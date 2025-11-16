This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

by

The series is a profoundly personal project that resides on sentiments. What started as a deeply personal experience of painting, I turned to explore mass hysteria centered around Pop Culture in my paintings.
This ongoing series explores unique hand-drawn images of my Pop (Dad) as pop icons across various decades, genres, and cultures.

My Pop was never famous nor was he a sought-after man.
He was a simpleton living a simple life – an ordinary routine, an ordinary job on the Railways, and ordinary dreams that culminated in simple middle-class realities. He was not the president of any local club, nor did he win a lottery.
Despite living such an ordinary unpopular life, in a world thriving 24/7 on insta-popularity, my simple Pop was simply happy.
He married late. I too took my own sweet time to come along. This resulted in us being two generations apart.

Far from Pop’s unpopular universe, I live in a world connected on Facebook, breathing on Instagram, fighting on Twitter, and binging on Quirky Memes and Pop-Culture. 

Herein started my artistic experiment. The plan was simple – I began with a painting I made of Pop and then started repainting him into pop icons who dominate the mainstream alleys of social and digital media. An unpopular face was slowly assuming multiple popular identities. I was doing ‘Pop’-culture my way.

Is this my quest to make my unpopular Pop popular? Is this a comment on pop culture? Or is it simply a practical joke I am pulling on my Dad? Frankly speaking, it is none of the above while being all of these.
And so with the ongoing journey, I continue to amuse myself by creating ‘Pop’ icon art, while he continues to simply enjoy, the simple amusements of his simpleton life.
 

More info: Instagram

#1 The Original Pop: Where It All Started

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#2 Don Vito

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#3 Bored Ape

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#4 Chaplin

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#5 Terminator

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#6 Superman

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#7 Bowie

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#8 Sherlock Holmes

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#9 Tintin

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#10 Clockwork Orange

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#11 Taxi Driver

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#12 Tyrion (Game Of Thrones )

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#13 Harry Potter

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#14 Mr. Spock

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#15 Frida

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#16 Warhol

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#17 Beatles

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#18 Einstein

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#19 Teletubbies

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#20 Walter White

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#21 Mario

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#22 Simpsons

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#23 Jack Sparrow

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#24 Spiderman

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

#25 Hogan

This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographing Cats Helps Me Deal With My Insecurity And Dark Past
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Steal From History To Look At The Present
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
FX’s Alien TV Series: Will It Miss the Mark or Revive the Franchise?
3 min read
May, 13, 2022
50 Of The Best Star Wars Memes Ever 
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bobby Flay restaurant
Bobby Flay: Culinary Genius or Behind-the-Scenes Jerk?
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2020
Where Do Marvel’s Defenders Go from Here?
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.