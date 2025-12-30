“I Can’t Be Around This Woman”: Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna Ended Friendship After Awful Dinner

Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna—who were once inseparable besties—had a dramatic fallout because the actress was “disgusted” by the iconic singer’s behavior.
During the peak of their friendship, the two stars seemed like soul sisters.
Gwyneth had credited the pop diva for helping her get over depression, while she helped Madonna through her split with Guy Ritchie in the past.
But the turning point in their friendship was apparently an explosive dinner that made Gwyneth’s then-husband Chris Martin say, “I can’t be around this woman any more.”
The bombshell revelations were made in a new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, written by Amy Odell.
The author interviewed more than 220 people for the biography and wrote about the tense moments that broke the Gwyneth-Madonna friendship.
The two stars previously had a strong friendship, especially when they were both living in the UK with their respective British husbands at the time.
Gwyneth was married to her first husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Madonna was with director Guy Ritchie.
The Oscar-winning actress admitted she “adores” the singer, and they were often seen working out together with personal trainer Tracey Anderson.
Their friendship reached its “breaking point” when Madonna allegedly ambushed Gwyneth’s holiday with Chris
“We’re friends because she’s a fantastically interesting woman, very powerful within,” Gwyneth told Daily Express in 2002. “We are on similar paths in our lives – what we eat, our yoga and stuff like that.”
Their friendship reached its “breaking point” when Madonna allegedly ambushed Gwyneth’s holiday with Chris.
“Their relationship reached a breaking point when Madonna showed up to an island where Gwyneth and Martin were vacationing,” Amy wrote in her book.
“Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange,” she continued.
“Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behavior,” Amy Odell wrote in the upcoming biography
The author claimed they had an awkward dinner together, where Madonna had a heated exchange with her daughter Lourdes Leon in front of the couple.
“Madonna then insisted Gwyneth and Martin join her for a big group dinner at a long table where Madonna went off on her daughter, Lourdes,” the biography said.
“Gwyneth and Martin were disgusted by the behavior. ‘I can’t be around this woman any more,’ Martin told Gwyneth. ‘She’s awful,’” the author added.
“Gwyneth agreed that Madonna was toxic and ended the friendship,” read the biography, slated to release on July 29.
Madonna had an awkward exchange with her daughter, Lourdes Leon, in front of Gwyneth and Martin
In 2010, a source claimed to Us Weekly that the two besties “don’t speak” to each other anymore, despite a years-long friendship.
“I can’t tell you exactly why they had the falling out, but Gwyneth can be jealous and competitive,” the insider told the outlet at the time.
Gwyneth gave an interview in 2010 that fueled speculation about their friendship.
She made a comment about Madonna no longer training with Tracy Anderson.
“Yeah, it’s good that [Tracy] doesn’t train Madonna any more. It was too much,” she told Vogue. “She keeps people waiting—it takes up your whole day.”
Gwyneth can be “jealous and competitive,” said a source, who noted she no longer speaks to Madonna
In the very same interview, the Iron Man star spoke about how she can “harbor revenge” and “ice people out.”
“Oh yes, I can be mean. I can cave in to gossip. I can ice people out and I can definitely harbor revenge,” she confessed. “In fact, I’m having a situation right now with a friend where I’m feeling pretty angry. But revenge is corrosive and it doesn’t make me feel good.”
“I’ll wake up in the morning and think, ‘Ugh, I feel terrible,’ and suddenly realise, ‘Ah, that’s why. I’m holding on to so much hate,’” she continued.
The famous ladies have reportedly not been photographed together in public since they stopped training under Tracy Anderson.
The cold silence was a stark contrast to the warm praises Gwyneth used to give the Hung Up singer.
The actress credited Madonna with helping her cope with postpartum depression following the birth of son Moses. She is also a mother to daughter Apple.
Gwyneth said she learned from Madonna that “when obstacles come up in our life, it’s for a very specific reason: to teach us something that we haven’t learned yet,” she said during a 2008 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
At the peak of their friendship, the actress credited Madonna for helping her through depression
The mother-of-six also taught her to see postpartum depression as “an opportunity to change certain things” about her life, the actress said.
“[Madonna] really sort of reorganized my molecules in that situation,” she added.
The same year, Madonna had announced her separation from Guy Ritchie. And Gwyneth told reporters that she was helping the Grammy-winning singer cope with the split.
“She’s a very good friend. I’m supporting her in all the ways that I can. I’m just there for her. I speak to her a lot,” she told reporters at the London’s Film Festival.
