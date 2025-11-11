I Hand-Carve Silver Bookmarks That Tell Precious Stories

I always been passionate about books and literature and making jewels has been my profession for the past 30 years. But only in recent years I started working on the bookmarks.
They started out as a simple piece of silver, cut and engraved and slowly become more elaborate. They got better, piece after piece, becoming bigger, more intricate and beautiful over time.
Every cut and every mark on the surface is unique, every bookmark is unique. There can’t be two identical even with the same subject. What you see now is the result of thousand of hours spent perfecting the technique combined with my passion for art and a life lived working with metals. Check out my previous works here.
