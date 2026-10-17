23 Halloween Treats That Aren’t Candy But Are Still Good Enough That Nobody Will Be Mad About It

There are two kinds of houses on Halloween night. The ones that hand out the good stuff and have a line of kids stretching down the driveway, and the ones that became a cautionary tale somewhere around 2019 and never fully recovered. If you are reading this, you are clearly trying to be the former, which is already a promising sign.
Going non-candy doesn’t have to mean going boring; it just means thinking slightly outside the pillowcase. The treats on this list are the ones that still land, the ones that make kids stop and look before they move on to the next house, and the ones that keep your lawn free of toilet paper come November 1st. Consider this your guide to Halloween generosity that doesn’t involve a single fun-sized Snickers and still somehow wins the night.
#1 Give Trick-Or-Treaters A Hands-On Treat With These Addictively Fun Mini Pop-Its
Review: “These are great! A fun alternative to candy. I’m already a fan of these pop toys, so when I saw a whole pack of mini ones for Halloween I knew they’d be perfect for little treat bags for the kids. They’re nice ones too. They’re pop well and the colors are vibrant. Great for tick or treat gifts of to add into goodie bags. Also would make great prizes for kids games.” – HDT
Image source: amazon.com, Belle
#2 Glow Critters Are Tiny Plastic Bugs That Light Up, Cost Almost Nothing Per Unit, And Will Absolutely Be More Exciting To A Seven Year Old Than Whatever Candy Is Sitting Three Houses Down
Review: “I saw a few people say some negatives about these and saying they were small so I was hesitant to purchase them but I ended up getting two bags and glad I did. I handled them out during Halloween and the kids absolutely loved them. It was a hit. And they are not tiny. They are bigger than I expected actually for bugs. I that they were perfect.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, HollyGreen
#3 Swap Sugar Highs For Rubber Duck Surprises With These Boo-Tifully Cute Halloween Rubber Ducks
Review: “I bought these to give out on Halloween. The kids loved them. They’re good quality. They’re all really cute and well made.” – Dylan
Image source: amazon.com, SolSmiles
#4 Let The Kids Sculpt Spooky Creations Instead Of Munching On Sweets With These Colorful Mini Play-Dohs
Review: “I’m very satisfied with the varied package of mini Play-Dohs. There is an assortment of various colors. I plan to pass them out at Halloween as an alternative to candy for kids who would like one.” – Pam
Image source: amazon.com, Shayna A.
#5 Mini Bubbles Are The Halloween Treat That Starts Getting Used At The Front Door Before The Kid Even Says Thank You, Which Is The Highest Possible Form Of Approval A Handout Can Receive
Review: “This was a good buy. My 4 year old loved it. It kept him and my 9 months old baby entertained. Love that there were so many. Size is perfect for those spills. Easy clean up.” – T.X.
Image source: amazon.com, amazon.com
#6 Halloween Slinkies Have A Thirty Second Window Between Leaving Your Hand And Hitting The Pavement, And Every Single Kid Who Gets One Will Spend The Rest Of The Walk Home Trying To Figure Out The Trick To Keeping It Going
Review: “These are such fun little Halloween favors! I love the variety of bright colors and the different Halloween prints. The designs are really cute, and with 60 pieces in the set, there are plenty for goodie bags, classroom parties, trick-or-treaters, or other Halloween events. When first taking them out, some of the coils seem to be slightly stuck, which I’m guessing is from the printing process. ” – Yumi
Image source: amazon.com, Yumi
#7 Halloween Stamps Are The Non-Candy Treat That Kids Actually Use For Weeks After October 31st, Which Makes Them The Rare Handout That Outlasts The Candy Haul By A Significant Margin
Review: “I love this item handing them out at halloween in goodie bag” – tiffany ward
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Light Up Halloween Night With These Ooey-Gooey Mini Glow In The Dark Slime Treats
Review: “It’s perfect! No complaints. Great value. Nice size, great amount. Great colors. I have A classroom full of super happy kids that had better not get any on the carpets. Super FUN a great find.” – Brandicakes
Image source: amazon.com, C. B. Wells
#9 Wind Up Toys Hit The Sidewalk And Immediately Create A Small Crowd Of Kids Crouching Down To Watch Them Go, Which Is Honestly More Entertainment Than Most Of The Candy On Offer That Evening
Review: “Bought these for goodie bags for my son to pass out at school for Halloween. A lot of this type of stuff out there is junk nowadays, but these far exceeded my expectations. They are sturdy and have great designs. No duplicates. The zombie hand and foot are my favorite. The kids are going to love these!” – AJ78
Image source: amazon.com, AJ78
#10 Slipping A Set Of Halloween Themed Finger Lights Into A Trick Or Treat Bag Is The Move That Makes Every Kid Stop Walking And Immediately Put Them On Before They Even Reach The Next House
Review: “This projected flash light is amazing. Great for kids, honestly any age past putting things in mouth stage. Great favors for classroom or to pass out during trick or treat. We do some candy and some toy options for kids to pick out each year. These are bright and crisp and clear. Easy on and off. The finger rubber band holds in place. Worth the price. Happy to recommend!” – Zombie Lincoln
Image source: amazon.com, Kris Anderson, The Avid Reader
#11 Halloween Bouncy Balls Disappear Down The Street At Approximately The Speed Of A Child Who Just Realized They Can Throw Them At The Sidewalk And Watch Them Go, Which Is Exactly What Makes Them Such A Reliable Crowd Pleaser
Review: “Great little treats for Halloween! They glow in the dark pretty well too! Would buy again! Kids loved them! Would recommend!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 If You Simply Can’t Make Up Your Mind, A Variety Pack Of Halloween Toys Is Exactly What You Need
Review: “Good for No big expectations:) fun for halloween give away instead of candies. I don‘t expect them to last long anyways but good amount of variety.” – Bora Barcin
Image source: amazon.com, Bora Barcin
#13 Glow In The Dark Mini Dinosaurs Are The Halloween Handout That Gets Discovered Again At 9pm When Someone Turns The Bedroom Light Off
Review: “We used these at our daughter’s birthday party just as decor across the table with pizza and cake time and gave everyone a baggie to let the kids bring a bunch of them home after. Super fun extra accessory and love that they glow in the dark.” – Emily
Image source: amazon.com, Emily
#14 Finger Skateboards In The Halloween Bag Are The Treat That Immediately Gets Pulled Out On The Walk Home And Guarantees Your House Gets Talked About For The Rest Of The Night
Review: “We’ve added these miniature skateboards to our mystery bags at the store, and they’ve been a big hit with teenagers and kids. I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality of the designs and the exceptional grip they offer.” – ThePlayersHub
Image source: amazon.com, michelle jaimez
#15 Uncover Secret Halloween Messages With These Mysterious Invisible Pens With UV Light
Review: “We bought these for Halloween treats- best choice ever!! My 10 year olds class went crazy when they got them. Plus there were a few extra so my 13 year old got a few to share with her friends- and they loved them too.” – Comice Leet
Image source: amazon.com, BJones
#16 Beam Up The Halloween Fun With These Out-Of-This-World Glow In The Dark Alien Figurines
Review: “I hand these out whenever I go to a music festival and people absolutely LOVE receiving then. It’s even better when I’m handing them out at night because then the person I’m giving the alien to can see that it glows in the dark. Tremendous value and a great product” – Carlos
Image source: amazon.com, KAYG
#17 Cheap Enough To Hand Out By The Dozen And Fun Enough That Kids Put Them On Immediately, Halloween Foam Masks Are The Doorstep Treat That Turns Your Porch Into A Brief Photo Opportunity Nobody Planned For
Review: “These were a great price and a nice non-candy option for Halloween treat bags.” – Abby K.
Image source: amazon.com, Caley G
#18 Sticky Hand Slap Toys Are Going To End Up On Every Window, Wall, And Unsuspecting Sibling Within Twenty Minutes Of Hitting The Trick Or Treat Bag And Nobody Is Going To Be Even Slightly Sorry About It
Review: “These sticky hands are so much fun you also get plenty so if you’re kids destroy one they have plenty to play with they’re still small but not to small about the right size for kids the designs are cool not a bad pack for the price the kids absolutely love them and have had a blast playing with them these would make a great gift for your kids classmates to pass out for Halloween or even for off Halloween season kids don’t care and they like the designs definitely recommend them” – Julie S.
Image source: amazon.com, Alicia
#19 Few Things Clear Out A Trick Or Treat Bag Faster Than A Pack Of Pokémon Cards That Land With More Excitement Than Anything Wrapped In A Foil Wrapper Ever Could
Review: “10 more packs than were included in the 2022 Halloween bags, and a lower price as well. The card selection is well-varied per pack, so you can give these away on Halloween night or buy a bag or two and attempt to collect all of the cards in the set. Either way, the kids get a kick out of them, and they are a nice addition to the 2023 card lineup overall.” – Matt
Image source: amazon.com, Matt
#20 Every Parent Standing At The End Of The Driveway Is Going To Appreciate That Glow Sticks Make Their Kid Visible From Half A Block Away, While The Kid Just Thinks They Got Something Cooler Than Candy
Review: “I bought these as non-Candy item to hand out on halloween for kids who wanted a allergy safe option – These did great, you get quite a lot n the one package I ended up having some left over. and there were lots of kids glowing down the street lol” – naluheart
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#21 Flashlight Keyrings Are Practical Enough That Parents Approve And Small Enough That Kids Think They Just Got A Secret Spy Gadget, Which Makes Them One Of The More Genius Things You Can Drop In A Trick-Or-Treat Bag
Review: “They’re handy. Small, but bright enough to see a few feet away, like finding a door lock, or something dropped in the car. Under a buck apiece, a good deal. though I may give a few away as they last so long, the batteries may not last in storage until I need another. Also bought some ‘oval’ keychain lights that include a handy on/off switch; it May work, or may be tripped in my pocket; we’ll see.” – Attmptd Rationallity
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Light Up The Night Without The Mess Of Real Pumpkins Using These Nifty Collapsible Jack O Lantern Pumpkin Lights
Review: “I made my kiddos carry these with Trick or Treat. After dark, I could always spot my kids! The light is bright, but not too bright. The pumpkins design is super cute! We got a lot of compliments on our lanterns!” – J. J.
Image source: amazon.com, Bdog0_0
#23 Catapult Halloween Excitement To New Heights With These Bouncy Jumping Spring Launchers Popper Toys
Review: “What a cute and fun toy! Those I tested worked well. I bought these to go in my bags for Halloween trick or treaters this year. I think the kiddos will really like them and I would definitely buy these again!” – Joanie
Image source: amazon.com, KS
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