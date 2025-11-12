Animator Brilliantly Explains The Gun Control Debate Using Cats

With over 18 school shootings in the USA this year alone as well as the last month’s tragedy in Stoneman Douglas High School, the gun control debate is more heated than ever. While some Americans push for stricter gun laws, mostly focusing on semi-automatic rifles, the other camp proposes different solutions to the obvious problem. And since the complex and sensitive nature of the subject might be confusing for some, artist Alex Clark created an animation that explains the matter in a brilliant way: by using cats.
He addresses the main arguments and issues by portraying them through a clever metaphor, using such characters as Mrs. NRA and comparing guns to cats. ‘Guns Explained With Cats’ even addresses one of the more controversial propositions, training and arming school teacher, an idea endorsed by President Trump and criticized by many, including teachers themselves. The video concludes with a suggestion to attend “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24, one of many across the United States, an event that’s been widely reported as the tipping point for gun control legislation.
Watch the video below and let us know what you think about the artist’s analogy.
More info: itsAlexClark (h/t: huffingtonpost)
There have been over 18 school shootings in the USA this year alone, heating up the gun control debate
Image credits: Lorie Shaull
While some Americans are rallying for stricter gun control laws
Image credits: Barry Stock
Others, including President Donald Trump, offer different solutions, such as arming the teachers
Image credits: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
‘Guns Explained With Cats’ offers a clever analogy to the complex problem
