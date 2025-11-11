Girl Dresses Hamster Up In Cute Cardboard Costumes (4 pics)

Most of us liked all kinds of dress-up games when we were kids, and who wouldn’t have wanted to include their pets in the process? When illustrator and artist Jenny’s daughter asked to play dress up with her hamster, she knew she had to find a creative solution, because dressing up a hamster wouldn’t really work. That’s when she had an even better idea – cardboard costumes!

Jenny painted different hamster-sized outfits on the side of a cardboard box, and cut holes in them where David Bowie, their little hamster, could stick his head. In doing so, the hamster would instantly take up a role of a mermaid, a a clown, or even a princess. Looks like he cooperated gladly!

Source: mythsandfabrications.tumblr.com

Patrick Penrose
