21 Before & After Pics Of Women Who Decided To Try Out Bangs And Realized It Suits Them

Full disclosure—we’re big fans of bangs. We think they’re a great way to style hair, but it’s also a hairstyle that’s difficult to get right. Whether or not you’ll look like a model depends on both the skills of your stylist, as well as you if you decide to wield a pair of scissors yourself.
But we also believe that bangs are something that everyone should have at some point in their lives (even if it’s to say ‘never again’ and grow them out). To that end, the team here at Bored Panda has gone all over the internet to bring you the most fabulous before-and-after transformations where women decided to freshen up their looks with a fringe. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics of these confident women, and be sure to let us know which hairstyles you loved the most and why.
#1 I Did It. I Chopped Everything Off And Now Rocking A Pixie Cut
Image source: reddit.com
#2 My Cowlick Has Always Been The Bane Of My Existence And Deterred Me From Ever Getting A Fringe. But I Was Feeling Impulsive Yesterday So I Grabbed The Kitchen Scissors And Cut Myself Some Bangs Anyway
Image source: reddit.com
#3 I Posted A Bit Ago About Whether Or Not I Can Pull Off A Pixie – I Think I Can!
Image source: reddit.com
#4 I Took The Leap And Got My Hair Cut Off!
Image source: reddit.com
#5 I Finally Got Bangs After Consistently Feeling Bad About Myself The Past Few Years. I Needed A Change. Here’s To 2021 And Finding My Self Confidence!
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Got Bangs After Thinking About It For Months!
Image source: reddit.com
#7 How Would You Describe The Haircut On The Right?
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Took A Few Months To Build Up The Courage & Cut It Myself But I Did Pretty Well I Think
Image source: reddit.com
#9 I Love My New Cut I Just Had To Share
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Before And After I Cut And Dyed My Own Hair Last Night; Not Sure If Bangs Suit Me, But That’s Ok
Image source: reddit.com
#11 These Are My Final Bangs
Image source: hugses
#12 I, Among Many, Have Fallen Victim To The Quarantine Bangs
Image source: reddit.com
#13 I Feel Like It Turned Out So Well!
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Decided To Switch Up My Hair For Fall!
Image source: reddit.com
#15 New Hair, Done By Chair In Cork Ireland
Image source: reddit.com
#16 I’ve Pretty Much Had My Hair Like The Picture On The Left My Whole Life, So It’s A Huge Change For Me But I Kinda Love It!
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Shy Of 10 Months Of Hair Growth! (And -30lbs)
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Before And After From Today!
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Took The Plunge And Got The Aquamarine Hair Of My Dreams
Image source: reddit.com
#20 I Did A Big Change Yesterday, I Look Like A New Person, And Feel A Bit Edgy
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Bangs Or No Bangs? Getting A Cut Soon And I Can’t Decide If I Want To Grow Them Out Or Trim Them. Thanks For Your Help
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us