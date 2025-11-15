40 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

The trope “Don’t Dead Open Inside” came to the internet’s spotlight more than ten years ago when it was first used in a promo poster for The Walking Dead. The line, which initially made zero sense to anyone reading it line by line, perfectly captured ensued hilarity. It stirred a whole trend of memes featuring posters, boards and signs that played on the brink of making sense (if read counterintuitively) and making no sense (if read intuitively).

There’s a whole Reddit community dedicated to such oddly amusing linguistic mishaps known as r/deadopeninside. So get ready to roll your eyes, turn your head, read it twice and thrice, calling a friend and looking for answers on Google, because we have selected some of the most head-spinning examples below.

And if there’s anything we’re gonna learn from this post, it’s how not to overcomplicate your message. At any cost. Psst! Our previous post with hard-to-read signs can be found right here.

#1 Cloudy Meat With A Chance Of Balls

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: PuzzlePerp

#2 Craftcock Beertails

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: DarthPummeluff

#3 Always Forgotten. Remembered Never

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Neverknew_whattodo

#4 Please Do Not Take It Home. Leave Litter Here

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: freshcheezels

#5 They Must Have Added The Arrows After Realizing How Steamy It Was Originally

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: joe_copp

#6 Took A Wee While To Design This Masterpiece

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: cwWalshyy

#7 You Don't Matter. Worry

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: ghkddbsgk

#8 So I Fart Old Dust

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: variousbirds

#9 They Are, In Fact, A Particular Sub-Species Of Rock

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: 192747585939

#10 Who Else Is Donating To End Children?

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: JoshuaP01

#11 Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours & Preservatives

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: J_por

#12 Trust Onoe

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Emil8ner

#13 Don't Forget High School Buy A Yearbook

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: -rguzgasr-

#14 Jesus Christ

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Meeper12346

#15 *inhales* Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Vampyrix25

#16 Honk If You My Is Think Truck

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: drearycheery

#17 Loho Veme

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: healeys23

#18 Smash Immigrants Welcome Racism

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Dbanzai

#19 The Nofarts Joker

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: notoriousbigboy

#20 This Is This Is Meme

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Groenboys

#21 The Way I Let My Boyfriend Know His Dinner Is Ready For Him In The Microwave When He Gets Home From Work

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: suburbantoast

#22 My Local Takeaway Is An Eye Test

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: maninahat

#23 I Live In Tootrno

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: NairodI

#24 Does This Belong Here? Took Me Multiple Tries To Figure This Out

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: halosfan27

#25 My Wife Said, "People Will Get It."

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: MountainisCalling

#26 No No Gain Pain

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: michellearmlong

#27 Super Meat Market Market

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_UR_STRBX

#28 I Would Like A Free Donation. Also, Here's My Lemonade…

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: BossMabel5

#29 Dsgein

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: GroXXo

#30 What Do?

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: MathematicalDessert

#31 Hearing Aids?

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: enzo_ferrario

#32 I Thought This Might Belong Here

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: scarlettjayb

#33 Hoffman Estates, Il. I Can't Even Figure Out What It's Supposed To Say

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: southrrnurse2016

#34 This Sign At My International School

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: InboundBark49

#35 In My School Dining Hall

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: corn_carter

#36 Wash Your Brush Hands Your Teeth

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: ThatIndianGuyThere

#37 Real Trucks Not Carry Loads, Handbags

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: HitlersOneInchDick

#38 Did Hurt My Your Back Knife?

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: schjkel

#39 Say 5g No To Vaccines

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: RWBrYan

#40 Who's The Goat??!

40 Times People Didn&#8217;t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: yunggriffey17

