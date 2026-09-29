Halsey: Bio And Career Highlights

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Halsey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Halsey

September 29, 1994

Edison, New Jersey, US

32 Years Old

Libra

Halsey: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Halsey?

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known professionally as Halsey, is an American singer and songwriter who crafts emotionally raw electropop for a massive global audience. Her distinctively dark songs frequently explore deeply personal themes of identity and survival.

She first gained national notice with the viral self-release of her bedroom pop single “Ghost” on SoundCloud, which quickly secured her a major record label contract, launching a global music career, and she is known for her ever-changing, vibrant hair colors.

Early Life and Education

Parents Chris and Nicole Frangipane raised their daughter in a chaotic New Jersey household. The family moved frequently between various small apartments, but she found comfort in writing poetry and teaching herself to play several classical string instruments.

Warren Hills Regional High School offered a brief escape from her turbulent domestic life. She spent hours writing songs in class, which eventually led her to enroll in community college before dropping out to pursue songwriting full time.

Notable Relationships

Engaged to actor Avan Jogia, the singer previously dated screenwriter Alev Aydin. Their relationship became public in late 2023, and they announced their intention to marry after a romantic proposal in Barcelona.

Halsey shares one son, Ender Ridley Aydin, with her former partner. The singer co-parents her young child with Aydin, with whom she maintains a highly amicable and supportive parenting relationship.

Career Highlights

Halsey achieved commercial stardom with her platinum-selling debut album Badlands. The album landed at number two on the Billboard 200, establishing her as an influential force in modern electronic pop music.

She launched the popular makeup brand about-face to champion self-expression. This successful cosmetics venture reportedly generated millions in revenue, proving her strength as a business leader in the beauty industry.

To date, she has collected multiple Billboard Music Awards and three Grammy nominations. These prestigious honors cement her legacy as a highly creative and influential icon in the modern pop culture landscape.

Signature Quote

“I write because it is the only way I can explain what is going on in my head.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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