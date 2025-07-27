71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

by

A lot of facts about our lives (like the lack of control over it and the inevitable death afterward) are tough to swallow, so it’s best you learn about these ugly truths from somebody soft and fluffy. Luckily, there’s a Tumblr, dedicated to using adorable cats to deliver heavy information. It’s called Hard Truths From Soft Cats, and it helps to carry the burden of existence.

Some of these life lessons are objectively true and some are subjectively false but the collection of these cartoon drawings can be described as a healthy introduction to pessimism. The American philosopher and psychologist William James came up with the equation: happiness = expectations/reality. According to it, there are two ways to live a happier life – change reality, or change expectations. Pessimists reduce the expectations. They prepare themselves for the worst by reducing tension and shielding themselves from disappointment. However, don’t think of them as grim – they can easily fill the gap between what should be and what is with laughter. Just like these comic strips do!

Now scroll down below and be prepared for some cute cats and grim webcomics combined into valuable life lessons.

More info: tumblr

#1

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#2

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#3

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#4

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#5

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#6

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#7

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#8

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#9

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#10

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#11

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#12

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#13

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#14

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#15

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#16

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#17

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#18

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#19

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#20

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#21

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#22

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#23

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#24

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#25

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#26

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#27

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#28

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#29

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#30

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#31

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#32

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#33

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#34

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#35

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#36

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#37

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#38

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#39

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#40

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#41

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#42

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#43

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#44

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#45

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#46

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#47

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#48

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#49

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#50

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#51

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#52

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#53

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#54

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#55

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#56

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#57

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#58

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#59

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#60

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#61

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#62

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#63

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#64

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#65

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#66

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#67

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#68

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#69

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#70

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

#71

71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

Image source: hardtruthsfromsoftcats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Bigley
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2020
Interview: Burn Notice Creator and Special Effects Coordinator Talk Season 3
3 min read
May, 29, 2009
Snowfall Season 5 Episode 6: “The Iliad Part 2” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2022
Last Man Standing
Last Man Standing Review: “Heavy Meddle” Has Upsides…and Downsides
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2017
Why Altered Carbon Was Cancelled after Just 2 Seasons
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2020
The Fosters to End after 5 Seasons but a Spinoff is Coming
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.