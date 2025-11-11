63 Harry Potter Gift Ideas For True Potterheads

by

Choosing the perfect gift for someone is probably the hardest job and the biggest responsibility ever. It always helps, though, if the receiver of the present has a hobby or is a big fan of some cultural phenomena. In this case, it’s Harry Potter. So, Accio Harry Potter gift ideas!

Since everyone at Bored Panda is a huge fan of the wizarding world, we have decided to pick all of our favorite gifts for Harry Potter fans and put them in one list. From Harry Potter Wands, jewelry, and monopoly to mugs and pillows – expect it all, and be prepared to shell those galleons!

The best part is that you can purchase all of this Harry Potter merchandise for your Potter-head online.

#1 Wand Necklaces

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Harry Potter Monopoly

Image source: imreallyagoodman

#3 Hermione’s Time Turner Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Ministry Of Magic Toilet Decal Sticker

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Harry Potter Birthday Card

Image source: etsy.com

#6 The Marauder’s Map Scarf

Image source: etsy.com

#7 She’s A Catch He’s A Keeper Harry Potter Pillow Covers

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Harry And Voldemort Duel Scene Bookmark

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Harry Potter Birthday Card

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Harry Potter Coloring Book

Image source: amazon.com, abookishloveaffair

#11 The Grim Mug

Image source: etsy.com

#12 Harry Potter Quote Pencils

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Harry Potter Mug

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Harry Potter Wall Sconce

Image source: etsy.com

#15 Alohomora Key Rack

Image source: etsy.com

#16 Harry Potter Bookmark

Image source: etsy.com

#17 Harry Potter Charm Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#18 Harry Potter Ear Climber Earrings

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Harry Potter Patronus Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#20 Hedwig’s Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#21 Broomstick Harry Potter Shirt

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Accio Books Quote Tote Bag

Image source: etsy.com

#23 Harry Potter Quote Door Mat

Image source: etsy.com

#24 Cute Coaster

Image source: etsy.com

#25 Harry Potter Bookmark

Image source: etsy.com

#26 Salazar Slytherin Necklace

Image source: etsy.com

#27 Hogwarts Cookie Cutter

Image source: etsy.com

#28 Harry Potter Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Espresso Patronum Travel Mug

Image source: etsy.com

#30 House Teams Bedding Set

Image source: etsy.com

#31 Harry Potter Rolling Pin

Image source: etsy.com

#32 I’m A Keeper, I’m A Catch Ceramic Mugs

Image source: etsy.com

#33 Harry Potter Graduation Compass

Image source: etsy.com

#34 Hogwarts School Trunk Set

Image source: etsy.com

#35 Harry Potter After All This Time Always Pillows

Image source: etsy.com

#36 Hogwarts School Book-inspired Notebooks

Image source: etsy.com

#37 Hagrid Birthday Card

Image source: etsy.com

#38 Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace Pendant

Image source: etsy.com

#39 The Marauders Mug Set

Image source: etsy.com

#40 Golden Snitch Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#41 Harry Potter Flower Pot

Image source: etsy.com

#42 Quidditch Pong Rings

Image source: mrsfangirlrn

#43 Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Ring

Image source: etsy.com

#44 Walnut Wood Iphone Case

Image source: etsy.com

#45 Hogwarts Houses Socks Bookmarks

Image source: etsy.com

#46 Harry Potter Inspired Winter Stag Framed Night Light

Image source: etsy.com

#47 Harry Potter Luggage Tag

Image source: etsy.com

#48 Alohomora Bottle Opener

Image source: etsy.com

#49 Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Table Lamps

Image source: etsy.com

#50 Harry Potter Bookmarks

Image source: etsy.com

#51 Gryffindor House Camera Strap

Image source: etsy.com

#52 Butterbeer Harry Potter Themed Spa Gift Set

Image source: etsy.com

#53 Magnetic Bookmarks

Image source: etsy.com

#54 Harry Potter Inspired Candles

Image source: etsy.com

#55 Wingardium Leviosa Necklace And Bracelet

Image source: etsy.com

#56 Harry Potter Inspired Underwear

Image source: etsy.com

#57 I’d Rather Be A Wizard Tote Bag

Image source: etsy.com

#58 Marauders Map Leggings

Image source: etsy.com

#59 Accio Tea Spoon

Image source: etsy.com

#60 Deathly Hallows Mirror

Image source: etsy.com

#61 Harry Potter Spoons

Image source: etsy.com

#62 Harry Potter Temporary Tattoos

Image source: etsy.com

#63 Harry Potter Gryffindor Apron

Image source: etsy.com

