260 Of The Creepiest Halloween Makeup Ideas

Halloween costumes and masks go hand-in-hand, but if your trick-or-treating days are behind you, masks might make it hard to communicate with your friends at your Halloween party. Your best bet to frighten or dazzle your friends is one of these awesome Halloween makeup ideas.
If you don’t have the artistic talent yourself, you can probably find a makeup artist in your area willing to help you out for Halloween. But first, be sure to vote for your favorite ideas and submit any that you think we should see!
#1 Terrifying Zombie
Image source: ClickClickBang
#2 Ice Queen
Image source: voguecitybitch.tumblr.com
#3 Exposed Skull
Image source: Lisa Berczel
#4 Creepy Monster
Image source: The Painting Lady
#5 Screaming Harlequin Girl
Image source: madeulookbylex
#6 Cosmic Girl
Image source: brittanycouturexo
#7 Demon Girl
Image source: Candy Makeup Artist
#8 Ripped Flesh Wound Make Up
Image source: Redeyeddemon
#9 Cheshire Cat
Image source: Archaical
#10 Zombie Wich
Image source: themetapicture.com
#11 Pop Art Guy
Image source: Cmalino
#12 Wooden Doll Make Up
Image source: xtianaland
#13 Two-faced Girl
Image source: MadeYewLook
#14 Zipped Face Make Up
Image source: deea-makeup
#15 Old Vampire
Image source: unknown
#16 Automaton Girl
Image source: cracktwo.com
#17 Demon
Image source: letzmakeupblog
#18 X-ray Make-up
Image source: mademoisellemu
#19 Screaming Demon
Image source: imgur
#20 Alien Girl
Image source: Warrden
#21 Cheshire Cat
#22 Sugar Skull
Image source: Nikolaj Vondarev
#23 Spidergirl
#24 Bambi
Image source: imgur
#25 Pop Art Girl
Image source: imgur
#26 Human Anatomy Body Paint
Image source: pureblacklove
#27 Two-faced Girl
Image source: unknown
#28 Rotting Zombie
Image source: Chrix Design
#29 Van Gogh
Image source: Carly Paige
#30 Killer Clown
#31 The Evil Queen/ Witch
Image source: Carly Paige
#32 Cracked Make Up
Image source: threatlevelmidnight
#33 Maleficient
Image source: Rose Shock
#34 Infected Girl
Image source: threatlevelmidnight
#35 Vampire Girl
Image source: unknown
#36 Pop Art Zombie
Image source: imgur
#37 Zipped Face Make Up
Image source: Jojo Samek
#38 Alien
#39 Venom Body Paint
Image source: unknown
#40 Teeth Monster
Image source: The Painting Lady
#41 Different Pop Art Make Up
Image source: Make Up Artist
#42 Glasgow Smile / Chelsea Grin
#43 Snake In A Girls Costume
Image source: Michelle Lynn
#44 Hole In The Head
#45 Sketched Girl
Image source: walker make up
#46 Infected Zombie
Image source: pureblacklove
#47 Monster Highschool
Image source: imgur
#48 The Green Monster
Image source: The Painting Lady
#49 White Walker
#50 Skull Make Up
Image source: nanihta
#51 Exposed Cheek
Image source: Kati Lou
#52 Zombie
#53 Edward Scissorhands
#54 Artsy Make Up
Image source: Alexander Khokhlov
#55 Retro Zombie
Image source: followpics.c
#56 Alien Make Up
Image source: Missy Deanna
#57 The Devil
Image source: ogbunnysmalls
#58 Angry Birds
Image source: Alexander Khokhlov
#59 Eyeless
#60 Closet Monster
#61 The Girl With 7 Eyes
Image source: mademoisellemu
#62 Walking Dead Comic Book Zombie
#63 My Winning Make-up For The Mac Rick Baker Contest :-)
#64 Cavity The Clown
#65 Zombie Bride
#66 Arghhhh Face
Image source: source
#67 Eldorado Girl
Image source: caseyscollection.blogspot.com
#68 Tiger
Image source: Blue-Sheep
#69 Alien
Image source: The Painting Lady
#70 World Zombie Day London 2014
#71 The Joker
#72 Impressionist Painting
Image source: Jkissa Make Up
#73 Demon Girl
Image source: modernfashionblog.com
#74 Zombie
#75 Zombie
#76 Scarcrow
#77 Disturbing Face
Image source: Samatha Villa
#78 Screaming Vampire
Image source: Xtianaland
#79 Lady Two Face (dark Knight Inspired)
#80 Leela, Owner Of Rileymicadesigns.com
#81 Sloth
Image source: bridal make up artist
#82 Doe
#83 Alyssa Doll
#84 Giggles The Clown By @vannaaaaxo On Instagram.
#85 Nasty Alien!!
#86 White Walker
#87 Split Personality Make Up
Image source: R. Sanque
#88 Zip Face
#89 Bride
#90 Creepy Creature! Nyco
#91 Formochfantasi.se
#92 Mystical Make Up
Image source: wallpeperhd.com
#93 Venom
#94 Broken Doll
#95 Voodoo
#96 Evil Clown
Image source: youtube.com
#97 Joking
#98 Grumpy Cat Make Up
Image source: molliemander
#99 Chopped Thumb
#100 Lichtenstein
#101 Insane Clown
#102 It
#103 A Little Bit Rotten
#104 Halloween Makeup By Me
#105 Harley Quinn
#106 Darth Maul
#107 Open Skin
#108 Punks Not Dead
#109 Uv With Zips
#110 Killer Clown
#111 Crazy Vamp
#112 Jigsaw
#113 Grudge Inspired
#114 Freddy Krueger Inspired
#115 Bane Mask
Image source: imgur
#116 Mod Ventriloquist
#117 Wesley
#118 Creepy Clown
#119 The Silence
#120 Zombie Family Values
#121 Bambi
Image source: reddit
#122 Elf Girl
Image source: Samantha
#123 Throat Rip
#124 Zombified
#125 Mummy
#126 Radioactive
#127 Mad Doctor
#128 Joker
#129 Tribal Alien
#130 The Jester
#131 Spider Woman
#132 Family Time
#133 Zipper Face
#134 Rotting
Image source: MemphisMcEnroePhotographer-BeccaPriceMakeup
#135 The White Walker
Image source: Carly Paige
#136 Twisty The Clown
#137 Muscle Face
#138 Different Alice
#139 Alyssa Doll
#140 Zombie Schoolgirl
#141 Clown
#142 Zombie Taby
#143 Zombie
#144 Skeleton
#145 Horror Victim
Image source: facebook.com
#146 Double-face
#147 Zombie
#148 Living Dead
#149 Snow White Half/half
#150 Cutted
#151 Horror Pumpkin Girl
Image source: thebeautyinsiders.com
#152 Misfit The Clown
#153 Creepy Doll
#154 Carnival 2014
#155 Dead Prom Queen
#156 Zombie
#157 Zombie Bite
#158 Zombie Design
#159 Tiger Face Paint
#160 Zipper Face
#161 Tattos
#162 I Voted!!!!
#163 Halloween Witch
#164 #cut Throat Worker
#165 Zombie Time
#166 Comic Book Zombie By Leela
#167 Zombie Chola
#168 Guy Fawkes
#169 Slice
#170 Vanzombie
Image source: mWren
#171 Zombie Doll
#172 Evil Clown Www.bentleybodyart.com
#173 Dont Speak !
#174 Dolly
#175 Skull Vs Zombie
#176 Exposed Muscles
Image source: holidayswishes.net
#177 Blown Jaw
#178 Zombies In Town
#179 Torn Eye Socket
#180 Zombie Babe
#181 Demon
#182 Hillbilly Killer With Skinned Face Victim
#183 Teddy
#184 Killer Clown
#185 Jaw Dropping Zombie
#186 Jaggernaut “taong Lupa”, Dwarf Like Creature
#187 Nightmare Before Christmas
#188 Serial Killer Doctor
#189 Party
#190 Darth Maul
#191 Sugar Skull
#192 Bloody Mary
#193 Can Be Your Friend,,,or Your Worst Nightmare.
#194 Zipper Face
#195 Ariel
Image source: facebook.com
#196 Sugar Skull
#197 Can’t Get Any Scarier Then That!
#198 Spider Woman
#199 Jigsaw
#200 Killer Clown
#201 The Conjuring Inspired
#202 Sinister Halloween Makeup Tutorials To Scare You Out Of Your Skin
Image source: inspirationde.com
#203 Lil Wayne
#204 Nice And Mean
#205 Creepy Zipper Face
#206 Cute Clown
#207 Abstract Art Clown – Inspired By One Of Images On Boredpanda! (emmalily Blogspot)
#208 The Ring Halloween Look
#209 Zombie
#210 My Creepy Spider
#211 They’re Coming
#212 Star Trek Alien
#213 Zipp Face
#214 Last Halloween Make Up
#215 Freezing
#216 Skeleton
#217 Creepy Couple
#218 Me Little Zipper Head
#219 Hellraiser Cenobite
#220 Punk Rock Zombie
Image source: facebook.com
#221 Flapper Zombie
#222 Message In A Bottle
#223 Corpse Bride
#224 Comic Book Zombie Leela Of Rileymicadesigns
#225 Corpse Bride
#226 Broken Doll Jenelle Forde
#227 Envy Jenelle Forde
#228 Exorcist Inspired
#229 Harley Quinn
#230 Half Dead
#231 Zipper Skull
#232 Zombie Scrub Nurse
#233 Skeleton
#234 Jim Scarrey – Dead Detective
#235 Grinch
#236 Beetlejuice
#237 Puppet
#238 Unzipped Face
#239 Terminator
#240 Zombie
#241 Demon
#242 Skull Baby
#243 Zombie 2014
#244 Zom-b
#245 Zombie Clown
#246 Zombie
#247 Simple Bats
#248 Angry Cat
#249 Kitty
#250 Constanza Fx
#251 Sugar Skull Dia De La Muerta
#252 Zipper Face
#253 Chelsea Grin
#254 Skull
#255 Me!
#256 Devilish
#257 #twofaced
#258 Sugar Skull
#259 Miley Cyrus
#260 Face Rip Clown
