Halle Berry’s Daughter Speaks Out After Actress Loses Joint Custody Of Son Amid Troubling Accusations Of Violence

Halle Berry’s daughter, Nahla Aubry, has made it crystal clear whose side she’s on in her mother’s bitter dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
Martinez was recently granted a temporary restraining order against Berry on October 1 after claiming the 60-year-old actress had violently attacked their 12-year-old son Maceo.
As Berry fights back, her 18-year-old daughter spoke about whether their mom is “strict” and if she’s ever seen her “slap” or “choke” her little brother.
Halle Berry’s daughter has made it crystal clear whose side she’s on in the dispute with Olivier Martinez
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Nahla Aubry, born to Halle Berry and her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, firmly stood by her mother’s side following allegations of being ab*sive to Maceo.
The teen daughter wrote in a declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that she has lived with Maceo for most of her life and has never observed “anything ab*sive” about the Oscar winner’s parenting.
While growing up, Nahla said she split her time between Berry’s and Aubry’s home. This meant that she often spent time with Maceo in Berry’s home until her recent move from California to Massachusetts for college.
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“I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically ab*se Maceo in any way,” Nahla said in her declaration.
“I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her,” the teen went on to say.
Nahla said Berry would attend Maceo’s games, drive him to practice sessions and tournaments, and also advocate for his education.
Speaking about her own relationship with Berry, Nahla described the actress as an involved, hands-on mother who always made time for her and prioritized the things that were important to her kids.
“She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges and is always there when we need her,” she wrote elsewhere in the document.
The 18-year-old addressed Olivier Martinez’s allegations about her mom hitting and choking her brother
The college student mentioned whether she saw Berry as a “strict” parent or not.
“My mom is a loving and devoted parent. She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful,” she wrote. At the same time, Berry is also “warm, supportive, and deeply involved” in their lives.
“I never observed anything ab*sive about her parenting,” she added.
Nahla’s strong-worded statement came after Maceo’s father, Olivier Martinez recently accused the actress of being violent towards the boy in a September 26 incident.
“She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, ‘Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!’” he said in his filing.
The French actor even accused Berry of speaking ill about him to their son and “threatening to have [him] deported to France,” thus causing “great emotional and mental distress” to the boy.
Martinez further accused Berry of making “racially charged statements” and told Maceo that his dad was “a white b**** trying to rob a black woman” in the name of child support.
“How do you feel about that as a Black man?” she then allegedly asked the boy.
Martinez claimed the September 26 incident wasn’t the first time Berry had had violent outbursts and taken it out on their son. He accused Berry of striking “Maceo in the face” during an incident five years ago and throwing a “plate, along with the knife and fork” towards her son on Thanksgiving 10 years ago.
Nahla clapped back against Martinez’s claims, saying Berry has “never” said anything negative about Martinez or Aubry to them.
“My mom has always encouraged us to maintain loving relationships with our fathers,” she wrote in her recent declaration.
“I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck,” the teen wrote
The teen asserted that she has never heard her mom making “racially insensitive or racially charged comments” either.
“My mom is biracial, I am biracial and Maceo is biracial,” she said.
Berry taught her and her brother, throughout their life, to “embrace” their identity, appreciate differences and “respect people from all backgrounds,” she added.
Addressing the claims of violence, Nahla said she has never seen her mom physically attacking anyone. But she mentioned the violent brawl that Martinez had with her own father in 2012.
“I do remember Oliver beating up my father in our driveway when I was little,” she wrote. “I have also never seen my mom throw anything at anyone, not a knife, or plate, or any other object.”
Nahla mentioned that she last spoke to her brother on September 29 when Berry was driving him to school.
She was on speakerphone when they discussed her college experience, and Nahla recalled her brother sounding “happy for [her] and didn’t seem upset about anything.”
Following the explosive allegations in recent days, Nahla said she’s been wanting to speak with her brother and check on him.
“I want him to know that I love him,” added the sister.
Nahla said she spoke to her little brother the day before Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order against Berry
Nahla said she stopped herself from contacting Maceo because she wasn’t sure what’s allowed under the new court order.
After Martinez’s latest filings, Berry asked the court to reinstate the former custody agreement that she and Martinez had agreed upon in 2023.
The previous agreement included 50/50 shared custody and also gave the tie-breaking authority to Berry, but both of these were suspended after Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order against her on October 1.
Berry’s court-ordered visitation has been restricted to two days a week and every other weekend until their next hearing, expected to take place on October 16.
“He’s a washed up actor that has to live off his ex,” one commented online
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