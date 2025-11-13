What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram? (New Pics)

Comedian Ashley Hesseltine, the brains behind the Instagram account ‘Bros Being Basic’ is well aware of the irony that has grown around the concept of being ‘basic.’ What began as a snooty insult that poked fun at middle-class, basic white girls who blindly follow mainstream trends, it took on a life of its own as more people became familiar with it.
Over time, girls who love pumpkin lattes, pouty selfies in Instagram photos, leggings and all the other things associated with being mainstream decided simply not to care and started to celebrate their basicness instead. And because one of the main characteristics of being basic is not knowing that you are basic, this self-awareness took the sting out of the insult completely. Because why should anyone be looked down upon for the things they choose to like?
“The reaction has been nothing but positive,” Ashley told Bored Panda. “It almost feels more like paying homage to women instead of mocking them. I’m a female and a feminist, so I’m naturally able to create content that’s not going to be offensive to women, and on top of that, our awesome female followers can laugh at themselves and their own “basic” tendencies.”
“Parodies done in the right way are always funny, and the content is just so relatable to both sexes. And at the end of the day, a lot of the content isn’t even guys mocking girls or reversing the gender roles — it’s them being themselves. Guys can be JUST as basic and thirsty as girls on Insta!”
Ashley got the idea for the page back in 2014, when the ‘basic’ trend started to take off. “I had an idea for a post on my blog, What If Guys Acted Like Girls on Instagram?” she told us. “I recruited all my guy friends to create the Basic Bros photos for me, and when the blog started going viral, the idea for the funny Instagram account was born. I (with the help of my friend Travis May) launched the account on Thanksgiving Eve, and it blew up immediately.”
Such is the popularity of our Basic Bros (865k followers on Insta and counting), we have previously featured them here and here. But now we’ve decided that it is high time for some more! Scroll down below to check the funny photos out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
