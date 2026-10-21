57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

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Each time October rolls around, people seem to fall into one of two camps: those who happily settle for a pumpkin spice latte and a few fall-themed throw pillows, and those who’ve been counting down to spooky season since November 1 last year. The first group might toss a pumpkin on the porch and call it festive. The second? These guys and ghouls don’t do things by halves, turning their homes and yards into full-blown Halloween spectacles.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween displays people have proudly shared online, from elaborate graveyard scenes to clever DIY creations. Some are creepily cute, while others are downright haunting. Either way, they show just how far a little spooky spirit can go.

#1 My Dad Made Some Decorations For Halloween

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Proud-Subject7532

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

#2 Some Of My Halloween Decorations. Already Got Some “Trick Or Treaters”

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: AchyAristocrat

#3 Some Of My Halloween Decorations. Already Got Some “Trick Or Treaters”

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: AchyAristocrat

Jack-o’-lanterns are probably the most iconic symbols of Halloween, and there’s good reason for that. People have been carving ghoulish faces into vegetables for centuries, with History.com noting that the practice may have originated in Ireland. According to Irish folklore, a man known as Stingy Jack tricked the Devil and was condemned to wander the earth with only a burning coal to light his way, which he placed inside a hollowed-out turnip.

#4 Three Hand-Holding Witches To Get The Séance Started

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Beth12345

#5 Our Spider Is Up!

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: longtimelurker9091

#6 Pumpkin Time!

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: SeventyFix

The story inspired people to carve their own frightening faces into turnips and other root vegetables, placing them in windows and doorways with lights inside to ward off unwelcome spirits. When Irish immigrants brought the tradition to North America, they found that pumpkins were more readily available and easier to carve, eventually making them the go-to choice for Halloween lanterns. What started as a spooky folk tradition became one of Halloween’s most recognizable customs.

#7 2026 Carvings Are Proudly Displayed

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: humanityshero

#8 (Oc) My Dad’s Neighbor Has Been Changing The Halloween Decorations Everyday

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: lazyskx

#9 Decorations Are Too Expensive, So I Made My Own

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: RadagastTheBrownNote

But Halloween decorating has come a long way from carving out a humble vegetable. These days, a jack-o’-lantern might be just the beginning, with people going all out to decorate their homes, porches, and yards. And it’s not just a handful of enthusiasts getting into the spirit. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, Americans are expected to spend $13.5 billion on Halloween in 2026, up from $13.1 billion in 2025. About 74% plan to celebrate, spending an average of $115.14 per person.

#10 My Dad Made Some Decorations For Halloween

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Proud-Subject7532

#11 Some Of My Halloween Decorations. Already Got Some “Trick Or Treaters”

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: AchyAristocrat

#12 I Carved Two New Wooden Pumpkins 🎃

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Tonqra

Decorating is a big part of that spending, too. The NRF estimates that 78% of Halloween shoppers plan to buy decorations this year, with total spending in the category expected to reach $4.3 billion. That’s not far off the $4.4 billion Americans are expected to spend on their costumes this year. Clearly, homes are dressing up for the occasion, too.

#13 Enchanted Hallow

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: clever-gutter

#14 Make A Splash With Inflatable Tentacles For Your Yard Or Windows

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Teri

#15 Light Up Your Porch With Floating Candles And A Remote Wand

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: C-Love

And if you feel like spooky season creeps up a little earlier each year, you’re not imagining it. According to the NRF, 49% of consumers plan to start their Halloween shopping in September or earlier, continuing a trend that’s grown over the past decade. As the NRF puts it, Halloween has stretched “from a single-day event into a season for consumers.”

#16 Hang A Haunting Blue Ghost On Your Porch

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Kelsey

#17 Take The Highway To Hell With A Ghost Horse And Carriage Inflatable

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source:  Sandy Skiba Pool

#18 Get Ready For Terror With A Groundbreaking Zombie

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Amazon Customer

For many shoppers, the NRF says the early start is simply a matter of getting into the spirit of the season. They found that 42% of early shoppers look forward to fall, while 34% count Halloween among their favorite holidays. Budget considerations play a role, too, with 23% shopping early to spread out their spending and 21% hoping to take advantage of good prices and promotions.

#19 Skeleton Flamingos To Guard Your Lawn

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Queen of the Yard

#20 An Inflatable UFO That Will Make You Want To Believe

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Tiffany

#21 The Grave Patch

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: RedBeardBrownEyes

The head start can come in handy for the most dedicated decorators, as elaborate displays can take weeks to build. And some people are clearly looking beyond the usual pumpkins and cobwebs. A 2026 HalloweenCostumes.com survey found that while jack-o’-lanterns remain the most popular decoration respondents plan to purchase (32%), animatronics came in second at 19%. Ghosts and hanging props followed at 13%, with skulls and skeletons and inflatables both at 12%.

#22 I Decorated Our Porch Using Twigs From The Yard And $20 Worth Of Decor From The Dollar Tree

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: ReidCook73

#23 We’re Halfway To Halloween & Things Are Starting To Get Interesting…

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Joseph_P_Larkin

#24 New Homeowner, First Halloween

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: HGS1983

At the end of the day (or rather, night), though, Halloween is about more than just decorations. A spooktacular display brings neighbors together, gives young trick-or-treaters something to remember, and can turn an ordinary street into a local attraction.

Luckily, we don’t have to go door to door to admire them.

#25 Halloween Homage

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: GiraffeBoobies

#26 Vintage-Esque Outdoor Decorating Is Complete!

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: masyday

#27 Some Home Depot Pickups

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Shadowdash6745

#28 Long Time Lurker, First Time Posting. 👻🎃

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Competitive_Tea3199

#29 Pirate Ship Addition Complete

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: T1dsoldier

#30 My Halloween Display For 2026

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Redeemed-Loser

#31 Unholy Ground

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Then_Cellist3422

#32 It Finally Begins!

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Attention-needed_815

#33 An Understated Spooky Situation

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: mcstrategist

#34 My Over The Garden Wall Halloween Display

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: fannypackthrowback

#35 Finally Decked Out My House For Halloween

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Old_Requirement1325

#36 Neighbor Made These From Scratch!!

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: zero-point_nrg

#37 Halloween House I Saw

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: AmysSweaters

#38 Halloween Decorations

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: kirsching

#39 Pretty Happy With Our House This Year

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: NewsOdd3064

#40 Decorations Are Too Expensive, So I Made My Own

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: RadagastTheBrownNote

#41 The Neighbor’s Halloween Decorations This Year

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Level7Cannoneer

#42 38 Jack-O’-Lanterns For Halloween

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: proud_ahole69

#43 Scare Trick-Or-Treaters With An Animatronic Demon Clown

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Belinda

#44 Welcome Guests With Adorable Porch Ghosts

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: K Taylor

#45 Turn Your Lawn Into An Undead Cemetery

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: La La Milazzo

#46 A Coffin Letter Board For Spooky Halloween Messages (Or “Please Take 1” Notices For Those Of You Who Will Be Out And About)

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: JuneGemini

#47 My Neighbors Are Crushing It This Year!

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Joseph_P_Larkin

#48 A Halloween Wreath

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Mulder-believes

#49 I Made The Zombie Ghost And Scarecrow

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: lalogo21

#50 My Very Religious Neighbor Isn’t Thrilled But I Finally Finished My Outdoor Decor!

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Safe_Air_7638

#51 I Made A Wreath With Ghosts Trick Or Treating

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Inside_Force3214

#52 First Time Decorator, Feels Lacking, Looking For Advice/Ideas

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: thelastsummer

#53 2026 Halloween 🎃

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: C10Goon

#54 What Am I Missing?

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: G_Hurry21

#55 Ghost Family On Our Porch 👻

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: breeezus

#56 Aspinwall Halloween Ghostbusters House

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: Great-Cow7256

#57 Best Halloween House Deco I’ve Seen In La So Far

57 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations They Needed To Boast Online

Image source: MonkeyParadiso

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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