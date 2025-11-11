63 Harry Potter Gift Ideas For True Potterheads

Choosing the perfect gift for someone is probably the hardest job and the biggest responsibility ever. It always helps, though, if the receiver of the present has a hobby or is a big fan of some cultural phenomena. In this case, it’s Harry Potter. So, Accio Harry Potter gift ideas!
Since everyone at Bored Panda is a huge fan of the wizarding world, we have decided to pick all of our favorite gifts for Harry Potter fans and put them in one list. From Harry Potter Wands, jewelry, and monopoly to mugs and pillows – expect it all, and be prepared to shell those galleons!
The best part is that you can purchase all of this Harry Potter merchandise for your Potter-head online.
#1 Wand Necklaces
Image source: etsy.com
#2 Harry Potter Monopoly
Image source: imreallyagoodman
#3 Hermione’s Time Turner Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#4 Ministry Of Magic Toilet Decal Sticker
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Harry Potter Birthday Card
Image source: etsy.com
#6 The Marauder’s Map Scarf
Image source: etsy.com
#7 She’s A Catch He’s A Keeper Harry Potter Pillow Covers
Image source: etsy.com
#8 Harry And Voldemort Duel Scene Bookmark
Image source: etsy.com
#9 Harry Potter Birthday Card
Image source: etsy.com
#10 Harry Potter Coloring Book
Image source: amazon.com, abookishloveaffair
#11 The Grim Mug
Image source: etsy.com
#12 Harry Potter Quote Pencils
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Harry Potter Mug
Image source: etsy.com
#14 Harry Potter Wall Sconce
Image source: etsy.com
#15 Alohomora Key Rack
Image source: etsy.com
#16 Harry Potter Bookmark
Image source: etsy.com
#17 Harry Potter Charm Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#18 Harry Potter Ear Climber Earrings
Image source: etsy.com
#19 Harry Potter Patronus Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#20 Hedwig’s Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#21 Broomstick Harry Potter Shirt
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Accio Books Quote Tote Bag
Image source: etsy.com
#23 Harry Potter Quote Door Mat
Image source: etsy.com
#24 Cute Coaster
Image source: etsy.com
#25 Harry Potter Bookmark
Image source: etsy.com
#26 Salazar Slytherin Necklace
Image source: etsy.com
#27 Hogwarts Cookie Cutter
Image source: etsy.com
#28 Harry Potter Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#29 Espresso Patronum Travel Mug
Image source: etsy.com
#30 House Teams Bedding Set
Image source: etsy.com
#31 Harry Potter Rolling Pin
Image source: etsy.com
#32 I’m A Keeper, I’m A Catch Ceramic Mugs
Image source: etsy.com
#33 Harry Potter Graduation Compass
Image source: etsy.com
#34 Hogwarts School Trunk Set
Image source: etsy.com
#35 Harry Potter After All This Time Always Pillows
Image source: etsy.com
#36 Hogwarts School Book-inspired Notebooks
Image source: etsy.com
#37 Hagrid Birthday Card
Image source: etsy.com
#38 Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace Pendant
Image source: etsy.com
#39 The Marauders Mug Set
Image source: etsy.com
#40 Golden Snitch Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#41 Harry Potter Flower Pot
Image source: etsy.com
#42 Quidditch Pong Rings
Image source: mrsfangirlrn
#43 Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 Ring
Image source: etsy.com
#44 Walnut Wood Iphone Case
Image source: etsy.com
#45 Hogwarts Houses Socks Bookmarks
Image source: etsy.com
#46 Harry Potter Inspired Winter Stag Framed Night Light
Image source: etsy.com
#47 Harry Potter Luggage Tag
Image source: etsy.com
#48 Alohomora Bottle Opener
Image source: etsy.com
#49 Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Table Lamps
Image source: etsy.com
#50 Harry Potter Bookmarks
Image source: etsy.com
#51 Gryffindor House Camera Strap
Image source: etsy.com
#52 Butterbeer Harry Potter Themed Spa Gift Set
Image source: etsy.com
#53 Magnetic Bookmarks
Image source: etsy.com
#54 Harry Potter Inspired Candles
Image source: etsy.com
#55 Wingardium Leviosa Necklace And Bracelet
Image source: etsy.com
#56 Harry Potter Inspired Underwear
Image source: etsy.com
#57 I’d Rather Be A Wizard Tote Bag
Image source: etsy.com
#58 Marauders Map Leggings
Image source: etsy.com
#59 Accio Tea Spoon
Image source: etsy.com
#60 Deathly Hallows Mirror
Image source: etsy.com
#61 Harry Potter Spoons
Image source: etsy.com
#62 Harry Potter Temporary Tattoos
Image source: etsy.com
#63 Harry Potter Gryffindor Apron
Image source: etsy.com
