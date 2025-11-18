Fans Accuse Gwen Stefani Of Being “Unrecognizable” After She Debuts New Look: “Fire Your Stylist”

Fans have labeled Gwen Stefani “unrecognizable” after The Voice judge debuted a new style with her signature blonde hair.
As the 55-year-old returned to the show for Monday’s Battle Rounds, she rocked warm, wavy blonde locks with dramatic bangs, paired with a bright yellow sleeveless dress covered in sunflowers.
After the episode aired, viewers immediately took to social media to share their thoughts.
Gwen Stefani had fans talking after introducing a new hairstyle on the latest episode of The Voice
Image credits: gwenstefani
People had divided opinions about Stefani’s new look.
“Gwen fire your stylist… that wig w/ the bangs does nothing at all for you,” said one person.
“You don’t even look like Gwen Stefani. I miss Gwen Stefani,” one user joked.
“I thought this was Sutton,” another admitted, referring to Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Image credits: The Voice
The positive comments, however, did not go unnoticed.
One person wrote, “The natural looks amazing. You looked absolutely beautiful tonight on The Voice.”
“I love your whole look!” another gushed. “You look absolutely stunning and your sunflower dress is so lovely!”
This isn’t the first time Gwen Stefani has been scrutinized for her appearance
Image credits: Tyler Golden/NBC
Over the years, people have questioned whether or not the singer has undergone plastic surgery.
MYA suggested that Stefani may have gotten lip fillers after comparing two before-and-after photos of the pop star. They also mentioned the possibility of anti-wrinkle injections, also known as Botox, in her forehead and around her eyes.
Image credits: gwenstefani
The reality show judge did mention back in 2004 that she wasn’t looking forward to aging.
“I’m hoping my children will save me from my vanity,” she told People. “If it doesn’t, plastic surgery is an option… It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it.”
Season 26 of the singing competition is ramping up with its Battle Rounds
Image credits: The Voice
According to IMDB, coaches pit two artists from the same team against one another during the Battle Rounds, then select one to move forward to the Knockout Round.
Stefani paired up 19-year-old Sloane Simon and 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace, tasking them with singing Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, knowing it would be a tough decision to choose only one contestant.
In the end, she chose Sydney to advance, but the other three judges—Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé—used their steals on Sloane, who had picked Bublé.
“Gwen’s wig is making me mad,” read one of the comments
Image credits: moto_62
Image credits: Andy_Wo_Lo
Image credits: cinemichh
Image credits: KarenMe90732288
Image credits: Swimteach2
Image credits: JoMommaP4
Image credits: 3rdphalange
Image credits: pmarcalifornia
Image credits: Ckunzer1966
