasuo Takamatsu learned how to SCUBA dive specifically so he can look for his wife’s remains after she was presumably swept away during the 2011 tsunami. He says her last email to him was “I want to go home”, and he is determined to make that happen. As of 2022, he still remains searching and given up hope.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#28
In 2015, a 4-year-old girl from Colorado called Naomi was at the park with her family. She wandered off and walked over a frozen pond and fell through. This image shows her footsteps as she walked towards the lake. Unfortunately she didn’t survive and her cause of death was determined to be drowning and hypothermia.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#29
In 1863, Union soldier Jacob Miller of the 9th Indiana Infantry was shot in the forehead during the Battle of Chickamauga and mistakenly declared dead.
Despite the severe injury, his left eye dislodged and skull fractured, he regained consciousness, treated his wounds with a bandana, and crawled 15 miles to a field hospital.
Only part of the musket ball was removed, and the rest emerged years later. Miller had fought in multiple battles before Chickamauga and shared his story with a newspaper in 1911.
He lived with an unhealed wound until his death in 1917 at age 88, leaving behind a striking photo and an extraordinary tale of survival.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#30
Lauren Thompson, a 32-year-old mother of three, went missing on January 10th, 2019, in Rockhill, Texas.
At 2:24 p.m., she made a disoriented call to 911, reporting that she was being shot at and chased in the woods.
Unfortunately, her phone died during the call, and despite tracing her phone’s pings to a rural area in Panola County, law enforcement officers were unable to locate her.
Following her disappearance, extensive ground and aerial searches were conducted by local and state officers.
Thompson’s car was found stuck in a ditch along the same road where her phone last pinged.
In July of 2022, a work crew in Panola County discovered remains, which were later confirmed to be Lauren’s on December 13th.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#31
21-year-old Nicole Carol Miller, boarding Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. She would be dead just a few hours later.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#32
17-year-old Juliane Koepcke was sucked out of an airplane after it was struck by lightning in 1971. She fell 2 miles to the ground, was strapped to her seat, and survived 10 days in the Amazon Jungle.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#33
Canadian hockey player Duncan MacPherson vanished in Austria in 1989 while en route to begin a player-coach role in Scotland.
After last being seen at the Stubai Glacier resort on August 9, he missed his scheduled arrival in Dundee on August 12, prompting a family-led search.
Six weeks later, his borrowed car was found in the resort’s parking lot. For the next decade his whereabouts alluded everyone.
Fourteen years later, in 2003, his body was discovered in the ice of the Schaufelferner Glacier, showing severe injuries consistent with machinery impact.
His snowboard was similarly damaged, suggesting he may have been accidentally run over by a snowcat during a foggy day and buried in a shallow crevasse, where he remained hidden until the glacier melted.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#34
Julie Ward was a 28-year-old publishing assistant and amateur wildlife photographer from Bury St Edmunds in England.
At the beginning of September 1988 she had been in Africa for seven months photographing wildlife and was due to return to England.
She was travelling to the Masai Mara game reserve with an Australian friend, Dr. Glen Burns.
On 5 September 1988 the vehicle they were driving, a Suzuki jeep, broke down; Dr Burns returned to Nairobi while Ward spent the night alone at the Mara Serena lodge.
On 6 September the vehicle was repaired and Ward left to drive to the nearby Sand River camp to recover some camping equipment. This was the last time she was seen alive.
Julie was reported missing and her father John Ward flew to Kenya to find his daughter. He hired a plane to search the areas of the game reserve where his daughter was known to have camped alone.
A pilot sighted the Suzuki Jeep in a gulley next to a river and Mr Ward went to investigate in person. Julie Ward’s burned and di**embered body was found in the ashes of a fire by John Ward on 13 September.
The original theory put forth by the Kenyan officials was that Ward had been eaten by lions and struck by lightning; however, they later accepted that she was m*rdered after her father’s efforts uncovered further evidence.
The Kenyan coroner’s report had been altered to disguise the fact that her bones had been cut by a sharp blade rather than gnawed by animals.
A British pathologist found that Ward had been di**embered with a machete then doused in petrol and set alight.
John Ward, a retired hotelier, spent nearly £2 million on the investigation and made over 100 visits to Kenya.
Ward accused the Kenyan government and former President Daniel arap Moi of trying to cover up his daughter’s m*rder to prevent damage to the tourist industry.
In 1992, two park rangers were charged but cleared in court. In 1998 Simon Ole Makallah, chief park ranger at the time, was arrested. He was cleared the following year. John said all three were scapegoats.
John said that he believed that his daughter was killed by Jonathan Moi, son of then Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi.
He claimed Moi and his drunken pals came across Julie when she stopped to photograph the wildlife near the Serena Lodge.
He said that Moi then raped her as his cronies stopped farm manager Ibrahim Choge stepping in to stop him. Moi’s men were then ordered to dispose of her body, according to John.
Jonathan Moi claimed he was not at the scene and denied any involvement whatsoever.
John Ward died in 2023, and his daughters m*rder still remains unsolved.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#35
Henry McCabe, a 31-year-old living in Minnesota, vanished under mysterious circumstances on September 7, 2015, after a night out with friends.
In the early hours of the morning, his wife received a chilling voicemail from his phone containing eerie moaning sounds, a voice saying “Stop it,” and other unidentifiable noises.
Two months later, his body was found in Rush Lake, six miles from where he was last reportedly dropped off.
The autopsy concluded he likely drowned, with no signs of trauma.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#36
Liam Ashley was a 17-year-old boy from New Zealand who had criminal charges pressed against him by his parents for using their car without permission. His parents denied bail so he would be sent to prison. While being transported in a prison van, Liam was attacked by a dangerous offender and killed.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#37
On February 2, 2018, 16-year-old Kevon Watkins faced connectivity issues while attempting to play Xbox games in his family’s Georgia home.
In an effort to improve the speed, he decided to change the Wi-Fi password to prevent others from logging on and potentially slowing down the service during his gaming sessions.
Following this, a confrontation between Kevon and his mother unfolded, escalating to a point where his older sister, Alexus, stepped in to prevent Kevon from physically harming their mother.
Tragically, instead of de-escalating the situation, Kevon placed Alexus in a chokehold and refused to release her despite pleas from his younger brother and mother.
By the time the police arrived, the situation had taken a devastating turn. Her brain had been starved from oxygen resulting in extreme damage.
Alexus was quickly rushed to hospital but unfortunately didn’t survive the injury. Kevon was tried and sentenced to life imprisonment for the tragic incident.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#38
This photograph, taken by Aron Ralston, shows him after discovering a pool of water. Just an hour earlier, he had amputated his own arm, having been trapped in a ravine with his hand pinned by a boulder for over five days.
To amputate his own arm, he first had to break the bones in his wrist and then use a knife to sever through his flesh and tendons.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#39
In 2022, Ryker Webb, a 3-year-old boy from Montana, was playing in his front yard when decided to wander off while his dad was inside the house. Upon his father’s return a few moments later, Ryker was nowhere to be seen.
Assuming his son would be nearby, his father, having only briefly gone inside, expected a quick search. However, as day turned into night, it became evident that finding him would not be a swift task.
His family was in distress, and what heightened their concern was the fact that their area in Montana was inhabited by numerous mountain lions and bears.
Following his family’s report of him missing, Montana’s Air National Guard deployed helicopters and drones in an attempt to locate Ryker. However, heavy thunderstorms forced them to cancel air operations, leading to a ground search of the area.
After 48 hours, hope was dwindling rapidly, but to everyone’s astonishment, something remarkable occurred.
A couple who lived around 2.5 miles away heard whimpers coming from a shed on their property and found the toddler inside tucked into a lawnmower bag.
Thankfully he wasn’t injured, just cold, hungry and thirsty. He went on to recover from the ordeal.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#40
An Australian man called Don Ritchie, lived the across street from the most famous su***de hotspot in Australia known as “the gap”.
He lived there for almost 50 years and during that time he saved at least 160 from ending their lives by striking up a conversation with them and then inviting them into his home for tea.
In 2006, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his rescues, the official citation being for “service to the community through programs to prevent su**ide”.
Ritchie died on 13 May 2012, at the age of 85.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#41
A 28-year-old Malaysian woman recently shared the dramatic transformation she suffered during pregnancy, when her face became inflamed and full of wrinkles, like an old woman’s.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#42
This photograph captures the final moments of 31-year-old Londre Sylvester as he departed from Cook County Jail. He was ambushed and subjected to a harrowing 64-gunsh*t attack while still within the jail premises.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#43
On March 7, 1999, Waffle House waitress Tonda Dickerson received a lottery ticket as a tip, winning $10 million. She fought off lawsuits from coworkers and the customer who tipped her. In 2002, her ex-husband kidnapped her, but she sh*t him in self-defense.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#44
This photo shows SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau posing with Tilikum, a killer whale already linked to two fatalities at the time. In 2010, during a performance in front of an audience, Tilikum dragged Brancheau into the pool and proceeded to ‘rip Dawn apart’ for 45 minutes.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#45
In 2017, 70-year-old Lawrence Ripple robbed a Kansas City bank, then sat down in the lobby saying he would rather go to jail than to live with his wife any longer. He was sentenced to house arrest.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#46
On June 11, 2021, commercial lobster diver Michael Packàrd was swallowed by a humpback whale near Provincetown, Massachusetts. For over 30 seconds, his crewmates feared for his life, but fortunately, the whale resurfaced after about 40 seconds, spitting out Packàrd. Miraculously, he survived with only bruising and a dislocated knee.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#47
An X-ray showing Robbie Knievel’s spine and an actual photograph of the metal device after he passed away in January 2023.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#48
In March 1944, 27-year-old Finnish soldier Aimo Koivunen and his ski unit were ambushed by Soviet forces.
As they retreated through the snow, exhaustion set in, and Aimo, wanting to push on, turned to Pervitin—an early form of m*thamphetamine carried by soldiers.
Though the recommended dose was one pill, he took all 30 at once. The effects were immediate: a burst of energy that sent him skiing far ahead of both the Soviets and his own unit.
What followed was a blur. Aimo later awoke alone, having covered 100 kilometers. Over the next days, he skied a total of 400 kilometers back to Finnish lines.
When he arrived, he weighed just 94 pounds, with a heart rate of 200 beats per minute
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#49
Michael Jackson was 25 years, 4 months, and 29 days old when his hair caught fire. Remarkably, he passed away exactly 25 years, 4 months, and 29 days later, in 2009. This means the accident marked the exact midpoint of his life.
Michael Jackson’s hair caught fire on January 27, 1984, during a Pepsi commercial shoot when pyrotechnics malfunctioned.
A friend extinguished the flames, but Jackson suffered second and third-degree burns to his face and scalp, requiring reconstructive surgery.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#50
The passport photos of tourists Tom and Eileen Lonergan. They were left behind by a scuba diving boat off the coast of North Queensland on January 25, 1998. It took two days for the boat crew to realise they had left the pair behind in the Coral Sea, their bodies were never found.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#51
Actor Woody Harrelson’s father, Charles Harrelson, was a convicted h*tman who received a life sentence for killing a federal judge in 1979. He also repeatedly claimed to have been the real sh**ter of JFK. However, he later retracted that statement.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#52
On February 16, 2009, 911 dispatchers in Stamford, Connecticut received a call so shocking it took them several minutes to even understand what was happening.
Sandra Herold frantically screamed into the phone that her friend Charla Nash was being viciously attacked and eaten alive by her pet chimpanzee Travis.
Herold begged the dispatcher to send police immediately and said they needed to bring guns to shoot the mad chimp.
Throughout the entire horrifying call, dispatchers could hear Travis’ enraged screams in the background as the attack continued.
Finally, emergency services arrived at Herold’s home and found Charla Nash completely covered in bl*od on the ground, her face all but ripped off and her fingers strewn about the ground around her.
Nash required hours of surgery after the attack, and after her jaw was reattached she later flew to Ohio for an experimental facial transplant.
After the cops shot Travis to death, a toxicology report determined the chimpanzee had been given Xan*x on the day of the attack. Sandra had reported this to police, but it’s thought the dr*g may have fuelled his aggression.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#53
After losing her 27-year-old son to cancer in 2020, Spanish actress Ana Obregón used his frozen sperm and a donor egg to have his daughter via a surrogate in the U.S. Born in 2023, the child is legally both Obregón’s daughter and granddaughter.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#54
On December 10, 2021, as a tornado neared their Caruthersville, Missouri, home, 9-year-old Annistyn Rackley and her sisters sheltered in a bathroom.
Their mother, Meghan, took a photo of the smiling girls, with Annistyn holding her doll.
15 minutes later, the tornado destroyed their home, throwing the family into a nearby field.
Annistyn did not survive, though her sisters and parents were injured but survived.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#55
Image from August 4th, 2021, shows Luis Fernando Cevallos and Alexis Rodriguez after being pulled over for reckless driving. This was their first date and, unfortunately, only date. Tragically, just 15 minutes later, the couple collided with a tractor-trailer, resulting in their instant death.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#56
This picture of 28-year-old WTC Bank of America employee, Marcy Borders, shows her seeking refuge in a nearby office building after the South Tower collapse, which left her covered in dust. She had been working on the 81st floor of the North Tower when the attack commenced and managed to escape with her life.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#57
In 2018, 16-year-old Karlie Gusé attended a party where she reportedly smoked mari*uana and had a bad reaction. Frightened, she called her stepmother for a ride home. However, Karlie vanished from her home in the early morning hours and has not been seen since.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#58
In 2009, Sgt. Dakota Meyer disobeyed a direct order to pull back from his position and instead rescued wounded soldiers from a firefight nearby. He went back five times, personally evacuating 12 wounded soldiers and providing cover for another 24. When asked why he did what he did, he said: “That’s what you do for a brother.”
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#59
In 1996, after being shot in the forehead by a drunken assailant and enduring a near 8-year coma, policeman Gary Dockery awoke suddenly and started talking enthusiastically, recognizing friends and recalling events from past years.
During his brief speaking opportunity, Dockery reminisced about camping outings, his green Jeep, and the names of his horses. He expressed his love to his 12 and 20-year-old sons.
However, he soon slipped back into the coma and never woke up again. He was pronounced dead in April 1997.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#60
Photo of a control desk at the Chernobyl plant as it appeared on April 18, 1986, just days before the tragic disaster.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#61
This is the last image of Uruguayan Flight 571, before it crashed in The Andes on October 13, 1972. 27 out of 45 people survived the initial crash. Survivors were eventually forced to can*ibalize the dead to stay alive. 16 people were rescued 72 days later.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#62
Feral child Genie Wiley was confined to a dark room for over a decade from 20 months old, often bound to a bed or toilet by her father.
His response to any noise or behavior she exhibited was akin to that of a snarling dog, instilling fear in her. These severe conditions deprived Genie of the opportunity to learn how to walk or speak.
She was discovered in 1970, malnourished and mute.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#63
In 2017, Youtube stuntman Pedro Ruiz aka “The Crazy Pedro” wanted to see if a hardcover encyclopedia could stop a bullet from a 50- Caliber Desert Eagle. He asked his pregnant girlfriend to sh**t the book while he stood behind it. When she shot, the bullet went through the encyclopedia and claimed Pedro’s life.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#64
Volcanologist David A. Johnston, 13 hours before his death to the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. He was the first to report the eruption from an observation post 6 miles away, transmitting “Vancouver! Vancouver! This is it!” before he was swept away by a lateral blast traveling at near supersonic speed.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#65
In May 2023, father-of-two, Casey Rivara, was killed by a driver as he was trying to help a family of ducks cross the road in California. This photo was captured just moments before the tragedy.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#66
On January 13, 2005, bodies of Canadian couple John and Jackie Knill were discovered on a Thailand beach resort. Weeks later, their camera was discovered by a Seattle based relief worker. This picture was taken moments before they were swept by the Indian Ocean tsunami on December 26, 2004.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#67
Photo of Brandon Swanson with his sister, taken not long before he vanished into thin air.
In May 2008, Brandon Swanson was driving to Marshall, Minnesota, around midnight when he accidentally drove into a ditch.
He called his parents, unhurt, asking for a ride. During a 47-minute call with his father, while trying to describe his location, Brandon suddenly yelled, “Oh sh*t!” and the line went dead.
When police located his vehicle, Brandon was nowhere to be seen…
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#68
Newlywed Samantha Miller lost her life in a car crash just moments after leaving her wedding venue. Her husband Aric was also injured but survived. The crash was caused by a drunk driver.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#69
In December 1963, while spearfishing along Australia’s southern coast, Rodney Fox was suddenly dragged underwater.
In an instant, he endured a punctured diaphragm, torn lung, pierced scapula, and exposed abdomen, ribcage, spleen, and upper stomach. When rescuers finally retrieved him, they had to leave his wetsuit intact to prevent his organs from spilling out.
Following four hours of intricate surgery and the application of 462 stitches, Rodney Fox survived one of the most severe non-fatal Great White Shark attacks in history, living to share his incredible tale.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#70
Just before lethal hypothermia, a person will sometimes undress themselves because they perceive themselves to be burning up when indeed they are freezing (paradoxical undressing). Consequently people frozen to death are sometimes found naked and misidentified as a victim of a violent crime.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#71
The last photo of 28-year-old Jennifer Strange was taken before she died of water intoxication after entering KDND’s 2007 “Hold Your Wee for a Wii” contest.
She drank over 1.5 gallons of water trying to win a Nintendo Wii. A doctor later testified she showed signs of hyponatremia and could have survived with prompt medical care.
Instead, she went home, collapsed, and was found dead six hours later.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#72
In 2019, a teenager was left with her jaw attached by just a centimetre of skin after a horror horse riding accident. Emily Eccles suffered one of the worst facial injuries her doctors had ever seen outside a war zone after an exhaust popping on a car spooked her horse.
The then 15-year-old, smashed her head into a gatepost as she fell off after the horse bolted along a country path, causing her feet to slip out of her stirrups.
She found herself holding what remained of the bottom of her face in her own hands.
Her reconstructive surgeon Ricardo Mohammed-Ali rebuilt her face during a 6-hr operation.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#73
In 1971, 17-year-old Juliane Koepcke was sucked out of a disintegrating plane and fell 10,000 feet into the Amazon rainforest. Despite a broken collarbone and maggot-infested wounds, she survived alone for 11 days, drinking rainwater and relying on instincts until locals found her barely alive.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#74
This is Andrew McAuley’s last known picture. He vanished while trying to kayak the Tasman Sea in 2007. Although he was never found, his camera’s memory stick was, along with his broken kayak.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#75
In 1999, skydiver Joan Murray’s parachute malfunctioned, causing her to fall 14,500 feet.
Her backup parachute opened at 700 feet, but it quickly deflated and she continued to plummet towards the ground at 80 miles per hour.
Miraculously, Murray survived the fall thanks to the fact that she landed directly onto a mound of fire ants.
Doctors believe that the intense shock of being stung over 200 times by the ants released a surge of adrenaline which kept her heart beating.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#76
Final moments of Andrea Mazzetto before he plunged over 600ft to his death in front of his girlfriend while retrieving his phone that he dropped near the edge of this cliff.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#77
The final photos of James Gandolfini on the day/night the actor suffered a massive fatal heart attack in his hotel room in Italy. The actor reportedly consumed at least eight alcoholic beverages, along with two orders of fried shrimp and an order of foie gras for what turned out to be his final meal.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#78
In 2013, Harrison Okene spent 60 hours 100ft underwater in complete darkness after his boat capsized 20 miles off the coast of Nigeria and sank to the bottom of the ocean. He was discovered alive by divers who were sent to recover dead bodies. Out of the 12 crew he was the only survivor.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#79
In 2013, 5-year-old Jocelyn Rojas was abducted from her front yard by a man in a car who lured her with ice cream.
Fortunately, 15-year-old Temar Boggs and his friend witnessed the incident and decided to take action. They quickly grabbed their bikes and chased after the car.
For 15 minutes, the teenagers pursued the car until the kidnapper realized he had been noticed. He pushed the girl out of the car and fled the scene.
Thanks to the bravery of the two boys, the little girl was rescued. Without their intervention, her fate might have been very different.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#80
Chilling photo of Jeff Rader taken just minutes before he died in the 2003 Station Nightclub fire that killed 100 people. The fire started after a pyrotechnics display ignited acoustic foam.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#81
In 2021, a Russian father, Vyacheslav Matrosov, forced his best friend to dig his own grave and end his own life after he discovered he had been ab*sing his daughter. Vyacheslav was sentenced to 18 months in jail but left after 6 months after a public appeal for his release.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#82
On September 11, 2001, firefighter Gary Box, then 35 years old and serving in Brooklyn, tragically disappeared without a trace amidst the chaos of the terrorist attacks.
He hadn’t spoken to his father that fateful day, and his body remained unrecovered, leaving his fate shrouded in uncertainty.
Eight years later, in 2009, Gary’s sister Christine visited the Tribute Center, where an employee inquired if she was searching for someone specific.
She mentioned her brother Gary, prompting the employee to direct her to a photograph within the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, mistakenly bearing Gary’s name.
However, the pictured firefighter was Brian Bilcher, another brave member of Gary’s fire squad who had also perished on that tragic day.
This discovery ignited Gary’s father’s determination to uncover a similar image of his son.
He tirelessly combed through photo archives at the National 9/11 Museum and explored the memorial’s website, which allowed users to upload their 9/11 photos.
After an exhaustive five-hour search one night, he went to bed, drained both physically and emotionally.
The following morning, his wife Helen summoned him to the living room during breakfast, revealing a photo of a firefighter running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the Towers amidst trapped cars.
This time, it was Gary.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#83
Hiroo Onoda was a Japanese soldier who gained fame for continuing to fight for 29 years after World War II ended.
He carried out guerrilla warfare on Lubang Island in the Philippines for nearly three decades, engaging in several shootouts with local residents and law enforcement.
Initially accompanied by three other soldiers, one surrendered in 1950, and the other two were killed in 1954 and 1972.
In 1974, Onoda was contacted but refused to surrender until his former commanding officer, Major Yoshimi Taniguchi, personally relieved him of duty.
Onoda finally surrendered on March 10, 1974, and upon returning to Japan, he was celebrated as a hero.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#84
Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, documentary filmmaker, and founder of the bear-protection organization Grizzly People.
He lived among coastal brown bears, a population of grizzly bears, in Katmai National Park, Alaska, for 13 summers.
In 1996, he met biologist Amie Huguenard during a book tour and the two immediately bonded over their love of bears.
However, tragedy struck in October 2003 when the Treadwell and Huguenard fell victim to a vicious attack by a massive half-ton bear at their campsite.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#85
Picture captured atop the Twin Towers on September 10, 2001. Just one day before 9/11. Less than 24 hours later, the towers would no longer be standing.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#86
On February 24, 2015, Daylenn Pua posted this selfie. It’s the final photo of him that exists. Just two days later he vanished while hiking the closed Haiku Stairs in Hawaii.
Despite warnings from his grandmother, he sent her photos during the hike, one showing a man seemingly following him.
Pua was never seen again, and neither he nor the man has been identified. His disappearance remains a mystery.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#87
In 2003, Aron Ralston took this photo after falling into a canyon and having his arm trapped by a boulder. After 127 hours, he made the agonizing decision to break his arm, cut through his flesh, arteries, and nerves with a knife, and then use pliers to sever the tendons and fully remove his arm. This drastic action ultimately saved his life.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#88
Heartbreaking image captures 16-year-old Kristen Fonseca enjoying a jet ski ride during her vacation in Hawaii. Tragically, moments after this photograph was taken, another jet skier collided with her watercraft while he was distracted, posing for his girlfriend’s camera. The impact led to Kristen sustaining a severe brain injury, from which she did not recover.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#89
A Chinese woman with chronic rhinitis was suffering from headaches and breathing issues. An exploratory x-ray revealed a bullet lodged in her head by her nostril.
She then remembered back 48 years ago to when she was 14, and walking along a path. The woman felt a stinging pain in her temple and started to bleed.
She thought she’d been hit by a pebble; so her family cleaned her up and threw a bandage on it. Apparently she was shot.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#90
This is one of the last known photographs of John Cooper (front), who died under mysterious circumstances in 1973 while climbing Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the Americas.
The woman behind John in the image is Janet Johnson, who also died while climbing the mountain.
This photo was found on her camera, which was discovered on the mountain nearly 50 years after her death, in 2020.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#91
The last photo of Christopher McCandless found on his undeveloped camera. He died in August 1992.
McCandles ventured into the Alaskan wilderness hoping to live simply off the land.
On the eastern bank of the Sushana River, McCandless found an abandoned bus, Fairbanks Bus 142, which he used as a makeshift shelter until his death.
In September, his decomposing body, weighing only 67 pounds (30 kg), was found inside the bus by a hunter.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#92
This is the final photograph captured of Whitney Houston. It was taken as she departed from an event in Los Angeles, just two days before she passed away in a hotel bathtub due to a dr*g-related accidental drowning.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#93
Marine Sgt. Tyler Ziegel, 24, and Rene Kline, 21, married in 2006 but divorced a year later. This photo was captured on their wedding day.
Ziegel, severely injured in a b*mbing in Iraq, lost his left hand, three fingers on his right, part of his skull, sight in one eye, and was left with a damaged face.
Unable to work, he relied on benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, but issues with his payments left him struggling.
In 2012, Ziegel sadly passed away from an OD.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#94
In 1985, a great white shark swam to the shore in in Peake Bay, South Australia, and bit Shirley Ann Durdin in half, tearing both legs from body as her four children and husband watched on. Moments later, the shark returned to her floating torso and ate that too.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#95
When Polish serial k*ller, Pawel Tuchlin, was admitted to a psychiatric ward, he discovered a talent for crafting bread sculptures. He developed feelings for a doctor and expressed his affection by giving her a disturbing bread sculpture resembling female gen*talia, causing her to suffer a mental breakdown.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#96
On October 2011, seconds after taking this selfie, three teenage girls, Essa Ricker, Kelsea Webster, and Savannah Webster, were hit and k*lled by the train in the background.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#97
Gary Busey had a serious motorcycle crash in 1988. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and hit his head on the concrete, fracturing his skull and causing lasting brain damage. He later said he briefly went to heaven, and years after that he refused to film a heaven scene because the set didn’t match what he says he saw.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#98
He passed away in his sleep on July 15. At the time of his death he measured 8 ft 11.1 in tall.
His coffin was 10 feet 9 inches long and weighed over 1,000 pounds. It required twelve pallbearers and eight assistants for transportation.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#99
Grandfather of child actress Renee Shin-Yi Chen breaks down at the child’s funeral, 1982. Renee passed away as a result of a devastating accident on the set of the movie “The Twilight Zone: The Movie”. She was de**pitated after being hit by the rotor blade of a helicopter while filming an action scene.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
#100
Photo from July 18th, 2023, shows 71-year-old Steve Curry taking shelter under a park sign at Death Valley. He passed away later that afternoon, collapsing in the 121 degree (49.4) heat.
Image source: Morbid Knowledge
Follow Us