Hand-Sewn Glow-In-The-Dark Creatures

This collection of sculptures is created with plaster gauze from plaster molds, wood, wire and felt. (See time-lapse video of my process). They are then covered in a patchwork of fabric. The images on the textile are created using the cyanotype process — a historic photographic technique from the 1840s — which is also known as a blueprint or sun print. All of the prints in this collection are photograms made with pressed botanical specimens. Each piece of the patchwork is stitched together by hand into a cohesive skin. I also wanted to playfully incorporate glow-in-the-dark elements, so both the thread and paracord glow for up to 5 hours after being ‘charged’ by indirect sunlight or incandescent light.
More info: tashalewis.info
Family Portrait (Day)
Family Portrait (Night)
