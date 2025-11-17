37 People Take The Time To Roast ‘Alpha Males’ In Online Discussion

It is theorized that some animal species live in their own social structure, which has an alpha male, the most well-known being the alpha wolf. Alpha males usually are the strongest ones in the group, which means they win most of the battles and have more opportunities to mate with available females.
It’s proven that the human species don’t have an alpha male. However, that does not stop some men from identifying as one. Even though they are the only ones who think of themselves as “the strongest” as this Reddit thread proves. In fact, people have very interesting opinions about men who claim to be “alpha males.” And let’s just say that these opinions are very different from what “alpha males” think of themselves.
#1
Like an alpha of a program or videogame, highly unstable and should not be available to the public.
#2
Someone who’s really an alpha male has no need to tell you that they are so I imagine a barking little chihuahua with undeveloped grapes for testicles
#3
Translation: “I am going to be an unapologetic a*****e.”
#4
He’s going to be arrogant, bossy, misogynistic, and overly sensitive.
#5
That he’s a f*****g idiot.
#6
That he’s deeply insecure
#7
That Alpha Males are a debunked concept some dude developed while studying wolves in captivity and then retracted years later when he realized his findings were wrong, and that was later extrapolated to humans by dumba**es despite the fact that our social structures and behavior is not similar to wolves or dogs. It’s the equivalent of some dude saying he’s the Queen Bee and actually meaning it.
#8
“This guy’s trying to convince himself more than us…”
#9
“Ew”
#10
That he’s probably super sexist.
#11
Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. They’re not worth my time and energy.
#12
Anytime any man has to come out and call himself something you can expect him to be the opposite. Such as the self proclaimed “nice guy”
#13
Cringe.
#14
“I can’t take anything from him seriously from now on.”
#15
Discount andrew tate
#16
Overly sensitive man child
#17
Looooooooooooooser
#18
Another weakling who wants respects he doesn’t deserve. This won’t go well.
#19
Like poisonous bugs are bright colored to tell animals to stay away
#20
He’s going to be a huge jerk and he’s probably not very intelligent.
#21
My insides run away and I immediately file away the thought of “oh so if he gets angry enough he’ll hurt me”
#22
One guy had the audacity to say in group therapy that he does not want to be labelled as the „alpha male“. He just told everybody that he thinks he is an „alpha male“, but is „humble“ enough to say he is not. What a d******d.
#23
‘I have an outdated view on an animal I thought was cool as a kid that defines my personality’
#24
“my frail sense of identity falters when I can’t insert myself into this astrology-adjacent, nonexistent hierarchy”
#25
Omegaverse.
Long story shortish Omegaverse is a sort of fiction genre that originated in the Supernatural fandom but mostly shows up in original Korean fiction now. The idea is that everyone has a secondary gender (alpha, omega, sometimes beta) and basically Alphas are strong and have uncontrollable lust, omegas can get pregnant (even the men!), and almost every Omegaverse fic is about some super hot Alpha getting some obnoxious Omega male pregnant.
So whenever guys are like “Hurrdurr alpha male” I’m just like “GAY KOREAN MPREG FICTION”.
#26
“I’m taking MMA classes so I can win that fight at the bar I’ll inevitably start.”
“I have a deep, unresolved insecurity with my masculinity and don’t know how else to address it.”
#27
Gym incel
#28
Insecure.
#29
Puffer fish. Cute, tiny, poisonous, little fish that puff themselves up when they’re insecure.
#30
“What a Beta thing to say”
#31
I love it. For just 5 beautiful seconds, my inner monologue can go from constant screaming to uncontrollable laughter 😂
#32
I learn from the situation. What did I do to enter in a conversation and reach this point with another human being and how can I avoid it in the future?
#33
Insecure idiot lacking in professional success.
Have never seen someone particularly successful refer to themselves with that term.
#34
He has a small d**k, thinks he’s Andrew tate and probably is a manifestation of the most fragile masculinity ever.
#35
Give me 5 minutes with him and I’ll have him walking on a leash
#36
Definitely not an alpha male.
#37
Smart people don’t have to go around telling people they’re smart.
Same thing applies. I don’t believe anything anyone declares about themselves unprompted.
