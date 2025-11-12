30 Photos Of Dogs Before & After Their Adoption That Will Melt Your Heart

For most of us, rescuing a pet is a huge responsibility, but it’s the best thing that can happen to the animal shelter residents. To prove the power of a loving home, proud owners from all over the world are sharing photos of their family dogs before and after they were rescued. Bored Panda has decided to compile these heartwarming dog adoption images into a list, and it will clear any doubts whether or not it’s worth picking up a pup from a kennel.

From sad faces in cramped cells to wide smiles on king size beds, these k9s found happiness in their new dog rescuers homes and can’t hide their emotions. You can understand the difference pet adoption makes to a shelter inmate only if you see one, so scroll down and meet the lucky ones!

#1 Before And After Adoption

#2 My Ex Worked At The Spca And Refused To Let This Piglet Be Euthanized, So She Took Him Home. She Did An Amazing Job.

Image source: phil2146

#3 Before And After Adoption

Image source: BittersweetSymphony

#4 My Dog Wynter – From Living In The Streets To Relaxing In My Backyard

Image source: Coolmorecooties

#5 From Cellmates To Lifemates

Image source: RecurrentlyDisturb

#6 Ripley At Around 6 Months In Iran And Again At Around 1 Year In Her Forever Home In The United States

Image source: besidethebed

#7 Hank! Abuse Left This Poor Pup With Scars And Timidness, But Now He Smiles Ear-To-Ear

Image source: thecoiner

#8 Before And After Adoption

Image source: Klaudija Sigurnjak

#9 Frank The Tank. Before And After Adoption

Image source: frankthedoggotank

#10 So My Sis Adopted Her Very First Dog And His Before And After Pics Have Me Crying

Image source: meriah_j

#11 Adopted This Little Dude While On Vacation In Mexico. The Litter Was Found In The Jungle In Terrible Shape But Were Nursed Back To Health By The Local Animal Rescue Foundation. Here He Is Today Healthy, Happy And Adapting Well To His New Life As A Canadian

Image source: shmandala

#12 To The Person Who Left Her In A Park To Die 2 Years Ago… Look At Her Now! With Your Horrible Neglect Came A Whole Lot Of Happiness.

Image source: missblueyouwho

#13 The Night We Found Him On The Street Vs 1 Week After Adoption. Meet Pablo

Image source: imostlyobserve

#14 Before And After Adoption

Image source: TrioAnimalFoundation

#15 This Is My Koda Bear The Day Before He Got Adopted And A Few Months After

Image source: mwisni

#16 After 4 Years In The Street, Annie Found Her Home With My Parents. First Day Vs 1 Week Later

Image source: Echo_hello_world

#17 My Friend Rescued This Sweet Girl From Being Put Down Over A Minor Skin Condition. Meet Scarlett

Image source: effexxor

#18 Before And After

Image source: mycatseatbetterthanIdo

#19 Before & After Of My Adopted Pup

Image source: norightbrain

#20 Before And After Adoption

Image source: aranjevi

#21 Before And After Adoption

Image source: socks4tay

#22 My Name Is Rey! I Was On Death Row Yesterday But Today I’m A Free Woman!

Image source: animatedrussian

#23 Meet Waldo. From Crusty And Underweight To A Very Fluffy Boy

Image source: priceisalright

#24 Before And After Adoption

Image source: rosieposiepit

#25 Meet Kasper! He’s Only A Pup And Travelled All The Way From Romania To Join Us In The Uk. Has Yet To Integrate And Learn The Language. Very Good Boy Nonetheless

Image source: LittleMissZombiebait

#26 Before And After Adoption… Nacho The One Eyed Dog

Image source: arubanmac88

#27 Toby At The County Shelter 2 Years Ago And Is Now King Of Our House.

Image source: imgur

#28 “We Found Teddy’s Shelter Picture And It’s Heartbreaking. We’re So Glad He Came Into Our Lives And Is Letting His Sweet, Goofy Personality Shine! Hopefully He Knows That He’ll Be Safe, Clean, Fed, And Loved For The Rest Of His Life”

Image source: carrie.613

#29 One Year Ago Today We Adopted Harper From The Fairfax Animal Shelter. She Had Been Adopted And Returned At Least Three Times In The First Year Of Her Life And Looked Alone, Scared And Confused.

Image source: vizsla_harper

#30 From A Houston Stray To A Midwestern Princess

Image source: ledronjames

#31 This Stray Girl Walked By My Sisters’ Donkey Rescue Centre. She Couldn’t Let Her Starve So She Flew Her To The Netherlands To Come Live With Us. Now She’s Alive And Kicking

Image source: Awesoome

