People Are Sharing Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Look Like A Dystopian Movie But Are Sadly Real (45 New Pics)

Examples of spectacular architecture can really take one’s breath away; but so can instances of dwellings far from dazzling. With the population growing at an unstoppable rate, accommodating all of people’s needs is by no means an easy task, which can lead to ideas that look like proper solutions to some, but to others, they might look like ‘Urban Hell’.
Dedicated to “the downsides of modern development”, in their own words, the ‘Urban Hell’ community sheds light on some of the most depressing-looking buildings, poor infrastructure decisions, and constructions that simply don’t match the environment, among other debacles. We have put some of them on this list for you today, so scroll down to browse them and see for yourself how unfortunate some architectural decisions can be.
To learn more about the dos and don’ts when it comes to modern development and architecture, Bored Panda turned to an expert, the CEO and founder of ‘Architecture Hunter’, Amanda Ferber, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find her insight in the text below.
#1 Urban Art In Belgrade
Image source: okami_shinobi003
#2 Hong Kong’s Dismal Cage Homes House Thousands Of People
Image source: elt0p0
#3 Light Pollution By A Single Building In Mumbai (It Was 1 Am When This Pic Was Taken)
Image source: MotiGay
#4 Delhi, India
Image source: milktanksadmirer
#5 Homeless In Phoenix, Arizona – The Hottest City In The USA
Image source: iamayeshaerotica
#6 Trees, I See
Image source: CapriciousCris
#7 Contrary To Popular Belief, The Belgian Coast’s Real Estate Did Survive To The Two World Wars. Its Cultural Heritage Was Destroyed By Real Estate Developers’ Greed And Public Officials’ Lack Of Care
Image source: Ghaenor
#8 Las Vegas’s Underground Homeless
Image source: colapepsikinnie
#9 Dadaab In Kenya. World’s Largest Refugee Camp. Stretches Over 20 Miles
Image source: Sea-Initiative473
#10 Mansion On Top Of Building In Bangalore. Dear God
Image source: spinafrekejo
#11 The Neue Elbbrücke Bridge In Hamburg. The Original Design Was Completed In 1887 And Featured Two Wonderful Gothic Gateways, Torn Down In 1959 To Add An Additional Lane
Image source: milktanksadmirer
#12 The Problem There Are Still People Living In Such Buildings!
Image source: somo1230
#13 Chinese Ghost Town Of Mansions Reclaimed By Farmers
Image source: sacrecoeur1206
#14 Skopje, North Macedonia. Consistently One Of The Most Polluted (Air Quality) Cities In Europe
Image source: Endure23
#15 Covering The Slums With Green Walls
Image source: Immediate-Tank-9565
#16 Come Enjoy The Lovely Beach In Alexandria, Egypt!
Image source: Endure23
#17 Liebian Building – A 121-Meter Skyscraper With A Waterfall In The City Of Guiyang, China’s Guizhou Province
Image source: volossaveroniki
#18 The “Other Side” Of The Pyramids Of Giza
Image source: kahrabaaa
#19 Bolton, England
Image source: latenightdrive97
#20 This Elementary School In Ohio Can Only Be Reached By Car – It Might Be Normal For Us For Is An Abomination By European / Asian Standards
Image source: biwook
#21 Residential Space In Noida, India
Image source: blackunicorn0804
#22 Los Angeles Is Also A Concrete Jungle
Image source: Upnorth4
#23 I Wonder How One Can Live In A Mansion Like These Without Feeling Immense Guilt
Image source: nzm_realmrise
#24 China Once Tried To Build A City That Would Be An Exact Copy Of Paris. Even An Exact Copy Of The Eiffel Tower Was Built. Only On A Smaller Scale: The Copy Was 108 Meters High. The Town Was Designed For 10,000 People. Now It Mainly Attracts Poor Tourists Who Cannot Afford The Real Paris
Image source: volossaveroniki
#25 Housing Complex In Malaysia
Image source: hamsterdamc
#26 The Largest Stack Interchange In North America, Entire LA Neighborhoods Were Destroyed
Image source: Upnorth4
#27 Tokyo, Japan
Image source: papillonintunisia
#28 Lancaster New “City” (General Trias, Cavite, Philippines.)
Image source: 6avv_
#29 What’s The Point Of Having An Interchange That Size In The Middle Of The City, Dubai, Uae
Image source: nzm_realmrise
#30 New Delhi, India
Image source: nzm_realmrise
#31 Abandoned Building Occupied By Artists And Anarchists. São Paulo, Brazil
Image source: Sharp-Sweet178
#32 These Apartments I Saw In Barcelona
Image source: [deleted]
#33 Moscow, Russia
Image source: ilikepineapples987
#34 Houston, Texas. So Many Places In The US Look Like This
Image source: iamayeshaerotica
#35 Aquatar A Water Park In Qatar
Image source: Scribblees
#36 “Infrastructural Development” In Past Two Decades. [mumbai, India]
Image source: EkHiTohDilHai
#37 Since We’re Posting Photos Of Cairo, Here Is One I Took While Landing For A Connecting Flight
Image source: BigSlav667
#38 Guys, We Just Need To Build Another Ring Road. This Time It’ll Fix The Traffic Guys, I Promise. Guys?
Image source: Endure23
#39 UK Newbuilds
Image source: BlueTycho
#40 Henderson, Vegas, USA
Image source: iamayeshaerotica
#41 NYC Apartment The Broker Showed Me
Image source: browncrackers
#42 Huge Screen Set Up In A Small Town Of Just Under 15k Population, UK
Image source: frankieepurr
#43 Who Wants To Live Under A Freeway (Sydney)?
Image source: Wild_Agency_6426
#44 Taiwan Government Does Not Build Sidewalks. Taoyuan
Image source: 168motckillpeople
#45 Beijing Man Builds Rock Villa On Top Of Apartment Tower
Image source: volossaveroniki
