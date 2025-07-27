71 Brutal Life Truths Told By Cute Cats Will Give You Mixed Feelings

A lot of facts about our lives (like the lack of control over it and the inevitable death afterward) are tough to swallow, so it’s best you learn about these ugly truths from somebody soft and fluffy. Luckily, there’s a Tumblr, dedicated to using adorable cats to deliver heavy information. It’s called Hard Truths From Soft Cats, and it helps to carry the burden of existence.
Some of these life lessons are objectively true and some are subjectively false but the collection of these cartoon drawings can be described as a healthy introduction to pessimism. The American philosopher and psychologist William James came up with the equation: happiness = expectations/reality. According to it, there are two ways to live a happier life – change reality, or change expectations. Pessimists reduce the expectations. They prepare themselves for the worst by reducing tension and shielding themselves from disappointment. However, don’t think of them as grim – they can easily fill the gap between what should be and what is with laughter. Just like these comic strips do!
Now scroll down below and be prepared for some cute cats and grim webcomics combined into valuable life lessons.
More info: tumblr
