I Started Building Tiny Homes For Wild Mice, Now They Have A Halloween Village (29 Pics)

Hello, my name is Simon Dell, a 50-year-old grandfather from Sheffield, UK, and I created a small village in my garden for wild mice to call home. Each year, we celebrate Halloween in our own little way. The mice have many little homes, all handmade by me, often from recycled materials. Here are just some of the fun images I have captured of the wild mice as they get into the Halloween spirit. I hope you enjoy them, and be sure to pop over and visit us on Facebook at “George the Mouse in a Log Pile House.”
All the mice are 100% wild and free, and over time, they have gotten used to me being around as they know I bring peanuts and seeds. I started the mouse village back in 2018, and it has grown from a small log-pile family of mice to a whole village with buildings of all shapes and sizes, such as shops, pubs, a bookstore, a schoolhouse, a bakery, and even a church and train station. Mice are such smart little creatures, and they feature in many of the childhood stories we all loved. Watching them each day is a pure joy, and my grandchildren love to play around the mouse village and watch the mice going about their lives in their little homes.
#1 Mother Mouse Taking Her Baby Trick-Or-Treating
#2 George The Mouse In His Pumpkin House
#3 Ghost Mouse, So Very Spooky
#4 Another Pumpkin Mouse House
#5 Cinderella Mouse In Her Pumpkin Carriage
#6 A Grumpy Little Hobbit Mouse – “No Trick-Or-Treaters Please, All Treats Are Mine”
#7 Take That Pumpkin Monster As The Mouse Takes A Bite
#8 A Couple Of The Baby Mice Are Trick-Or-Treating With Their Ghost Costume
#10 Pip-Squeak The Baby Mouse
#11 The Haunted Halloween Mouse House. Do You Dare To Enter?
#12 Bat Mouse, Now All We Need Is A Robin
#13 A Broomstick-Riding Mouse
#14 Another Scary Ghost Mouse
#15 A Little Mouse Trick-Or-Treating Outside One Of The Mouse Homes
#16 Squeak Or Treat
#17 The Little Mouse Shop Of Horrors
#18 Hurry, Get Back Inside, The Giants Are Coming
#19 A Pumpkin Head Mouse
#20 The Little Mouse Of Horrors. Inspired By The Movie
#21 The Pumpkin House. I Hand-Made The Doors And Windows From Wood To Decorate A Real Carved Pumpkin
#22 The Pumpkin Mouse House Is So Very Spooky
#23 Pumpkin Cottage And A Little Baby Mouse At The Door
#24 Scary Pumpkin
#25 Pumpkin Cottage And The Little Mouse That Lives There
#26 The Mice Are Having A Family Halloween Picnic
#27 One Of The Mice Is In A Scary Bat Costume. Are You Afraid Yet?
#28 The Mouse Pumpkin Seller And His Market Stall
#29 Mouse Eating Pumpkin Or Pumpkin Eating Mouse, You Decide
