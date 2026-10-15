Man Takes Advantage Of Work From Home And Gets 5 Jobs, But The Law Catches Up

There was a time where the idea of remote work seemed preposterous, up until the pandemic and suddenly millions of jobs were magically possible to do from the comfort of home without actually losing that much effectiveness. But some folks always take a good thing way too far.
A London man is now facing multiple fraud charges after repeatedly lying to various employers about his employment status. He earned nearly £350,000 while working from home and billing more hours some weeks than there were literal hours in the week. Folks online shared their thoughts and reactions.
If no one actually sees what you’re doing, who is to stop you from working multiple jobs?
Clay Banks (not the actual photo)
That is possibly what one man thought when he lied to work at 5 places simultaneously
Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Anna Tolipova (not the actual photo)
Getty Images (not the actual photo)
This man really got around (virtually)
So what did the court actually hear? The trial of Kashim Chowdhury, 54, opened this week at Southwark Crown Court, and the numbers are the part that makes you do a double take. ITV News reported that prosecutors say he was contracted to work 183 hours a week across five jobs at one point, which is more time than a week even has. Between February 2020 and September 2023, the court heard, he collected almost £350,000 from eight employers. He denies nine counts of fraud, so everything described here is still an allegation that a jury will weigh.
The timeline is where it gets wild. If you are picturing a spreadsheet with five color coded calendars, you are in good company. The court heard he started at Tower Hamlets Council in February 2020 and took a second job at Defra, the government’s environment department, in April 2021, with the two roles overlapping for more than a year. Prosecutors say he later added work at the Department of Health and Social Care, the UK Health Security Agency, the Department for Business and Trade, the Food Standards Agency and the Home Office. By May 2023 he was allegedly being paid for five full time positions at once. LBC reported that he is accused of lying about his employment to six government bodies between 2020 and 2023.
Then there is the detail behind the BBC’s headline on the case. Prosecutor Lucy Organ called one episode laughable, telling jurors that Chowdhury allegedly put white makeup on his face for a Teams call so his line manager would think he was ill. The court heard the makeup started to separate on his forehead during the meeting, revealing his real skin underneath. He also appeared on screen with a cough and a runny nose, and prosecutors say he slipped up by joining the call with a Defra email address. The court was also told he was signed off sick from some roles but did not hand the sick note to every employer.
Now, it would be easy to take one dramatic court case and decide remote work is the problem, and prosecutors did argue he exploited work from home culture. But the wider research tells a more balanced story. Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom has studied this for years, and his large randomized trial of university trained professionals found that working from home two days a week had no effect on productivity or promotions while sharply improving retention, as Stanford reported. Quit rates in that experiment dropped by a third, according to a University of Michigan seminar summary. An earlier experiment with call center staff found that people working from home full time were 13 percent more productive, according to Bisnow. Bloom also says that when it is managed well, two or three days a week at home still leaves room for mentoring, culture and innovation, per SIEPR, which suggests the trouble with fully remote setups tends to show up when the arrangement is poorly managed.
Some people see this story as an indictment of remote work
That is the part worth sitting with. Remote work removes plenty of the casual signals managers used to rely on, like seeing an occupied desk or hearing a colleague mention a second job over lunch. When those signals disappear, the checks have to be deliberate. In other words, trust is the starting point, but a little verification keeps it honest. Law firm Irwin Mitchell described a separate case in which a public sector worker was found guilty of fraud after juggling jobs at several councils, with timesheets whose hours could not possibly fit into a day. Their suggested fixes are refreshingly simple, starting with asking new hires whether they hold other work and finding out how many hours they have already committed to.
So what does this mean if you work from home yourself? Most likely, nothing changes. Your calendar is probably full enough with one job. But if you are ever tempted by a second gig or a side business, the safe move is to read your contract and talk to your employer, because outside work rules vary and openness is what keeps a side project from becoming a legal headache. Think of it as the grown up version of telling your boss you are stepping out for lunch. If you manage people remotely, a clear conversation about expectations and a regular look at real output goes a long way, and it costs far less than a courtroom.
As for Chowdhury, the trial has only just begun, and the jury will decide what the evidence adds up to. Until then, it is worth remembering that the same technology behind this story also lets millions of people do their jobs honestly in their pajamas, and that deserves a little credit too.
Folks online shared their thoughts and reactions
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