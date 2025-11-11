A Haunted Poster Scares People In Stockholm

Swedish theme park Gröna Lund placed a ghost in a poster to scare people in Stockholm.

On the poster we gave people a chance to get a preview of an upcoming attraction using their mobile phones. But what they didn’t know was that this was not an ordinary ad. In fact, very far from it…

A Haunted Poster Scares People In Stockholm

The poster could either be interacted with using the qr-code or by visiting a website

A Haunted Poster Scares People In Stockholm

After visiting the website, a splash BOO! appears on a smartphone’s screen. And then the poster comes to life scaring the victim

A Haunted Poster Scares People In Stockholm
A Haunted Poster Scares People In Stockholm
A Haunted Poster Scares People In Stockholm
A Haunted Poster Scares People In Stockholm

