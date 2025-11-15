40 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

The trope “Don’t Dead Open Inside” came to the internet’s spotlight more than ten years ago when it was first used in a promo poster for The Walking Dead. The line, which initially made zero sense to anyone reading it line by line, perfectly captured ensued hilarity. It stirred a whole trend of memes featuring posters, boards and signs that played on the brink of making sense (if read counterintuitively) and making no sense (if read intuitively).
There’s a whole Reddit community dedicated to such oddly amusing linguistic mishaps known as r/deadopeninside. So get ready to roll your eyes, turn your head, read it twice and thrice, calling a friend and looking for answers on Google, because we have selected some of the most head-spinning examples below.
And if there’s anything we’re gonna learn from this post, it’s how not to overcomplicate your message. At any cost. Psst! Our previous post with hard-to-read signs can be found right here.
#1 Cloudy Meat With A Chance Of Balls
Image source: PuzzlePerp
#2 Craftcock Beertails
Image source: DarthPummeluff
#3 Always Forgotten. Remembered Never
Image source: Neverknew_whattodo
#4 Please Do Not Take It Home. Leave Litter Here
Image source: freshcheezels
#5 They Must Have Added The Arrows After Realizing How Steamy It Was Originally
Image source: joe_copp
#6 Took A Wee While To Design This Masterpiece
Image source: cwWalshyy
#7 You Don’t Matter. Worry
Image source: ghkddbsgk
#8 So I Fart Old Dust
Image source: variousbirds
#9 They Are, In Fact, A Particular Sub-Species Of Rock
Image source: 192747585939
#10 Who Else Is Donating To End Children?
Image source: JoshuaP01
#11 Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours & Preservatives
Image source: J_por
#12 Trust Onoe
Image source: Emil8ner
#13 Don’t Forget High School Buy A Yearbook
Image source: -rguzgasr-
#14 Jesus Christ
Image source: Meeper12346
#15 *inhales* Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything
Image source: Vampyrix25
#16 Honk If You My Is Think Truck
Image source: drearycheery
#17 Loho Veme
Image source: healeys23
#18 Smash Immigrants Welcome Racism
Image source: Dbanzai
#19 The Nofarts Joker
Image source: notoriousbigboy
#20 This Is This Is Meme
Image source: Groenboys
#21 The Way I Let My Boyfriend Know His Dinner Is Ready For Him In The Microwave When He Gets Home From Work
Image source: suburbantoast
#22 My Local Takeaway Is An Eye Test
Image source: maninahat
#23 I Live In Tootrno
Image source: NairodI
#24 Does This Belong Here? Took Me Multiple Tries To Figure This Out
Image source: halosfan27
#25 My Wife Said, “People Will Get It.”
Image source: MountainisCalling
#26 No No Gain Pain
Image source: michellearmlong
#27 Super Meat Market Market
Image source: PM_ME_UR_STRBX
#28 I Would Like A Free Donation. Also, Here’s My Lemonade…
Image source: BossMabel5
#29 Dsgein
Image source: GroXXo
#30 What Do?
Image source: MathematicalDessert
#31 Hearing Aids?
Image source: enzo_ferrario
#32 I Thought This Might Belong Here
Image source: scarlettjayb
#33 Hoffman Estates, Il. I Can’t Even Figure Out What It’s Supposed To Say
Image source: southrrnurse2016
#34 This Sign At My International School
Image source: InboundBark49
#35 In My School Dining Hall
Image source: corn_carter
#36 Wash Your Brush Hands Your Teeth
Image source: ThatIndianGuyThere
#37 Real Trucks Not Carry Loads, Handbags
Image source: HitlersOneInchDick
#38 Did Hurt My Your Back Knife?
Image source: schjkel
#39 Say 5g No To Vaccines
Image source: RWBrYan
#40 Who’s The Goat??!
Image source: yunggriffey17
