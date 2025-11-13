Living with your partner can sometimes be tough, as there are things that neither of you really want to do. Whether it is cooking, cleaning, washing or something else, chances are that one of you will not be completely happy being stuck with an undesirable task. However, these two old age pensioners have found a happy-marriage formula. And what’s the secret formula? The answer is simple. It is Mario Kart 64!
More info: reddit.com
“Every day my parents play Mario Kart 64 to see who will make a cuppa tea. They’ve done this religiously since 2001”
Image credits: Louis Bork
Recently, a Reddit user by the name of ‘bork1138’ shared a picture of his lovely parents playing Mario Kart 64 on an old Nintendo 64. According to the son, they have been playing this game every day, since 2001, in order to decide who will make a cup of tea for both of them that day. They are both familiar with the various tricks and shortcuts of the game, therefore, they decided not to use them as it might cause some disagreement between them or make the game unfair.
Image credits: Louis Bork
The son, Louis Bork, said that the lovely two usually play a match in race mode and also a ‘best of three’ in battle mode. His father loves to play with the character called Toad and his mother chooses Yoshi during the races and Wario in the battles.
Image credits: Louis Bork
Louis recalls that this Nintendo 64 was his Christmas present that his parents gave to him in 1999. As he grew older, he didn’t need the game anymore, so the couple took the toy back and today, in old age, they have fun playing the classic game.
