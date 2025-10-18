Reader’s Vote: Which Halloween Dad Joke Deserves The Pumpkin Throne?

Welcome, brave reader, to this collection of frightfully funny Halloween jokes for kids and adults to share. Your mission, should you
Welcome, brave reader, to this collection of frightfully funny Halloween jokes made for kids and adults alike. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is simple: cackle, groan, and vote on your favorite Halloween puns.
Which dad jokes will rise to the top, and which will drop like a piece of fruit in a trick-or-treating bowl?
Dad jokes are timeless, but they’re best when there’s a theme. That’s why we’ve rounded up 140 of the most pun-packed Halloween one-liners, tailor-made for spooky season. True to form, they’ll make you laugh, groan, or scream.
Each October, dads everywhere unleash their stash of wordplay, trading fright for eye-rolls and creepy chuckles. Halloween dad jokes are built for goofy fun the whole family can enjoy. Nothing says “boo” like a pun someone’s been waiting all year to use.
You won’t find scary jokes here. Only family-friendly quips guaranteed to make you howl or shake your head. From skeletons and pumpkins to vampires and zombies, this Halloween humor showdown covers it all. We’ve even tossed in a few knock-knock jokes to keep you guessing.
All you have to do is vote: Which joke made you cackle? Which one went too far? Help us crown the ultimate Halloween dad joke champion. Keep checking back to see which gags crawl their way to the top.
This list may revolve around dad jokes, but it’s crafted for everyone to enjoy. After all, dad humor is universal. Bonus points if you test these jokes on your own dad and get his groan of approval. Let the sinister voting begin!
#1
I can’t believe my roommates think our house is haunted.
I’ve lived here for 300 years and never noticed anything out of the ordinary.
#2
What did Dracula name his car?
Vlad the Impala.
#3
What happens if you don’t pay the exorcist on time?
You get repossessed.
#4
What do you call a Buddhist wolf?
Aware wolf.
#5
Why don’t vampires want to become investment bankers?
They hate stakeholders.
#6
Do zombies eat popcorn with their fingers?
No, they eat the fingers separately.
#7
Why did the haunted scarecrow win an award?
He was outstanding in his field.
#8
Why did the ghost starch his sheet?
He wanted to scare people stiff.
#9
Why do demons and ghouls always hang out together?
Because demons are a ghouls best friend.
#10
Can a monster jump higher than a tree?
Of course they can, trees don’t jump!
#11
Who won the skeleton beauty contest?
No body.
#12
My wife wants to dress up as a bandaid for Halloween.
I told her it might be a bit difficult to pull off.
#13
How do you know if a zombie likes a person?
They ask for seconds.
#14
What do you call a skeleton with a very clean house?
The Grim Sweeper.
#15
What did the tired witch do?
She sat down for a spell.
#16
Where do vampires in college like to buy their clothes?
Forever 21.
#17
What do dad ghosts like to drink?
Booooooze.
#18
Is that a seed falling out of the jack-o’-lantern’s nose?
No, it’s snot.
#19
Did I ever tell you about the skeleton detective?
He was spine on me!
#20
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Ivana.
Ivana who?
Ivana suck your blood.
#21
What’s the funniest day of the year?
Ha-Ha-Halloween.
#22
What’s big, furry, and has eight wheels?
A monster on rollerskates.
#23
What did the monster eat after having its tooth taken out?
The dentist.
#24
Why do ghosts love Black Friday?
They’re bargain haunters.
#25
What do you do when 50 spirits appear in your home?
Hope that it’s Halloween!
#26
Why did the zombie stop eating breakfast?
He didn’t want to become a cereal killer.
#27
What does a witch like to read in the newspaper?
Her horror scope.
#28
Why do monsters love writing their books in cemeteries?
Because they have great plots.
#29
What should you say when you meet a two-headed monster?
Hello, hello!
#30
How do you make a witch itch?
Take away the W.
#31
Which candy is never on time for the Halloween party?
Choco-LATE.
#32
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Ooze.
Ooze who?
Ooze that monster over there?
#33
Did you hear about the actor in the new vampire movie?
He really sucked!
#34
What did the ghost teacher tell her students?
Look at the board and I’ll go through it again.
#35
What noises do witches make when they eat their cereal in the morning?
Snap, cackle, and pop.
#36
Did you hear about the ghost who went to the doctor?
He’s still waiting to be seen.
#37
Did you hear about the crazy vampire?
He went totally batty!
#38
I’m going to a Halloween party dressed as a spooky sweet shopkeeper.
I put on my costume, and my friend said, “Give me a Twirl”.
#39
Why did the skeleton cross the road?
To get to The Body Shop.
#40
Doctor, doctor!
Someone in the waiting room said that you’re a vampire.
Necks, please!
#41
Where do you find the spookiest sweets for trick or treaters?
At the ghost-ery store.
#42
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Handsome.
Handsome who?
Handsome candy to me, please.
#43
Why did the skeleton quit his modeling job?
His heart wasn’t in it.
#44
How do vampires start their letters?
Tomb it may concern.
#45
How do ghosts stay fit and healthy?
They keep up a good exorcise routine.
#46
Why didn’t the boy’s mother dress up for Halloween?
She was already a mummy.
#47
How can you tell if there’s a monster in your fridge?
You can’t shut the door!
#48
What is a vampire’s favorite song?
Another One Bites the Dust.
#49
Did you hear about the skeleton who went to the doctor?
He ate a Jawbreaker.
#50
Why don’t mummies have friends?
Because they’re too wrapped up in themselves.
#51
What is a pumpkin’s favorite movie?
Pulp Fiction.
#52
Why did the scarecrow fail as a stand-up comedian?
All of his jokes were too corny.
#53
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Eddie.
Eddie who?
Eddie body there? It’s Halloween!
#54
Did you hear about the woman who married a ghost?
I don’t know what possessed her!
#55
Why don’t vampires go to barbecues?
They’re afraid of stakes.
#56
Where do ghosts go on vacation?
Mali-boo.
#57
What do you call a pumpkin that is good at sport?
A jock-o’-lantern.
#58
Why are skeletons always so calm?
Because nothing can get under their skin.
#59
What is a monster’s favorite game to play?
Hide and shriek.
#60
Why did the vampire get a job at the blood bank?
Because of the employee discount.
#61
How do ghosts stay in shape at the gym?
They do lots of dead-lifts and boo-ty squats.
#62
How do zombies pay for things?
With crypt-o-currency.
#63
I was out walking last night, but as soon as I went into the graveyard, my cell phone lost signal.
I guess it must be a dead zone.
#64
Why did the ghost decide to become a chef?
He had a talent for soul food.
#65
If skeletons could be any world leader from history, which one would they be?
Napoleon Bone-a-parte.
#66
What goes “ha, ha, ha” right before a terrible crash, then keeps going afterward?
A monster that is laughing its head off.
#67
What song do monsters sing to each other when they’re feeling down?
Always look on the fright side of life.
#68
Why did the headless zombie start work earlier than everybody else?
He wanted to get ahead.
#69
Knock knock
Who’s there?
Ben
Ben who?
Ben here all night to get some candy!
#70
How do you get rid of demons in the gym?
Exorcise a lot.
#71
How does a possessed scarecrow drink his juice?
With a straw.
#72
What do monsters like to watch their movies on?
Wide scream TVs.
#73
What happens to bees when they get swatted at by the Walking Dead?
They turn into zom-bees.
#74
What is a skeleton’s favorite drink?
A full-bodied wine.
#75
How do ghosts search the web?
They use ghoul-gle.
#76
Why don’t mummies have many friends?
Because they’re just too wrapped up in themselves.
#77
Did you hear about the vampire marathon?
The last two runners were neck and neck.
#78
What do panda ghosts eat?
Bam-boo.
#79
What do witches call their garages?
The broom closet.
#80
When do zombies call it a night on their trick or treating?
When they feel dead tired.
#81
What kind of car does Frankenstein drive on Halloween night?
A monster truck.
#82
Who gives Dracula the most candy when he goes trick or treating?
His fang club.
#83
What does a young witch use to learn to cook?
An easy bake coven.
#84
What is a vampire’s favorite cake frosting flavor?
Vein-illa.
#85
How do you spell “candy” with only two letters?
C and Y.
#86
Why couldn’t the coffee bean go to the Halloween party?
It was grounded.
#87
What are a monster’s favorite pets?
Creepy crawlies.
#88
What position does a ghost play in hockey?
A ghoulie.
#89
What is a skeleton’s favorite mode of transportation?
A skelecopter.
#90
What happened to the cannibal when he was late to a dinner party?
They gave him the cold shoulder.
#91
Where can monsters go to get tattoos?
Monsters Ink.
#92
What do you call a skeleton who always skips doing his chores?
Lazy bones.
#93
What do baby ghosts dress up in on Halloween?
Pillowcases.
#94
Why did Dracula become a vegetarian?
Because biting people all the time was a pain in the neck.
#95
What is a monster’s favorite theme park ride?
The roller ghoster.
#96
What does the French skeleton say when he greets people?
Bone-jour.
#97
Why do witches fly on broomsticks?
Because vacuum cleaners are too heavy.
#98
Why do ghosts go into bars?
For the boos.
#99
What does the ghost do when he first gets in the car?
He puts on his sheet belt.
#100
What is a mummy’s favorite thing about Christmas?
The wrapping paper.
#101
Why did the vampire start reading the local newspaper?
He heard it had great circulation.
#102
What do you call a skeleton who goes out in the snow with no coat?
A numb skull.
#103
Why do skeletons drink lots of milk?
It’s good for the bones!
#104
How did the zombie become so great at trick or treating?
Dead-ication.
#105
Why doesn’t Frankenstein’s monster dance?
He has two left feet.
#106
Where do spiders do their Halloween shopping?
On the web.
#107
What did the Halloween pumpkin say to the person carving it?
Cut it out!
#108
How do you know if a vampire is sick?
He starts the coffin.
#109
Why do witches wear name tags at parties?
So everybody knows which witch is which.
#110
Albert Einstein was a genius.
Now wait until you hear about his brother, Frank!
#111
Why don’t mummies ever gossip?
They don’t want to get a bad wrap.
#112
Why was the vampire in timeout?
He was being a pain in the neck.
#113
Why did the monster go to the barber?
He needed a scare cut.
#114
What kind of ship does Dracula have?
A blood vessel.
#115
Why don’t ghosts take showers?
They only enjoy boo-ble baths.
#116
A blind skeleton walks into a bar.
And a chair.
And a table.
And a person.
#117
What’s 8-feet tall, has huge fangs and claws, breathes fire, and is banging on the front door?
I don’t know, but you should run!
#118
Did you hear about the new vampire laptop?
It bytes.
#119
What did the vegan zombie eat for breakfast?
Grains.
#120
Why did they lock the cemetery on Halloween night?
People were dying to get in.
#121
What is a mummy’s favorite type of music?
Wrap.
#122
Why did the demon join Tinder?
He was trying to get a ghoul-friend.
#123
What do you call an overweight pumpkin?
A plumpkin.
#124
Why did the jack-o’-lantern flunk out of school?
Somebody scooped his brains out.
#125
What is a ghost’s favorite meal?
Spook-ghetti.
#126
Who makes sure the graveyard is up to code?
The in-specter.
#127
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Phillip.
Phillip who?
Phillip my bag with candy!
#128
What kind of horse does a demon ride?
A night mare.
#129
Why did the skeleton tell so many jokes?
She loved ribbing people.
#130
Why do ghouls speak Latin?
Because it’s a dead language.
#131
Why did the zombie ask for help?
He had a grave problem.
#132
What time do ghosts eat at?
Boo-thirty.
#133
What do witches use to do their hair?
Scare spray.
#134
What do you call a chicken that haunts your house?
A poultry-geist.
#135
Do you know what to say when you meet a ghost?
“How do you boo?”
#136
Who does a werewolf go trick or treating with?
His cousins, what-wolf and when-wolf.
#137
Knock knock
Who’s there?
Getyur
Getyur who?
Getyur fangs out of my neck!
#138
What did the happy pumpkin say?
Life is good.
#139
Why was the Halloween candy comedian booed off the stage?
All of his jokes were too corny.
#140
Why do witches never go to Starbucks for coffee?
They prefer to brew their own.
