50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

by

Whether you love dressing up in extravagant costumes, binge-watching your favorite scream flicks, or indulging in trick-or-treat sweets, there’s a Halloween holiday meme that perfectly captures the mood and your unique vibe.

We compiled 50 hilarious Halloween memes to make you enjoy the season even more. From highlights on Halloween puns to relatable struggles like coming up with an idea for the perfect costume, these memes are perfect for turning the season’s fright into fits of laughter.

#1 What You Ordered vs What You Get

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#2 “Starting Early”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#3 “Halfway to Halloween”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @halloweenvariant

#4 “When Halloween Meets Christmas”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#5 Devoted to Halloween

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @Cyb4rAnGeL

#6 A Gift to Neighbours

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: TomTheDuckGuy

#7 Date Night Vibes

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#8 “Halloween Shopping”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @shadowplaypdx

#9 That Haunted Plughole

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#10 “Skeleton Costume”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#11 Trick-or-Treat

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#12 “Dear Ghosts…”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#13 “Spooky Season Is Coming”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#14 “Me, Trying to Understand the Hype Around Halloween”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: ap-meli19

#15 Haunted House

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: wacky0wizard

#16 Haunting Decor

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: DillyDylan

#17 Sad Welcome Party

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @faguettte

#18 A Snake

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: imgur.com

#19 Daryl the Cat

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: imgur.com

#20 Shadow Costumes

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#21 “The Moment You Discovered Your Love for Horror”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#22 “Abolish the Valentines!”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#23 Less Is More

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#24 Pet Costume Awards

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: satellitekid

#25 Burger King Dressed as McDonald’s

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#26 Teacher Kakashi

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: MrHersheyBar

#27 Hidden Razor

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: TheFrenchTicklr

#28 “How to Make Me Happy”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @the_halloweencoven

#29 Halloween Decor

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @halloweenvariant

#30 “Already Missing the Halloween”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#31 Halloween Pineapples

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @alexschwarz_1

#32 “Freak in the Sheets”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#33 2 Types of Halloween Girls

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: MNLynx

#34 “What I’d Rather Be Doing”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @halloweenvariant

#35 “So Many Skeletons, So Little Accuracy”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @wildgreenmemes

#36 “It’s Almost Time”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @halloweenvariant

#37 “Waiting Around”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#38 “What’s on Your Mind”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @the_halloweencoven

#39 “Minion-O-Lantern”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: simontan5

#40 “We Bet Those Are Dirty Pumpkin Spice Lattes”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#41 “Distracted by Halloween”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#42 Pumpkin with Braces

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: imgur.com

#43 Hibernation Plans

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @halloweenvariant

#44 “Can’t Wait for Halloween”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @horror__memes

#45 “Get It All”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @halloweenvariant

#46 Halloween Girls’ Night

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

#47 “People Who Give Out Full-Size Candy Bars”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: Slicky007

#48 “Who Needs AC When You’ve Got Pennywise Offering Cool Temps?”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @the_halloweencoven

#49 “Riding Into Spooky Season Like…”

50 Halloween Memes That Are Freakishly Hilarious

Image source: @halloweenvariant

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Pets Refusing To Part With Their Favorite Toys, And They’re Too Pure (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
After 3-Year-Old’s Tragic Drowning In Home Pool, Momfluencer Takes “Full Accountability” In Public Statement
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Hey Pandas What’s The Most Racist Thing You Have Ever Experienced? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Use Cookie Decoration As A Creative Outlet (86 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Sticks Funny Notes On Random Objects In Walmart So People Can Have An Unexpected Smile (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Moments that Defined “Elementary” Season 6
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.