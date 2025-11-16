155 Halloween Trivia Questions To Make The Scariest Night Even Scarier

All things spooky come crawling out of the darkest corners on the eve of October 31st; you wouldn’t want to meet any of them IRL, that’s for sure! However, delighting yourself (and those around you) with some eerie knowledge about All Hallows Eve is not only a congratulatory thing but also basically a must. How else are you going to play a set of Halloween trivia and smash your opponents in the most important test of memory? Of course, smashing needs practice, and we are here to help with this fun little list dedicated to Halloween trivia questions.
Traditions and rites aren’t the only things mentioned in these fun questions, with pop culture taking up a cozy place among them, too. And honestly, what’s a good Halloween trivia game without Halloween movie trivia questions strewn into the mix? A very mediocre one, that’s what it is. Besides all this, there are also some very important questions to memorize about the worst trick-or-treating candies, Abraham Lincoln’s ghost, and plenty more to raise the hair on your arms and entertain your crowd at a seance.
So, ready to check out our Halloween trivia questions and answers? Of course you are, silly of us to ask! Scroll on down below, check out the questions and get your preparations for the scariest night of the year ready.
#1
Question: In Ewe folklore, what form can a vampire take?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, Loren Cutler
#2
Question: There’s a rock band called Smashing Pumpkins. True or false?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#3
Question: What does the word “witch” mean?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#4
Question: Which actor turned down the role of Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus?
Image source: insider.com
#5
Question: When did Halloween start?
Image source: history.com, seungju lee
#6
Question: What’s the most popular Halloween costume in the U.S., according to Google?
#7
Question: Where was the first city-wide Halloween celebration in the United States?
Image source: anokahalloween.com
#8
Question: Who directed The Nightmare before Christmas?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#9
Question: What’s the screaming masked person in The Scream called?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#10
Question: According to Billboard, which 1984 song returned to the charts on Billboard’s “Hot 100” in October of 2021?
Image source: billboard.com
#11
Question: What was Count Dracula’s original name in the Bram Stoker classic?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#12
Question: In which film did Annabelle the doll make her debut?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#13
Question: Which vintage horror movie got 10 Academy Award Nominations?
Image source: collider.com
#14
Question: According to Google Frightgeist, what was the most popular Halloween costume of 2015?
Image source: nbcnews.com
#15
Question: What was Stephen King’s first novel?
Image source: britannica.com
#16
Question: What was voted as the worst Halloween candy?
Image source: candystore.com, Kristina Paukshtite
#17
Question: Where does the mask that Michael Myers wears in “Halloween” come from?
Image source: intl.startrek.com
#18
Question: What is the best horror movie of all time, according to IMDb?
Image source: imdb.com
#19
Question: What’s the name of the town where Coco is set?
Image source: disney.fandom.com
#20
Question: What might you “bob” for on Halloween?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#21
Question: What Halloween spending category is expected hit a record high in 2022?
Image source: nrf.com
#22
Question: How many pounds of fresh pumpkins did the U.S. produce in 2021?
Image source: usda.library.cornell.edu, Mark Duffel
#23
Question: When was “Monster Mash” released?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#24
Question: Why do we carve jack-o’-lanterns?
Image source: britannica.com
#25
Question: When was Trick or Treat for UNICEF founded?
Image source: unicefusa.org, Nick Fewings
#26
Question: What horror movie was the first American film ever to show a toilet on screen?
#27
Question: Halloween is the second busiest holiday after which one?
Image source: history.com
#28
Question: How many people were hanged during the Salem Witch Trials?
Image source: npr.org
#29
Question: Pumpkins can be orange, white, green, or what other color?
Image source: herbazest.com, Cynthia Westbrook
#30
Question: What are the most popular names of the night before Halloween?
Image source: historydaily.org
#31
Question: Which candy was handed out to soldiers during the Korean War?
Image source: blog.theveteranssite.greatergood.com
#32
Question: What year will have the next Halloween with a full moon?
Image source: hitc.com, Ganapathy Kumar
#33
Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have a fear of ghosts?
Image source: healthline.com
#34
Question: What place holds the Guinness World title for the most jack-o’-lanterns lit in one place?
Image source: guinnessworldrecords.com
#35
Question: What are the names of the Addams Family’s pet piranhas?
Image source: addamsfamily.fandom.com
#36
Question: What were the early Celtic Halloween costumes made of?
Image source: history.com, Charles Parker
#37
Question: What are some actors who have played Dracula? Name at least three.
Image source: ranker.com
#38
Question: During the Middle Ages, the practice of witchcraft was perceived as what?
Image source: britannica.com
#39
Question: How do Hermione, Ron, and Harry usually celebrate the 31 October at Hogwarts?
Image source: harrypotter.fandom.com
#40
Question: Which famous Prince was Dracula based on?
Image source: history.com
#41
Question: Where is the biggest Halloween parade in the US thrown?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#42
Question: What supernatural creature in Latin American folklore is said to drink the blood of chickens and goats?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#43
Question: Who are the three witches in the movie Hocus Pocus?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#44
Question: What is the fear of fear called?
Image source: my.clevelandclinic.org
#45
Question: What percentage of people plan to celebrate Halloween in 2022?
Image source: nrf.com
#46
Question: Where was “Hocus Pocus” filmed?
Image source: collider.com
#47
Question: Who wrote the “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#48
Question: What is the most popular Halloween costume for pets?
Image source: nrf.com
#49
Question: Where does “Double, double toil and trouble” come from?
Image source: poetryfoundation.org
#50
Question: According to the U.S. Census Bureau, how many potential trick-or-treaters are there?
Image source: infoplease.com, Yaroslav Shuraev
#51
Question: On average, what percentage of Americans carve a pumpkin for Halloween?
Image source: nrf.com
#52
Question: How many minutes does Michael Keaton actually appear on screen in Beetlejuice?
Image source: imdb.com
#53
Question: Which famous actress auditioned for a role in “Poltergeist” but ended up in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” instead?
Image source: m.imdb.com
#54
Question: How long did it take to make “A Nightmare Before Christmas”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#55
Question: Which film inspired Michael Jackson to collaborate with director John Landis on the “Thriller” video?
Image source: reuters.com
#56
Question: What is the fear of Halloween called?
Image source: my.clevelandclinic.org
#57
Question: Why was Halloween nearly canceled as a holiday in the 1930s?
Image source: history.com, Clint Patterson
#58
Question: Why do we trick or treat?
Image source: history.com
#59
Question: What did Scottish women hang to see their future husbands on Halloween?
Image source: sudeleycastle.co.uk
#60
Question: What famous magician died on Halloween?
Image source: history.com, Anastasia Shuraeva
#61
Question: What was the name of Dracula’s sidekick?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#62
Question: What does the name Dracula mean?
Image source: dictionary.com
#63
Question: What Halloween radio drama caused a mass panic on October 30, 1938?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, Nati
#64
Question: What mammal capable of flying is usually associated with Halloween?
Image source: worldbirds.com
#65
Question: The Puritans are said to have been the first to associate what type of black-colored animals with bad luck?
Image source: circulatingnow.nlm.nih.gov
#66
Question: Who sings the song “Spooky Scary Skeletons”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#67
Question: What does Emily turn into at the end of Corpse Bride?
Image source: corpsebride.fandom.com
#68
Question: What horror film used the following tagline “In space, no one can hear you scream.” ?
Image source: imdb.com
#69
Question: What was the name of Gomez and Morticia’s daughter on The Addams Family?
Image source: addamsfamily.fandom.com
#70
Question: Where did the inventor of the Ouija board get the name “Ouija”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#71
Question: How long did it take to shoot the movie Halloween?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#72
Question: What is Casper the Friendly Ghost’s last name?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#73
Question: Which Roman goddess is thought to be honored on Halloween?
Image source: halloween.fandom.com
#74
Question: How many Michael Myers movies are there?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#75
Question: Who or what is Barmbrack?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#76
Question: In which country can you find sugar skulls during Halloween season?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#77
Question: Which movie serial killer is immortalized with a life-size statue at the bottom of a lake?
Image source: minnesotamonthly.com
#78
Question: Which first lady was the first to decorate the White House for Halloween?
Image source: whitehousehistory.org, https://www.pexels.com/photo/orange-pumpkins-on-gray-concrete-floor-14507266/
#79
Question: How much money are consumers expected to spend on Halloween decorations and costumes in 2022?
Image source: nrf.com/media-center
#80
Question: Which U.S. state produces the most pumpkins?
Image source: ers.usda.gov
#81
Question: Why are the Halloween colors orange and black?
Image source: goodhousekeeping.com
#82
Question: How much money are consumers expected to spend on Halloween costumes in 2022?
Image source: nrf.com, Fernando Paleta
#83
Question: Where did the word “Halloween” come from?
Image source: poets.org
#84
Question: When was the first known guide to celebrating Halloween published?
Image source: worthpoint.com
#85
Question: Where is Transylvania, otherwise known as Count Dracula’s home, located?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, virgil maierean
#86
Question: Which two fears from his own childhood did Steven Spielberg incorporate into the 1982 movie, “Poltergeist”?
Image source: books.google.com
#87
Question: What was the original name of the Michael Jackson song “Thriller”?
Image source: thesun.co.uk
#88
Question: What did Americans use for Halloween decorations in the early 1900s?
Image source: eu.dispatch.com
#89
Question: What’s the top grossing horror movie of all time?
Image source: boxofficemojo.com, lucas mendes
#90
Question: What historic weather event occurred on Halloween in 1991?
Image source: ncei.noaa.gov
#91
Question: Why did women look in mirrors while walking downstairs at midnight on Halloween?
Image source: refinery29.com
#92
Question: What vegetable is part of a tradition on the night before Halloween?
Image source: livescience.com
#93
Question: What is Hong Kong’s Festival of Hungry Ghosts called?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, neil kelly
#94
Question: What two countries popularized Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating?
Image source: history.com
#95
Question: In what American state is it illegal to be a priest or nun for Halloween?
Image source: law.ac.uk
#96
Question: Is pumpkin a fruit or vegetable?
Image source: agrilifetoday.tamu.edu, Edgar
#97
Question: Can you name the colors of candy corn from the top to the bottom?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#98
Question: Which country celebrates the Day of the Dead starting at midnight on Oct. 31?
Image source: history.com
#99
Question: Who is said to haunt the White House Rose Garden?
Image source: georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov
#100
Question: Which year was the movie Freaks made?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#101
Question: What classic horror film features the quote, “They’re coming to get you, Barbara”?
Image source: imdb.com
#102
Question: What does the word “Hallow” in relation to this holiday mean?
Image source: vocabulary.com
#103
Question: Which country holds the record for the largest pumpkin ever?
Image source: guinnessworldrecords.com, Keenan Sultanik
#104
Question: What was the first wrapped penny candy in America?
Image source: reference.com
#105
Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have the abnormal and persistent fear of cemeteries?
Image source: en.wiktionary.org
#106
Question: What phobia do you suffer from if you have a fear of witchcraft or witches?
Image source: fearof.net, Monstera Production
#107
Question: What are some common Halloween traditions?
#108
Question: In The Nightmare Before Christmas, what was Oogie Boogie made of?
Image source: the-nightmare-before-christmas.fandom.com
#109
Question: What’s the name of Wednesday’s pet lizard on The Addams Family?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, Conor Rees
#110
Question: The song “This is Halloween” is featured in which movie?
Image source: youtube.com
#111
Question: A 1984 song asked, “Who you gonna call?”, and the answer is what?
Image source: genius.com
#112
Question: In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, there are how many witches?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#113
Question: In which Grimm fairy tale can we find a witch with a house made out of gingerbread?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, Urban Gyllström
#114
Question: Which Disney movie got banned in Denmark?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#115
Question: What is a collection of witches called?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#116
Question: What werewolves are also called?
Image source: britannica.com
#117
Question: In some places, Halloween is called “All Saint’s Eve”. True or false?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, Mash
#118
Question: What was the name of the wolf creature who lived with Norse gods?
Image source: britannica.com
#119
Question: What do you call a ghost that moves things around your house?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#120
Question: A city in Canada banned kids older than 16 from trick-or-treating: true or false?
Image source: bbc.com, Conner Baker
#121
Question: What Is The Exorcist’s Demon’s Name?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#122
Question: What horror film is widely regarded to have popularized the found footage film technique?
Image source: indiewire.com
#123
Question: What is trick-or-treating called in Mexico?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, Karolina Grabowska
#124
Question: What is a male witch called?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#125
Question: In the Disney movie Hocus Pocus, what song do the Sanderson Sisters perform at the Halloween party?
#126
Question: What does a blue pumpkin mean when trick-or-treating?
Image source: bbc.com, DS stories
#127
Question: What type of demon robs graveyards and feeds on humans?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#128
Question: What is another name for a ghost?
Image source: dictionary.com
#129
Question: Which U.S. president first saw Abraham Lincoln’s ghost in the White House?
Image source: history.com, Kevin Escate
#130
Question: Which actress said that “Hocus Pocus” was one of her favorite movie roles of all time?
Image source: bhg.com
#131
Question: What was the original title of the movie “Halloween”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#132
Question: What’s the most popular adult Halloween candy?
Image source: today.yougov.com
#133
Question: What’s the most popular kids’ Halloween candy?
Image source: today.yougov.com, Terrance Barksdale
#134
Question: Approximately how much money are Americans expected to spend on candy in 2022?
Image source: nrf.com
#135
Question: What was the original working title of the movie “Beetlejuice”?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#136
Question: How much candy does the average American consume each year?
Image source: academic.oup.com, Vinicius “amnx” Amano
#137
Question: What 1980s band did “The Nightmare Before Christmas” musician and composer Danny Elfman perform in?
Image source: blog.native-instruments.com
#138
Question: Prior to pumpkins, which root vegetable did the Irish and Scottish carve on Halloween?
Image source: history.com
#139
Question: Which sugary Halloween candy was originally called “chicken feed”?
Image source: canadatoday.news, Tolgahan Akbulut
#140
Question: Besides horror, what other genres did “Dracula” author Bram Stoker publish books in?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#141
Question: What is the name of the fictional town in “The Lost Boys”?
Image source: lostboys.fandom.com
#142
Question: When selling a house, is the homeowner obligated to disclose that it’s haunted?
Image source: zillow.mediaroom.com
#143
Question: Why are black cats associated with Halloween (and bad luck)?
Image source: hartz.com, Helena Lopes
#144
Question: How many calories are in an average trick-or-treater’s Halloween stash?
Image source: upi.com
#145
Question: What item is banned in California on Halloween?
Image source: lapdonline.org
#146
Question: Who wrote the horror classic Frankenstein and what was the name of the monster Frankenstein created?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, Bruno Guerrero
#147
Question: Which vampire said, “Don’t be afraid. I’m going to give you the choice I never had.”
Image source: imdb.com
#148
Question: Where do Herman, Lily, Grandpa, and the rest of the Munsters live?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#149
Question: Who wrote the It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#150
Question: A book on how to hunt witches was published in 1487. What was it called?
Image source: pdxscholar.library.pdx.edu, Pavan Trikutam
#151
Question: Can you recall the family name of the witches?
Image source: thewrap.com
#152
Question: What monster is pictured on the flag of Sicily?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#153
Question: What was the Halloween-themed prequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#154
Question: Where did real mummies originate?
Image source: si.edu, Narciso Arellano
#155
Question: What is Allhallowtide?
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
