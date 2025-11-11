I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories

by

I always been passionate about books and literature and making jewels has been my profession for the past 30 years. But only in recent years I started working on the bookmarks.

They started out as a simple piece of silver, cut and engraved and slowly become more elaborate. They got better, piece after piece, becoming bigger, more intricate and beautiful over time.

Every cut and every mark on the surface is unique, every bookmark is unique. There can’t be two identical even with the same subject. What you see now is the result of thousand of hours spent perfecting the technique combined with my passion for art and a life lived working with metals. Check out my previous works here.

More info: Etsy | silverleaf.it | Facebook

I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories
I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories

These bookmarks are also available on ETSY.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
25 Times Anna Kendrick Proved She’s A Real-Life Disney Princess
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Did The Spongebob Squarepants Mid-Life Crustacean Episode Seriously Need To Be Banned?
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2023
My Iconic Minimal Illustrations Created On An Iphone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Was Advised Against Art Studies But Now I’m A Self-Taught Illustrator (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Who Is Justin Chien From The Brothers Sun?
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.