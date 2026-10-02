Autopsy Results For Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Fiancé Are Revealed As Chilling New Details Emerge About His Passing

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 35-year-old social media personality known for orchestrating her mother’s 2015 homicide, faced a devastating loss on October 1, with the demise of her fiancé, Ken Urker.
A day later, she remembered him on social media as her “greatest love story” and “soulmate.”
Netizens, however, quickly revisited a chilling remark that seemed to cast her portrayal of their bond in a different light, revealing how she said she would respond if a particular situation ever arose between them.
As fans continue to seek clarity surrounding the case, a newly released autopsy report has provided a crucial piece of information.
Ken Urker’s autopsy was released a day after his passing on his 34th birthday
Ken was found lifeless at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, at 6:15 pm on Thursday.
While authorities refrained from speculating about a cause of demise at the time, Gypsy attributed it to illicit substance use.
Her claim remains unconfirmed as of this writing, with toxicology results still pending.
The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, however, made the autopsy findings public on Friday.
The report stated that a physical examination of Ken’s body failed to establish “a definitive cause of d**th,” aligning with the office’s previous statement that there was “no evidence” of foul play.
They added that they will not provide further updates until the toxicology results are received and the investigation is complete.
This followed the resurfacing of an old comment Gypsy had made about her fiancé.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard made a joke about taking Ken Urker’s life on TikTok
Gypsy and Ken connected through prison correspondence in 2017, while she was still serving her sentence for her involvement in her mother’s homicide.
He proposed to her in October 2018, but they parted ways the following year.
Gypsy later married Ryan Anderson, another former pen pal, but that relationship was also short-lived, ending in March 2024, roughly three months after her release.
She subsequently reconnected with Ken and got engaged once again.
They welcomed a daughter, Aurora, in December of the same year.
Gypsy shared several loving memories of Ken on social media following his passing, but instead of offering sympathy, netizens speculated about her possible role in his demise.
Their theories centered on a TikTok exchange in which a user wrote, “And we’re NOT gonna ki** him okay,” to which Gypsy replied, “Exactly. Now if he cheats…jk.”
“I screenshotted this for true crime,” another person commented under the exchange.
Gypsy claimed Ken had been subjected to intense online harassment before his passing
In an Instagram Story posted on October 2, Gypsy said, “Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms including TikTok and Reddit.”
She described the cruelty “directed toward him” as something “no human being should have to endure.”
“I believe that the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing served as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment,” she added.
Ken’s sister, Autumn, however, accused Gypsy of using the tragedy to attract media attention.
Autumn called Gypsy “sick in the head” in a tearful video
Ken and Gypsy were reportedly going through a rough patch in their relationship.
Autumn referenced Gypsy telling news outlets that she had sent her fiancé a “happy birthday” text but received no response, explaining that the pair “had been split up.”
She also claimed that Gypsy’s decision to share personal information with the press was what led her to make the video.
“I knew this b**ch would go to TMZ. You cold-bloodedly m**dered your mother for d**k. You are a vile human being. You’re sick in the head,” she said.
Autumn further shared details about who discovered Ken’s body.
According to her, it was “Gypsy’s brother Dylan, his wife and another woman.”
Reflecting on her final conversation with him, the grieving sister said his last words to her were, “I love you.”
Gypsy vowed to share Ken’s true legacy with their daughter
In an October 2 interview with People, Gypsy remembered Ken as “an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved.”
“Above all, Ken loved our daughter,” she added.
She described Aurora as “a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit,” explaining that she believes “through her a part of him will always remain” with her.
“I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him,” she added.
Lastly, she called Ken her “forever soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even d**th can never erase.”
“Sad way for things to turn out,” a netizen said about Ken Urker’s demise
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