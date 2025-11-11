Guys Hilariously Recreating Girls Instagram Photos

Some of you may remember a post we did about guys acting like women on Instagram. The hilarious parody account – called Bros Being Basic – copies the photo poses often adopted by the opposite sex when modeling for their own social media-bound photographs. Well, for those of you who missed it the first time around, take a look at the funny photos below to see what all the fun is about.
The hilariously funny Instagram account was created in 2014 and currently has over 430k followers. And when you scroll through the Basic Bros pictures, it’s easy to see why. Most of us are guilty of a cliched Instagram pose every once in a while (go on, admit it), but these guys are here to remind us not to take ourselves too seriously. It’s surely only a matter of time before somebody creates an Instagram account of women parodying men parodying women. At least we hope so anyway.
More info: Instagram
#1 Brushing Your Teeth While Naked
#2 Pretending To Be A Mermaid
#3 Kim Kardashian Pregnancy
#4 Mermaid
#5 The First Day Of Spring
#6 Just Opened My Cosmetics Gift Box
#7 Treat Yourself Tuesday
#8 Sun’s Out Buns Out
#9 Trip To Burger King
#10 Girl’s Night In With Netflix
#11 Drinking Wine With Your BFF In Front Of The TV
#12 Countdown to Wedding Day
#13 Group Hands On Butts
#14 Me And My Healthy Breakfast Bowl
#15 Because Mondays Are Made For 2 Cupcakes Not Just 1
#16 Follow Me To The Weekend
#17 There’s Nothing More Beautiful Than Motherhood
#18 Relaxing In The Bath With The Mud Pack
#19 Trying To Break The Internet
#20 Luxury Hotel Treatment
#21 Jumping For Joy
#22 Mid-Grooming Selfie
#23 Fresh Out Of The Shower
#24 Pampering Yourself
#25 Hanging Out In Front Of The Eiffel Tower
#26 Follow Me To
