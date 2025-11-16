50 Halloween Costumes You Might Wish You Had Thought Of Yourself (New Pics)

What’s your favorite way to celebrate Halloween? Spending an evening exchanging scary stories with your closest friends, binging horror films that will make you sleep with the lights on for a week, or passing out candy to all of the adorable kids who dressed up as their favorite characters to go trick or treating?

There’s no wrong way to embrace the spooky season, but if you’re looking for a frightening experience, what might be even more terrifying than ghost stories and strolls through moonlit cemeteries in the wee hours of the night is arriving on October 31 without a clue of what to dress up as that evening! The horror!

But have no fear, we’ve got you pandas covered. We’ve been scouring the internet to find some of the most impressive, hilarious, spooky, and spot-on Halloween costumes people have ever seen to provide you with some inspiration. You still have a week to put together a prize-winning outfit, so enjoy checking out all of these spectacular costumes.

Below, you’ll also find interviews we were lucky enough to receive from Halloween enthusiasts, the woman behind Spooky Little Halloween, Miranda Enzor, and the creator and editor of Halloween Love, Black.

Be sure to upvote the photos you find most creative and impressive, and let us know in the comments what you plan to dress up as this year. Then, if you’re looking for even more costume inspiration from Bored Panda, you can check out some of our previous lists on the same topic here, here and here.

#1 Another Year Of Incorporating My Wheelchair Into My Halloween Costume

Image source: shehappens

#2 Fast Food Villains. Didn’t Get A Retweet From The Restaurants. Must Be Bad For The Branding

Image source: gulaboy

#3 Me And Me Pal On Halloween

Image source: DancePrize

#4 Made Myself A Ghost Rider Mask From Scratch This Year

Image source: Kostini

#5 Don’t Blink (My Daughter’s Costume, Made By Me)

Image source: Western_Nebula9624

#6 Took My Headless Horseman Cosplay To Visit Washington Irving In Sleepy Hollow

Image source: arorea

#7 Human Cat Tree

Image source: yank_eh

#8 Our Family Halloween Costume

Image source: emilyntyler

#9 My Wife As Gollum

Image source: eren_yeagermeister

#10 My Britney Spears Costume

Image source: pez4all

#11 My Wife And I As Van Gogh And Starry Night

Image source: notakermusic

#12 Been Struggling With Depression Since I Was A Teenager And Anxiety All This Year. Friends Forced Me To Dress Up For Halloween And I Actually Liked How I Looked

Image source: JNaran94

#13 First Halloween! Wife Made The Costumes

Image source: DjModus

#14 My Daughter Was Worried No One Would ‘Get’ Her Costume, It Was Big Hit With All The Gen X Parents

Image source: AliCracker

#15 This Halloween I’m An Anti-Faxxer And There’s No Changing My Mind

Image source: thatszamora

#16 Gonna Miss Halloween Tonight, Stuck In The Office

Image source: AndTheJuicepig

#17 Vinz Clortho The Keymaster Of Gozer

Image source: Pavementaled

#18 This Was My Halloween Costume Last Year, It’s Spiderman From Avengers Endgame. I Made Everything Myself Including The 3D Printed Parts And Lights. How Did I Do?

Image source: heybluguy

#19 This Years Halloween Costume Is Archibald Snatcher From The Boxtrolls

Image source: Starkfelt17

#20 The Wet Bandits

Image source: avalle03

#21 My Wife Is A School Bus Driver And Dressed Up As Ms. Frizzle For Halloween This Year

Image source: nukemgt

#22 My Wife And I For Halloween

Image source: travizius

#23 Steve Irwin’s Son, Robert, Dressed As Loki For Halloween With An Alligator Variant

Image source: RobertIrwin

#24 My Optical-Illusion Makeup For Halloween – This Took 5 Hours And I’m Dizzy

Image source: tinaonthedaily

#25 Epic Bert And Ernie Costumes

Image source: imgur.com

#26 Not Pictured. Harp From Hell

Image source: gustogummi88

#27 Proud Of My Frankenstein Halloween Costume

Image source: pwatersnh

#28 My Friend’s Costume This Year

Image source: ShortyKodi

#29 Finished Making My Mask Last Night

Image source: HowdyPartner79, HowdyPartner79

#30 Stranger Things Family Halloween

Image source: compugreg

#31 Here Is My Tribute To Sadako Yamamura From The Classic Film Ring. Had A Blast Scaring People Around Town During Halloween In 2019

Image source: jen_marshmello

#32 I Don’t Think This Is What People Were Expecting When We Told Them We Were Dressing Up As Jessica And Roger Rabbit. Happy Halloween

Image source: _Redhead_Redemption_

#33 Here Is A Throwback To My Skeleton Pirate Makeup I Did On Myself And The Costume I Created For The Halloween In 2017

Image source: jen_marshmello

#34 My Halloween Costume This Year. Made It Myself

Image source: dvrkstar

#35 My Girlfriend And I Were Louis And Lestat From Interview With The Vampire For Halloween

Image source: 123qwe33

#36 Happy Halloween

Image source: FullMetalNapkin

#37 Happy Halloween! I Am The One Who Knocks

Image source: suchadiehl

#38 My Girlfriend Is Practicing Her Halloween Makeup, Our 4-Year-Old Daughter Is Terrified

Image source: Kub3rt

#39 Last Year’s DIY Costume – Weather Reporter Caught In A Storm

Image source: lunarkiss789

#40 My Mothman Costume From 2021. I’m Really Proud Of How It Turned Out

Image source: meat-bird

#41 Our Family Halloween Costumes. I’m Mommy Mayor

Image source: villainess

#42 Sunscreened Zuckerberg

Image source: mc_lotta

#43 Steve Buscemi As His “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?” Character From 30 Rock For Halloween

Image source: Forke

#44 I Was A Secretary Bird For Halloween

Image source: werpicus

#45 A Guy From Work Is Ready For Halloween

Image source: xalisquillo7

#46 Me, As Darkwing Duck For Halloween 1993. Homemade (Mom-Made) Costume

Image source: kristiandepue

#47 My Friend And I Dressed Up As Mermaid Man And Barnacle Boy For An Early Halloween Party

Image source: Vurbun

#48 My Zombie Jill Valentine Cosplay For Halloween

Image source: angelinazelda

#49 I Was Mary Sanderson For Halloween This Year

Image source: ash_eloop

#50 What Are Your Thoughts On My Halloween Costume?

Image source: mike1999ofhalo

