57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Each time October rolls around, people seem to fall into one of two camps: those who happily settle for a pumpkin spice latte and a few fall-themed throw pillows, and those who’ve been counting down to spooky season since November 1 last year. The first group might toss a pumpkin on the porch and call it festive. The second? These guys and ghouls don’t do things by halves, turning their homes and yards into full-blown Halloween spectacles.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween displays people have proudly shared online, from elaborate graveyard scenes to clever DIY creations. Some are creepily cute, while others are downright haunting. Either way, they show just how far a little spooky spirit can go.
#1 My Dad Made Some Decorations For Halloween
Image source: Proud-Subject7532
#2 Some Of My Halloween Decorations. Already Got Some “Trick Or Treaters”
Image source: AchyAristocrat
#3 Some Of My Halloween Decorations. Already Got Some “Trick Or Treaters”
Image source: AchyAristocrat
Jack-o’-lanterns are probably the most iconic symbols of Halloween, and there’s good reason for that. People have been carving ghoulish faces into vegetables for centuries, with History.com noting that the practice may have originated in Ireland. According to Irish folklore, a man known as Stingy Jack tricked the Devil and was condemned to wander the earth with only a burning coal to light his way, which he placed inside a hollowed-out turnip.
#4 Three Hand-Holding Witches To Get The Séance Started
Image source: Beth12345
#5 Our Spider Is Up!
Image source: longtimelurker9091
#6 Pumpkin Time!
Image source: SeventyFix
The story inspired people to carve their own frightening faces into turnips and other root vegetables, placing them in windows and doorways with lights inside to ward off unwelcome spirits. When Irish immigrants brought the tradition to North America, they found that pumpkins were more readily available and easier to carve, eventually making them the go-to choice for Halloween lanterns. What started as a spooky folk tradition became one of Halloween’s most recognizable customs.
#7 2026 Carvings Are Proudly Displayed
Image source: humanityshero
#8 (Oc) My Dad’s Neighbor Has Been Changing The Halloween Decorations Everyday
Image source: lazyskx
#9 Decorations Are Too Expensive, So I Made My Own
Image source: RadagastTheBrownNote
But Halloween decorating has come a long way from carving out a humble vegetable. These days, a jack-o’-lantern might be just the beginning, with people going all out to decorate their homes, porches, and yards. And it’s not just a handful of enthusiasts getting into the spirit. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, Americans are expected to spend $13.5 billion on Halloween in 2026, up from $13.1 billion in 2025. About 74% plan to celebrate, spending an average of $115.14 per person.
#10 My Dad Made Some Decorations For Halloween
Image source: Proud-Subject7532
#11 Some Of My Halloween Decorations. Already Got Some “Trick Or Treaters”
Image source: AchyAristocrat
#12 I Carved Two New Wooden Pumpkins 🎃
Image source: Tonqra
Decorating is a big part of that spending, too. The NRF estimates that 78% of Halloween shoppers plan to buy decorations this year, with total spending in the category expected to reach $4.3 billion. That’s not far off the $4.4 billion Americans are expected to spend on their costumes this year. Clearly, homes are dressing up for the occasion, too.
#13 Enchanted Hallow
Image source: clever-gutter
#14 Make A Splash With Inflatable Tentacles For Your Yard Or Windows
Image source: Teri
#15 Light Up Your Porch With Floating Candles And A Remote Wand
Image source: C-Love
And if you feel like spooky season creeps up a little earlier each year, you’re not imagining it. According to the NRF, 49% of consumers plan to start their Halloween shopping in September or earlier, continuing a trend that’s grown over the past decade. As the NRF puts it, Halloween has stretched “from a single-day event into a season for consumers.”
#16 Hang A Haunting Blue Ghost On Your Porch
Image source: Kelsey
#17 Take The Highway To Hell With A Ghost Horse And Carriage Inflatable
Image source: Sandy Skiba Pool
#18 Get Ready For Terror With A Groundbreaking Zombie
Image source: Amazon Customer
For many shoppers, the NRF says the early start is simply a matter of getting into the spirit of the season. They found that 42% of early shoppers look forward to fall, while 34% count Halloween among their favorite holidays. Budget considerations play a role, too, with 23% shopping early to spread out their spending and 21% hoping to take advantage of good prices and promotions.
#19 Skeleton Flamingos To Guard Your Lawn
Image source: Queen of the Yard
#20 An Inflatable UFO That Will Make You Want To Believe
Image source: Tiffany
#21 The Grave Patch
Image source: RedBeardBrownEyes
The head start can come in handy for the most dedicated decorators, as elaborate displays can take weeks to build. And some people are clearly looking beyond the usual pumpkins and cobwebs. A 2026 HalloweenCostumes.com survey found that while jack-o’-lanterns remain the most popular decoration respondents plan to purchase (32%), animatronics came in second at 19%. Ghosts and hanging props followed at 13%, with skulls and skeletons and inflatables both at 12%.
#22 I Decorated Our Porch Using Twigs From The Yard And $20 Worth Of Decor From The Dollar Tree
Image source: ReidCook73
#23 We’re Halfway To Halloween & Things Are Starting To Get Interesting…
Image source: Joseph_P_Larkin
#24 New Homeowner, First Halloween
Image source: HGS1983
At the end of the day (or rather, night), though, Halloween is about more than just decorations. A spooktacular display brings neighbors together, gives young trick-or-treaters something to remember, and can turn an ordinary street into a local attraction.
Luckily, we don’t have to go door to door to admire them.
#25 Halloween Homage
Image source: GiraffeBoobies
#26 Vintage-Esque Outdoor Decorating Is Complete!
Image source: masyday
#27 Some Home Depot Pickups
Image source: Shadowdash6745
#28 Long Time Lurker, First Time Posting. 👻🎃
Image source: Competitive_Tea3199
#29 Pirate Ship Addition Complete
Image source: T1dsoldier
#30 My Halloween Display For 2026
Image source: Redeemed-Loser
#31 Unholy Ground
Image source: Then_Cellist3422
#32 It Finally Begins!
Image source: Attention-needed_815
#33 An Understated Spooky Situation
Image source: mcstrategist
#34 My Over The Garden Wall Halloween Display
Image source: fannypackthrowback
#35 Finally Decked Out My House For Halloween
Image source: Old_Requirement1325
#36 Neighbor Made These From Scratch!!
Image source: zero-point_nrg
#37 Halloween House I Saw
Image source: AmysSweaters
#38 Halloween Decorations
Image source: kirsching
#39 Pretty Happy With Our House This Year
Image source: NewsOdd3064
#40 Decorations Are Too Expensive, So I Made My Own
Image source: RadagastTheBrownNote
#41 The Neighbor’s Halloween Decorations This Year
Image source: Level7Cannoneer
#42 38 Jack-O’-Lanterns For Halloween
Image source: proud_ahole69
#43 Scare Trick-Or-Treaters With An Animatronic Demon Clown
Image source: Belinda
#44 Welcome Guests With Adorable Porch Ghosts
Image source: K Taylor
#45 Turn Your Lawn Into An Undead Cemetery
Image source: La La Milazzo
#46 A Coffin Letter Board For Spooky Halloween Messages (Or “Please Take 1” Notices For Those Of You Who Will Be Out And About)
Image source: JuneGemini
#47 My Neighbors Are Crushing It This Year!
Image source: Joseph_P_Larkin
#48 A Halloween Wreath
Image source: Mulder-believes
#49 I Made The Zombie Ghost And Scarecrow
Image source: lalogo21
#50 My Very Religious Neighbor Isn’t Thrilled But I Finally Finished My Outdoor Decor!
Image source: Safe_Air_7638
#51 I Made A Wreath With Ghosts Trick Or Treating
Image source: Inside_Force3214
#52 First Time Decorator, Feels Lacking, Looking For Advice/Ideas
Image source: thelastsummer
#53 2026 Halloween 🎃
Image source: C10Goon
#54 What Am I Missing?
Image source: G_Hurry21
#55 Ghost Family On Our Porch 👻
Image source: breeezus
#56 Aspinwall Halloween Ghostbusters House
Image source: Great-Cow7256
#57 Best Halloween House Deco I’ve Seen In La So Far
Image source: MonkeyParadiso
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