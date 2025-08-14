Halle Berry’s Ex-Husband Said He Left Her Over Traditional Values, People Are Ruthless With Him

David Justice was brutally roasted online for complaining about how Halle Berry, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, didn’t cook or clean the house for him during their marriage.
Halle had tied the knot with the three-time MLB All-Star in 1993 before filing a restraining order against him within a few years.
Their breakup was far from amicable, and the actress even admitted she tried to end her own life after the split.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Trigger warning: this article contains details of self-harm that may be distressing to some.
During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast last week, David spoke about how he “couldn’t say ‘no’” to Halle when she asked him to marry her.
“She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months,” he recalled. “I said OK, because I couldn’t say no. Who’s going to say no at that time?”
“I don’t know if my heart was really into it, but I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment,” he continued.
Image credits: 23davidjustice / Instagram
About five months after tying the knot, David said the “honeymoon state” in their marriage was over, and he started thinking about raising children with Halle.
“I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her,” he said. “My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast.”
“So, I’m looking at my mom — and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?” he continued.
Image credits: Harald Krichel / Wikipedia
The former Atlanta Braves player admitted his idea of marriage was extremely narrow-minded at the time.
“I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’” he shared. “At that time, as a young guy—she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.”
Image credits: ALL THE SMOKE / YouTube
The baseball star said their careers also kept them apart and added strain to their relationship.
“We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country,” he said. “Honestly, we probably could have made it if I knew about therapy.”
Image credits: ALL THE SMOKE / YouTube
The former couple had a bitter split, with Halle filing for a restraining order against the sportsman at the time.
On one occasion, the X-Men star accused him of lingering outside their house and “demanding entry” to get some of his things. She allegedly overheard him saying he would “break every one of the f***ing windows and break the door down” if he didn’t let him in, according to her request for the restraining order.
She was granted a temporary restraining order back then.
Image credits: ALL THE SMOKE / YouTube
David maintained that he was never a threat to Halle and claimed she was overreacting.
“Every time she saw a picture of me with a woman, any woman who might have been standing by my side, she thought I was cheating,” he told People in 1996. “I’ve never known a girl who could throw a tantrum like she does.”
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images
Halle spoke about attempting to end her own life after the tumultuous split from her ex-husband.
During a 2000 interview with InStyle, she recalled being so devastated that she grabbed her two pet Shih Tzus, went to the garage of her LA home, and sat inside her car with the engine on.
Image credits: Alexander Horn / Wikipedia
“I sat there for a while and could smell the fumes,” she said.
“I felt worthless, like such a failure. I worried, what would people think about my marriage being over?”
As she sat there breathing in the poisonous air, she eventually began thinking about “how selfish” she was being.
Image credits: halleberry / Instagram
“I hadn’t thought about my mother one bit in this whole trauma,” she recalled. “It was a struggle for I don’t know how long.”
The Catwoman star then began praying and made “a very serious pact with God that I would never contemplate taking my own life. Never. Never. Never.”
A few years after she exited from the fume-filled garage with her furry companions, she made history as the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress.
Image credits: 23davidjustice / Instagram
Following their divorce, David went on to marry Rebecca Villalobos in 2001 and shares three children with her.
Halle went on to marry Eric Benét in 2001 and divorced him in 2005. She then married Olivier Martinez in 2013 and welcomed son Maceo-Robert Martinez, 11, before divorcing him in 2016.
She also shares daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.
Image credits: rebeccajustice1 / Instagram
Halle spoke about how people judge her for going through three divorces.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.’ Who’s to say I want to keep a man? I don’t want to keep the wrong man,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in February.
“We all make mistakes,” she continued. “We have a right to say, ‘Oh God, this was a mistake. Let me start again.’ We have the right to do that.”
Image credits: halleberry / Instagram
The actress has been dating current boyfriend Van Hunt since 2020.
“I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she told Today in June.
“And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to,” she continued. “I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”
Image credits: halleberry / Instagram
The internet brutally roasted David Justice for his recent remarks and called him “a sexist pig.”
“Halle Berry, a household name, was supposed to take time away from her breadwinning career to ‘cook and clean’ for a man I’ve never heard of?! LMAOOOO!” read one comment.
Another wrote, “Lol, he really thought she was gonna stop her acting career and become a housewife.”
“If she’s a famous actor and he’s a professional baseball player, why do you need her to cook and clean if you can afford a chef with maids ????” asked another.
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm, help is available: International Hotlines.
